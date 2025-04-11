Open app
About Backyard Almanac
Phenology with Northern Minnesota naturalist Larry Weber every Friday morning at 8:20 on Northland Morning on The North 103.3 in Duluth, MN. Have a question for Larry Weber? Email us and you might hear his answer on the show!
Government
Science
Natural Sciences
