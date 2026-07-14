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2 episodes
- The outline of a deal with Iran emerged over the weekend, but Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) remains skeptical. Why wouldn’t he? Trump has claimed nearly 40 times over the duration of the war that we have achieved or are near to achieving peace with Iran.
It’s just never true. This time certainly may be different, but the shape of the agreement is different, too. If reporting is true, the terms essentially represent a total victory for Iran. They get hundreds of billions of dollars, they get massive sanctions relief, and they get to sell oil wherever they want.
What do we get? Well … we get to go back to the way things were before we attacked them. That might be an oversimplification, and the details have yet to be revealed, but at this point any exit from this disaster would be preferable to another endless war that we cannot possibly win.
- A new Iran deal seems imminent, but it's worth mentioning something:
Last week, CNN reported that since Donald Trump launched his war with Iran over 100 days ago, he’s claimed that a deal with them is “imminent” 37 times. And if you’ve been paying close attention to the messaging on Iran, we’ve either already won the war and it’s over or are very close to winning it.
If you believe that, we have a health care plan for you that will be ready in about, oh, two weeks.
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About The Frank Figliuzzi Show
An intelligence-led, truth-driven deep dive into the stories shaping our nation with people behind the headlines. Drawing on his decades of experience as an FBI Assistant Director, Frank Figliuzzi moves past the talking points to provide clear-eyed analysis of national security and justice. Facts aren't a luxury — they are essential. Frank Figliuzzi empowers listeners with the context they deserve and the insights they truly need to know.Podcast website
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