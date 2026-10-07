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Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt

Federal News Network
Government
Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt
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1 episodes

  • Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt

    Dan Abrams on principles, pragmatism, and public trust

    10/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    In the debut episode of Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt on Federal News Network, Mark sits down with media executive, legal analyst, and commentator Dan Abrams for a wide-ranging conversation about political moderation, law enforcement, journalism, and public trust.
    Abrams reflects on his career—from Court TV and the O.J. Simpson trial to his work across television and digital media—and explains why he refuses to choose a political lane simply because it is better for business. He also shares lessons from the leaders he has written about and discusses how principles and pragmatism can guide us through a deeply divided era.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt
Power and Principle is a podcast about leadership, accountability, and the ideas that shape public trust. Hosted by Mark Lee Greenblatt, former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Interior and former Chairman of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, the show features candid conversations with leaders from government, business, media, nonprofits, and beyond. Together, they explore the challenges facing institutions today, from ethics and oversight to national security, technology, climate, journalism, and public policy.But this isn't another partisan current events show. Power and Principle goes beyond the headlines and political talking points to focus on thoughtful, real-world conversations with people who have been in the arena. Each episode is designed to inform, inspire, and spark new ideas, offering fresh perspectives on leadership, integrity, and how we can make our communities and institutions a little better.
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