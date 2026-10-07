In the debut episode of Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt on Federal News Network, Mark sits down with media executive, legal analyst, and commentator Dan Abrams for a wide-ranging conversation about political moderation, law enforcement, journalism, and public trust. Abrams reflects on his career—from Court TV and the O.J. Simpson trial to his work across television and digital media—and explains why he refuses to choose a political lane simply because it is better for business. He also shares lessons from the leaders he has written about and discusses how principles and pragmatism can guide us through a deeply divided era. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt

About Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt

About Power and Principle with Mark Lee Greenblatt