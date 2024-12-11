Inside Olympia -- Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses
An interview with newly re-elected Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, and an exit interview with outgoing Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Jilma Meneses.
54:57
Inside Olympia--Skills, Schools, and Career Readiness
This week on Inside Olympia....Austin Jenkins discusses the 5-year-old Career Connect Program with individuals from Partnership for Learning and the Chehalis School District.
54:57
Inside Olympia -- Dave Reich, Chief Economic Forecaster for Washington State
Legislative budget writers watch his quarterly state revenue forecasts closely, to see how much revenue will be available to fund the state budget. Host Austin Jenkins sits down with state economic forecaster Dave Reich, who leads the Washington's Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
54:51
Inside Olympia -- WA Dept. of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange
Host Austin Jenkins interviews outgoing Washington State Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange.
54:53
Inside Olympia -- Democratic House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon and Republican Senate Minority Leader John Braun
This week on Inside Olympia...we breakdown the election results with Democratic State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon and Republican Senator John Braun.