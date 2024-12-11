Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentInside Olympia
Listen to Inside Olympia in the App
Listen to Inside Olympia in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Inside Olympia

Podcast Inside Olympia
TVW
Hosted by Austin Jenkins. Inside Olympia is TVW's long-running weekly interview show featuring in-depth discussions with state leaders.
GovernmentEducationNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 158
  • Inside Olympia -- Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses
    An interview with newly re-elected Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, and an exit interview with outgoing Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Jilma Meneses.
    --------  
    54:57
  • Inside Olympia--Skills, Schools, and Career Readiness
    This week on Inside Olympia....Austin Jenkins discusses the 5-year-old Career Connect Program with individuals from Partnership for Learning and the Chehalis School District.
    --------  
    54:57
  • Inside Olympia -- Dave Reich, Chief Economic Forecaster for Washington State
    Legislative budget writers watch his quarterly state revenue forecasts closely, to see how much revenue will be available to fund the state budget. Host Austin Jenkins sits down with state economic forecaster Dave Reich, who leads the Washington's Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
    --------  
    54:51
  • Inside Olympia -- WA Dept. of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange
    Host Austin Jenkins interviews outgoing Washington State Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange.
    --------  
    54:53
  • Inside Olympia -- Democratic House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon and Republican Senate Minority Leader John Braun
    This week on Inside Olympia...we breakdown the election results with Democratic State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon and Republican Senator John Braun.
    --------  
    54:52

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Inside Olympia

Hosted by Austin Jenkins. Inside Olympia is TVW's long-running weekly interview show featuring in-depth discussions with state leaders.
Podcast website

Listen to Inside Olympia, The Young Turks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Inside Olympia: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:56:56 AM