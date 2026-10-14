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Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

Dr. Ed Weir
Government
Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

    Understanding Spouse and Divorced-Spouse Benefits

    10/14/2026 | 17 mins.
    Dr. Ed introduces Social Security benefits based on a spouse or former spouse’s work record and the questions to review before applying.

    Request the free companion guide: 24Help.org/spouse.

    For Medicare help, visit 24Help.org/chapter or call 352-841-0632 and tell them Dr. Ed sent you.

    Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. 24Help may receive a referral fee. Using Chapter is optional and does not affect access to free guides.

    Audio edition of an existing Dr. Ed course lesson. References to other lessons or anything on screen refer to the original course. General education, not individual legal, tax, financial or medical advice. Rules and amounts can change; confirm current information before acting.
  • Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

    Medigap: Understanding Medicare Supplement Coverage

    10/12/2026 | 9 mins.
    Dr. Ed explains how Medicare supplement coverage fits alongside Original Medicare and what to consider when comparing your options.

    Request the free companion guide: 24Help.org/T65.

    For Medicare help, visit 24Help.org/chapter or call 352-841-0632 and tell them Dr. Ed sent you.

    Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. 24Help may receive a referral fee. Using Chapter is optional and does not affect access to free guides.

    Audio edition of an existing Dr. Ed course lesson. References to other lessons or anything on screen refer to the original course. General education, not individual legal, tax, financial or medical advice. Rules and amounts can change; confirm current information before acting.
  • Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

    Applying for Disability: Building Your Medical Evidence

    10/09/2026 | 10 mins.
    Dr. Ed discusses organizing medical evidence and describing how a condition affects everyday activities when applying for disability benefits.

    For Medicare help, visit 24Help.org/chapter or call 352-841-0632 and tell them Dr. Ed sent you.

    Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. 24Help may receive a referral fee. Using Chapter is optional and does not affect access to free guides.

    Audio edition of an existing Dr. Ed course lesson. References to other lessons or anything on screen refer to the original course. General education, not individual legal, tax, financial or medical advice. Rules and amounts can change; confirm current information before acting.
  • Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

    How Your Social Security Retirement Benefit Is Calculated

    10/07/2026 | 9 mins.
    Dr. Ed explains the building blocks of a Social Security retirement benefit and the questions to consider before choosing when to file.

    Request the free companion guide: 24Help.org/retire.

    For Medicare help, visit 24Help.org/chapter or call 352-841-0632 and tell them Dr. Ed sent you.

    Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. 24Help may receive a referral fee. Using Chapter is optional and does not affect access to free guides.

    Audio edition of an existing Dr. Ed course lesson. References to other lessons or anything on screen refer to the original course. General education, not individual legal, tax, financial or medical advice. Rules and amounts can change; confirm current information before acting.
  • Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare

    Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage: Comparing Your Options

    10/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Dr. Ed Weir compares the two main Medicare coverage paths, including networks, referrals, prior authorization and out-of-pocket costs.

    Request the free companion guide: 24Help.org/T65.

    For Medicare help, visit 24Help.org/chapter or call 352-841-0632 and tell them Dr. Ed sent you.

    Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. 24Help may receive a referral fee. Using Chapter is optional and does not affect access to free guides.

    Audio edition of an existing Dr. Ed course lesson. References to other lessons or anything on screen refer to the original course. General education, not individual legal, tax, financial or medical advice. Rules and amounts can change; confirm current information before acting.
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About Dr. Ed Weir: Social Security & Medicare
I’m Dr. Ed Weir, a former Social Security District Manager. I explain Social Security, Medicare, retirement, disability, and family benefits in plain English so you can understand your options and prepare your next step. Listen to practical explanations and audience Q&As about retirement benefits, SSDI, SSI, spouse and survivor benefits, Medicare coverage, and programs that may help with everyday costs. Free guides and resources: 24Help.orgMedicare help from my partner, Chapter: 24Help.org/chapterHelp the next person: 24Help.org/support General education, not individual legal, tax, financial, or medical advice. I am not currently affiliated with the Social Security Administration or another federal agency. Chapter is a private insurance agency, not Medicare or a government agency. Rules and amounts can change; check each episode’s date and confirm current information before acting.
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