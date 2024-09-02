Amar’e Kept It Real On Zion, Giannis, The Knicks’ Title Hopes & Playing w/ D-Wade In Miami
On today's episode of The OGs we welcome Amar'e Stoudamire, today the guys talk about all the drama surrounding Zion and Giannis, how realistic the Knicks title hopes are & what it was really like playing with D-Wade.

Chapters:
00:00-07:27 Straight out of high school
07:27-08:51 Dunking mentality
08:51-10:54 Learning time management
10:54-13:31 Playing with Steve Nash
13:31-15:46 Ad break
15:46-19:07 D'Antoni Basketball
19:07-23:02 Suns stuck at the hump
23:02-25:19 Ad break
25:19-26:52 Going to the Knicks
26:52-29:23 Fashion
29:23-31:41 Playing the Heat
31:41-34:43 Outside the court
34:43-37:24 Playing FOR the Heat
37:24-38:43 PF Mount Rushmore
38:43-41:18 Zion Williamson
41:18-45:52 2004 Bronze Medal
45:52-47:19 Scouting Carmelo
47:19-50:37 Who is Amar'e watching
50:37-52:51 Who's winning the East and West
52:51-54:49 The farm life
54:49-59:48 Going to Israel
59:48-1:02:44 New Balance
1:02:44-1:10:54 Fan Questions
1:10:54-1:12:15 What's next?
1:12:15-1:13:29 OG's Advice
1:13:29
Jorge Masvidal Calls Out McGregor, Leon Edwards, Michael Chandler + Untold Kimbo Slice Stories
On today's episode of The OG Podcast the guys welcome UFC legend Jorge Masvidal. Together the guys talk about his UFC comeback and who he is fighting next? Tyson vs Paul & the craziest Kimbo Slice stories.

Chapters:
00:00-01:51 Intro
01:51-11:38 The early fighting days
11:38-15:07 Ad break 1
15:07-18:59 Kimbo Slice
18:59-20:07 Don't flip the switch
20:07-22:20 Ad break 2
22:20-29:47 Bare knuckle
29:47-32:15 Welcome to the UFC
32:15-35:14 Toughest UFC fights
35:14-41:30 Are fight beefs real?
41:30-44:34 Sparring
44:34-47:22 Becoming a boss
47:22-48:53 Upcoming Fight?
48:53-54:10 Was never about the other sports
54:10-58:11 Paul vs. Tyson
58:11-59:39 Highlight MMA matchup
59:39-1:02:13 Unhealthy food
1:02:13-1:04:23 Best UFC fighters of all time
1:04:23-1:07:26 Wrestling as your base
1:07:26-1:11:38 Knockouts
1:11:38-1:19:18 Fan Questions
1:19:18-1:22:48 James Johnson
1:22:48-1:23:46 Last thoughts
1:23:46
Godfather Episode: Pat Riley's Secrets To Building the Big 3 and His Honest Take On Heat Culture
Today on the OGs Show presented by DraftKings NBA Legends and former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller welcome Miami Heat legend, the Godfather, Pat Riley! Watch as they talk about NBA beefs, their top moments over the years, careers post NBA, and more!

Chapters:
00:00-02:53 Intro
02:53-08:18 Becoming a leader
08:18-08:59 Drafted by the Cowboys?
08:59-11:59 The High School days
11:59-15:45 Ad break 1
15:45-22:34 Winning in many roles
22:34-24:48 Ad break 2
24:48-29:23 Coaching UD
29:23-35:38 Manifesting a title
35:38-41:09 Building the Big 3
41:09-44:32 Chris Bosh's importance
44:32-48:03 Patience as an exec
48:03-49:53 Bringing Mike in
49:53-51:56 The Decision
51:56-54:36 Too Easy
54:36-59:35 Boston
59:35-1:01:11 Fan Questions
1:01:11-1:03:06 Coaching the Knicks
1:03:06-1:05:04 Working with the greatest centers
1:05:04-1:07:52 Getting Ray from Boston
1:07:52-1:12:51 Challenging players
1:12:51-1:17:36 Camp on a military base
1:17:36-1:20:21 Winning Time
1:20:21-1:25:23 Spo
1:25:23-1:27:49 Pat's OG Advice
1:27:49-1:29:58 The modern Heat
1:29:58-1:32:25 Thank yous
1:32:38
Dwyane Wade Unfiltered: Secret Meeting w/ Heat Big 3, His Legacy & New Statue
Chapters:
00:00-2:45
2:45-03:37 Wade and UD height debate
03:37-7:00 Wade and UD's rookie year
7:00-8:28 Mike and Wade's first UD joke
8:28-11:38 A CRAZY OJ Simpson story
11:38-15:25 Ad break
15:25-17:15 Elevating others
17:15-18:18 Wade got his car stolen and OG did WHAT?
18:18-19:58 2003 Draft class
19:58-33:59 Assembling the Big 3
33:59-35:37 Angry D Wade
35:37-38:36 Not 1, not 2, not 3…
38:36-40:46 The Hatred for LeBron in return in Cleveland
40:46-44:09 It wasn't always easy
44:09-45:58 LeBron's greatness
45:58-48:57 D Wade's MOMENTS
48:57-55:18 Sacrifice
55:18-56:45 Wade's tells WILD Mike Miller story
56:45-1:01:10 Miami Heat Post-LeBron
1:01:10-1:05:48 the breakup
1:05:48-1:11:00 Businessman AND athlete
1:11:00-1:15:08 Post pro career depression
1:15:08-1:16:40 An important lesson Wade from Mike
1:16:40-1:19:54 Jazz ownership
1:19:54-1:25:47 Taking care of your people
1:25:47-1:29:43 Wade doesn't give a f*** what you haters say
1:29:43-1:31:30 the Olympics and the legend Kobe Bean Bryant
1:31:30-1:32:15 Facing Kobe in the All-Star game
1:32:15-1:33:30 An early game in LA vs Kobe Bryant
1:33:30-1:34:40 Wade's NBA Mount Rushmore
1:34:40-1:36:08 Losing the Finals to the Mavs in 2011
1:36:08-1:41:26 Heat fight stories
1:41:26-1:44:40 Wade Reacts to his highest scoring game
1:44:40-1:45:48 Wade's 2nd UD joke and dunking on Kendrick Perkins
1:45:48-1:46:41 THE DUNK 🤯
1:46:41-1:48:27 OG's Advice
1:48:27-1:50:19 Wade's 3rd UD joke
1:50:19-1:52:24 Give Chris Bosh his flowers
1:52:24-1:54:50 Wade's message to the current Heat players
1:54:50-1:57:58 The Bears and the Sky
1:57:58-1:59:01 Closing
1:59:07
Ricky Williams Ran For 300 Yards High!? Ricky Defends Tua's Decision & Shares Untold Miami Stories
Today on the OGs Show presented by DraftKings NBA Legends and former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller welcome Ricky Williams! Watch them talk about running on weed, his mindset, NFL RBs, and more!

Chapters:
00:00-01:23 Intro
01:23-2:48 Going to Texas
02:48-07:41 Playing baseball
07:41-09:20 Running on weed
09:20-13:00 Helmet on during interviews
13:00-15:11 Ad break
15:11-17:17 The 1999 draft
17:17-21:15 Declining value of the running back
21:15-22:40 Ad break 2
22:40-26:42 Boundary breaking contracts
26:42-28:46 Going to Miami
28:46-34:26 Leaving the game
34:36-38:38 Playing for Saban
38:38-43:44 Drug tests
43:44-46:20 Coaching and leadership
46:20-48:00 Winning and misery
48:00-51:35 Tua and the Dolphins
51:35-56:56 Cannabis benefits
56:56-1:01:58 NFL Division talk
1:01:58-1:02:33 Davante Adams
1:02:33-1:04:23 Top 5 RBs of all time
1:04:23-1:05:59 Fan Questions
1:05:59-1:08:35 Wrapping up
NBA legends, champions and former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller have teamed up to create the most real hoops show on planet earth. Real meaningful conversations with the OGs who have seen it all.