Godfather Episode: Pat Riley’s Secrets To Building the Big 3 and His Honest Take On Heat Culture

Chapters:
00:00-02:53 Intro
02:53-08:18 Becoming a leader
08:18-08:59 Drafted by the Cowboys?
08:59-11:59 The High School days
11:59-15:45 Ad break 1
15:45-22:34 Winning in many roles
22:34-24:48 Ad break 2
24:48-29:23 Coaching UD
29:23-35:38 Manifesting a title
35:38-41:09 Building the Big 3
41:09-44:32 Chris Bosh's importance
44:32-48:03 Patience as an exec
48:03-49:53 Bringing Mike in
49:53-51:56 The Decision
51:56-54:36 Too Easy
54:36-59:35 Boston
59:35-1:01:11 Fan Questions
1:01:11-1:03:06 Coaching the Knicks
1:03:06-1:05:04 Working with the greatest centers
1:05:04-1:07:52 Getting Ray from Boston
1:07:52-1:12:51 Challenging players
1:12:51-1:17:36 Camp on a military base
1:17:36-1:20:21 Winning Time
1:20:21-1:25:23 Spo
1:25:23-1:27:49 Pat's OG Advice
1:27:49-1:29:58 The modern Heat
1:29:58-1:32:25 Thank yous