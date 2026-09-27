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569 episodes
- In episode 557 I chat with Krista Reed. Krista is a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW). Krista is passionate about working with patients who have Obsessive Compulsive and Related Disorders.
We discuss her therapy and OCD journey, being your authentic self, struggling to develop an acceptance of her authentic self, learning to be authentic, the Inference-based CBT (ICBT) feared possible self, feeling regret, OCD impacting one's ability to be authentic, Krista gives lots of examples from her own life, and much more. Hope it helps.
Show notes: https://theocdstories.com/episode/krista-557
The podcast is made possible by NOCD. NOCD offers effective, convenient therapy available in the US and outside the US. To find out more about NOCD, their therapy plans and if they currently take your insurance head over to https://go.treatmyocd.com/theocdstories
Join many other listeners getting our weekly emails. Never miss a podcast episode or update: https://theocdstories.com/newsletter
Story: Jake Moss (existential OCD, and experiencing unethical practices from an OCD coach) (#556)09/20/2026 | 48 mins.In episode 556 I chat with Jake who has kindly agreed to share his story with us. Jake is a psychotherapist and person with lived experience of OCD.
We discuss his OCD story, experiencing panic, having a drug induced mental health episode, existential themed OCD, working with an unethical OCD coach, past OCD themes, acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) and values, compassion, his therapy training, and much more. Hope it helps.
Show notes: https://theocdstories.com/episode/jake-556
The podcast is made possible by NOCD. NOCD offers effective, convenient therapy available in the US and outside the US. To find out more about NOCD, their therapy plans and if they currently take your insurance head over to https://go.treatmyocd.com/theocdstories
Join many other listeners getting our weekly emails. Never miss a podcast episode or update: https://theocdstories.com/newsletter
Natalia Aíza: Self-Guided Exposure and Response Prevention Therapy for OCD (#555)09/13/2026 | 47 mins.In episode 555 I chat with Natalia Aíza. Natalia, LPC, is a therapist, writer, and mental health advocate. She is the founder of Kairos Wellness Collective, an innovative therapy center specializing in OCD and Anxiety Disorders. She is the author of Self-Guided Exposure and Response Prevention Therapy for OCD, Self-Guided EMDR Workbook, and the forthcoming Anxious to Launch: Empowered Parenting Skills to Nudge Your Adult Child Out of the Nest.
We discuss her story, getting distracted by trauma in her own recovery, doing therapy in China, her self-guided exposure and response prevention therapy (ERP) workbook, doing compassionate ERP, and her new book anxious to launch, supporting young adults struggling to leave home, her new EMDR book, and much more. Hope it helps.
Show notes: https://theocdstories.com/episode/natalia-555
The podcast is made possible by NOCD. NOCD offers effective, convenient therapy available in the US and outside the US. To find out more about NOCD, their therapy plans and if they currently take your insurance head over to https://go.treatmyocd.com/theocdstories
Join many other listeners getting our weekly emails. Never miss a podcast episode or update: https://theocdstories.com/newsletter
- In episode 554 I chat with Pat who has kindly agreed to share his story with us.
We discuss getting diagnosed, religious themed OCD, relationship themed OCD around friendships, pOCD, switching themes, speaking to his workplace about his OCD, exposure and response prevention therapy (ERP), his compulsions, creative ways of expressing himself, and much more. Hope it helps.
Show notes: https://theocdstories.com/episode/pat-554
The podcast is made possible by NOCD. NOCD offers effective, convenient therapy available in the US and outside the US. To find out more about NOCD, their therapy plans and if they currently take your insurance head over to https://go.treatmyocd.com/theocdstories
Join many other listeners getting our weekly emails. Never miss a podcast episode or update: https://theocdstories.com/newsletter
- In episode 553 I chat with Ashley Ordway and Victoria Schweiger. Ashley is a licensed mental health counselor and acting President of the Board at JACK MHA. Ashley's work at the University of Florida Health was foundational in developing the University of Florida's Fear Facers Camp, one of the first in the nation, which provides treatment to children ages 7- 15 with OCD. Ashley also runs her private practice at Magnolia Behavioral Health. Victoria is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor at the Anxiety and OCD Treatment Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ashley and Victoria are part of a team that runs JACK's Plant A Camp initiative.
We discuss their therapy backgrounds, their kids summer camps through JACK, the Plant A Camp initiative, what the camps look like, making exposure engaging for the kids and teens, helping kids feel connected to other kids, shame in OCD, exposure and response prevention therapy (ERP) games, community, and much more. Hope it helps.
Show notes: https://theocdstories.com/episode/ashley-and-victoria-553
The podcast is made possible by NOCD. NOCD offers effective, convenient therapy available in the US and outside the US. To find out more about NOCD, their therapy plans and if they currently take your insurance head over to https://go.treatmyocd.com/theocdstories
Join many other listeners getting our weekly emails. Never miss a podcast episode or update: https://theocdstories.com/newsletter
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About The OCD Stories
Welcome to The OCD Stories, hosted by Stuart Ralph. The podcast has been heard over 8million times globally. Check out your first episode from our existing hundreds of episodes featuring experts, and people experiencing symptoms just like you today. If you do, you may just feel understood, heard and possibly help you identify your next step in your own personal journey to healing. Disclaimer - this podcast is not a replacement for therapy. Please seek treatment from a licensed mental health professional.Podcast website
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