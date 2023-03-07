Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Classic Conversations

Jeff Dwoskin
Take a deep dive into pop nostalgia with us! Pop culture influencers, TV stars, film actors, comedians, and musicians share inspirational stories about the road...
Take a deep dive into pop nostalgia with us! Pop culture influencers, TV stars, film actors, comedians, and musicians share inspirational stories about the road...
Available Episodes

5 of 251
  • Batman's Burt Ward Returns To The Batcave
    HOLY 250th EPISODE, BATMAN! Calling all Batman enthusiasts! Join us as we peel back the layers of the iconic caped crusader's world, immersing ourselves in the electrifying tales of Burt Ward's larger-than-life adventures. From rescuing thousands of dogs to defying gravity in jaw-dropping fight scenes, we'll explore the untold stories that shaped the timeless legend of Batman.   My guest, Burt Ward, and I discuss: Burt Ward and his wife Tracey revolutionize pet care, saving over 15,500 dogs with their incredible nonprofit, Gentle Giants. Discover Burt and Tracey's groundbreaking dog/cat food that extends pets' lives beyond expectations! From doggy transformations to life-changing advice: Dive into Burt's return to the podcast (Listen to Burt's first appearance on episode #50) and how his first visit transformed my bond with my dog, Lola. The inside scoop on Adam West's (and Burt's?) mind-blowing CGI appearance in The Flash and the fascinating story behind its creation. Hear the jaw-dropping tale of Burt Ward's unexpected encounter with the hilarious Conan O'Brien. Explore how Batman seized the opportunity to pioneer breathtaking visuals with emerging technology, making all 120 episodes an absolute feast for the eyes IN COLOR! From flop to phenomenon: Unveil the sensational success story of Batman, rising from one of the poorest-rated pilots to a cultural sensation upon its CBS debut. Delve into Burt's perspective on Batman's success, fueled by its playfully suggestive and uniquely entertaining style. Discover Burt's second near-brush with stardom in The Graduate, a role that ultimately landed in the hands of Dustin Hoffman. Lifelong bonds and legendary friendships: Journey through Burt and Adam's extraordinary 50-year connection that transcends the silver screen. Unsung heroes of Gotham: Pay homage to Burt's esteemed co-stars, including the indomitable Alfred (Alan Napier) and the delightful Aunt Harriet (Madge Blake). Villainous legends unite: Unleash the rogues' gallery as we explore the iconic villains of Batman, portrayed by the likes of Julie Newmar, Vincent Price, Shelly Winters, Victor Buono, and Ceaser Romero. Brace yourself for thrilling tales of danger and daring as Burt reveals the hazards of performing Batman's high-risk stunts. Uncover cherished memories and fascinating stories from the set of the beloved Batman movie. Holy controversy, Batman! Discover Burt's battle against The Catholic League of Decency, who tried to keep his tights from stealing the show. Dive into the legendary clash between Burt Ward and George Barris, the mastermind behind the iconic Batmobile. Unlock the secret behind the thrilling wall-climbing scenes in Batman, revealed exclusively in this episode! Tune in to Burt's tales of recording songs with Frank Zappa, working with Rob Reiner, and so much more!   Holy Podcast Episode, that's a lot If you have a dog or cat - I use and love Gentle Giants Dog food - Burt is not a sponsor and not paying me to say this - I just love it. Links below. Holy Availability, Batman! - https://www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com/ Natural Non GMO Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food and Natural Non GMO Gentle Giants Cat and Kitten Food   You're going to love my conversation with Burt Ward https://www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com/ https://twitter.com/GentleGiantsRsQ https://www.instagram.com/GentleGiantsDogFoodandCatFood/   Follow Jeff Dwoskin (host): Jeff Dwoskin on Twitter The Jeff Dwoskin Show podcast on Twitter Podcast website Podcast on Instagram Join my mailing list Buy me a coffee (support the show) Subscribe to my Youtube channel (watch Crossing the Streams!) Yes, the show used to be called Live from Detroit: The Jeff Dwoskin Show  
    7/10/2023
    1:13:21
  • Reel Directing and Acting Lessons with Michelle Danner
    Step into the extraordinary world of Michelle Danner, an award-winning director and renowned acting teacher. Discover her unparalleled insights as she breaks down acting styles, shares her philosophy, and shares stories working with industry legends like Paul Sorvino. Prepare to be inspired and empowered by her expertise.   My guest, Michelle Danner, and I discuss: Discover Michelle Danner's inspiring journey to becoming an award-winning director of captivating films like The Bandit Hound and Miranda's Victim Unveiling the early influences that shaped Michelle's directorial career, including her father's pioneering role in opening the first William Morris Agency in Paris Join Michelle as she shares her unforgettable experiences working with the legendary Paul Sorvino Dive into Michelle's profound acting philosophy, her personal approach to studying acting, and her passion for teaching others Explore the captivating world of acting styles as Michelle expertly breaks them down Gain invaluable life advice from the iconic Chris Rock he imparted on Michelle Experience a mesmerizing analysis of the critically acclaimed TV show, Succession, through Michelle's unique lens Develop your discerning eye for spotting Oscar-winning performances as Michelle reveals the secrets behind these extraordinary achievements Journey into the fascinating process of creating an independent film, and uncover the relentless efforts required to showcase it at prestigious festivals and secure widespread distribution   You're going to love my conversation with Michelle Danner Michelle Danner Acting Studio IMDB Facebook Twitter Instagram   Follow Jeff Dwoskin (host): Jeff Dwoskin on Twitter The Jeff Dwoskin Show podcast on Twitter Podcast website Podcast on Instagram Join my mailing list Buy me a coffee (support the show) Subscribe to my Youtube channel (watch Crossing the Streams!) Yes, the show used to be called Live from Detroit: The Jeff Dwoskin Show  
    7/6/2023
    43:29
  • TV's Michael Gray says Shazam!
    Join Michael Gray, the beloved star of Shazam!, in a captivating conversation as he unveils the secrets of his iconic role as Billy Batson. From working with legendary co-stars like Les Tremayne, John Davey, and Jackson Bostwick to sharing thrilling stories about guest stars such as JoAnna Cameron and Jackie Earle Haley, this conversation is a nostalgic journey into the world of the beloved Saturday morning TV show.   My guest, Michael Gray, and I discuss: Michael Gray's thrilling surprise cameo in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" Unforgettable moments with Zachary Levi on the set of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" The rollercoaster ride of being a teen idol and gracing the covers of "Tiger Beat" magazine Unbreakable bonds: Michael's friendships with Davy Jones and The Osbournes The legendary cameo as Burt Reynolds' brother in "Run Simon Run" that skyrocketed Michael's popularity and landed him in "Tiger Beat" magazine Michael's time at the Pasadena Playhouse Hair-raising fan encounters during the glory days of teen idolhood Michael Gray's transformation into Archer's beloved "TV's Michael Gray" Michael's time on "The Little People," later renamed "The Brian Keith Show" and the story of how he learned he wasn't going to be in season two. The remarkable journey of landing the role of Billy Batson on the iconic Saturday morning TV show, "Shazam!" and collaborating with Les Tremayne, John Davey, and Jackson Bostwick A star-studded experience: Working with an incredible lineup of guest stars on "Shazam!" including JoAnna Cameron, Jackie Earle Haley, Dabbs Greer, and Dannie Bonnaduche Hilarious anecdotes from autograph shows with Burt Ward and Adam West, who coincidentally voiced one of the elders on "Shazam!" Michael Gray as Marsha Brady's charming boyfriend, Jeffrey, on "The Brady Bunch" Michael's struggle to find roles after being typecast as Billy Batson Prepare to be captivated as Michael Gray shares even more captivating stories and surprises!   You're going to love my conversation with Michael Gray IMDB Instagram Website Twitter Facebook   Follow Jeff Dwoskin (host): Jeff Dwoskin on Twitter The Jeff Dwoskin Show podcast on Twitter Podcast website Podcast on Instagram Join my mailing list Buy me a coffee (support the show) Subscribe to my Youtube channel (watch Crossing the Streams!) Yes, the show used to be called Live from Detroit: The Jeff Dwoskin Show      
    7/3/2023
    44:41
  • Crossing The Streams Under A Night Sky (Bonus Ep66) - Great TV binge watching suggestions!
    Need TV binge suggestions? You've come to the right place. We've got you covered.   In this bonus episode, we discuss a couple of great binge suggestions: Night Sky (from live ep 77) Madoff: Monster of Wall Street (from live ep 102) Wednesday (from live ep 98)   Crossing the Streams features discussions of TV shows and movies available on streaming services. It is hosted by Jeff Dwoskin and co-hosted by Howard Rosner, Ron Lippitt, Bob Philips, Marci Kozen Stifter, and Sal Demilio. Special guests also join the show on a weekly basis. Each episode features a segment in which the hosts recommend a TV show, movie, or documentary for listeners to consider binge-watching. The segments are taken from live recordings of the show. Join us LIVE every Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM CT Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/CTSYouTubeSubscribe  
    6/29/2023
    36:53
  • The Many Amazing Stories of Comedian Gina Yashere
    Take a peek behind the curtain as Gina Yashere opens up about her early experiences in London’s comedy scene, navigating a path that was both hilarious and challenging. Explore her journey of breaking barriers and leaving an indelible mark on the industry, all while overcoming adversity with her unparalleled wit and determination. My guest, Gina Yashere, and I discuss: Discover the captivating journey of comedian Gina Yashere through her compelling memoir "Cack-Handed" Gina Yashere's hilarious comedy tour, "The Woman King of Comedy," featuring a must-see stop in Detroit on July 26 at the Majestic Theater Explore the enchanting world of Gina's hit TV show, "Bob Hearts Abishola," set in the vibrant city of Detroit, as we delve into its inspiration and the incorporation of Detroit's essence Uncover Gina Yashere's path to fame, from conquering London's comedy scene to touring the globe and aiming for stardom in America Gain insights into Gina's upbringing in London, the challenges of navigating racism, and her experiences as a trailblazing black comic Unveil the extraordinary journey of Gina Yashere as the first female engineer at Otis, where she triumphed despite the adversities faced as a black woman Witness the life-changing impact of Gina's appearance on Last Comic Standing, a pivotal moment that reshaped her career trajectory Prepare to be amazed as Gina shares her incredible story of becoming the first and only British comedian to perform on Def Comedy Jam Delve into the creative genius behind Gina's beloved segment on The Jay Leno Show, "The Surly Psychic," and discover how it all came to be Unearth the inspiring tale of Gina's collaboration with Chuck Lorre, leading to her journey as co-creator and eventual showrunner of the acclaimed TV show, Bob Hearts Abishola Embark on an unforgettable journey filled with captivating stories, laughter, and much more as Gina Yashere shares her remarkable experiences   You're going to love my conversation with Gina Yashere Gina Yashere's webpage Gina's upcoming shows See Gina in DETROIT!! Click here Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube   Follow Jeff Dwoskin (host): Jeff Dwoskin on Twitter The Jeff Dwoskin Show podcast on Twitter Podcast website Podcast on Instagram Join my mailing list Buy me a coffee (support the show) Subscribe to my Youtube channel (watch Crossing the Streams!) Yes, the show used to be called Live from Detroit: The Jeff Dwoskin Show    
    6/26/2023
    50:45

About Classic Conversations

Take a deep dive into pop nostalgia with us! Pop culture influencers, TV stars, film actors, comedians, and musicians share inspirational stories about the road to success. Insightful conversations that are part comedy/part drama and are always entertaining! With your host, comedian, Jeff Dwoskin.
