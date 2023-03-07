Batman's Burt Ward Returns To The Batcave

HOLY 250th EPISODE, BATMAN! Calling all Batman enthusiasts! Join us as we peel back the layers of the iconic caped crusader's world, immersing ourselves in the electrifying tales of Burt Ward's larger-than-life adventures. From rescuing thousands of dogs to defying gravity in jaw-dropping fight scenes, we'll explore the untold stories that shaped the timeless legend of Batman. My guest, Burt Ward, and I discuss: Burt Ward and his wife Tracey revolutionize pet care, saving over 15,500 dogs with their incredible nonprofit, Gentle Giants. Discover Burt and Tracey's groundbreaking dog/cat food that extends pets' lives beyond expectations! From doggy transformations to life-changing advice: Dive into Burt's return to the podcast (Listen to Burt's first appearance on episode #50) and how his first visit transformed my bond with my dog, Lola. The inside scoop on Adam West's (and Burt's?) mind-blowing CGI appearance in The Flash and the fascinating story behind its creation. Hear the jaw-dropping tale of Burt Ward's unexpected encounter with the hilarious Conan O'Brien. Explore how Batman seized the opportunity to pioneer breathtaking visuals with emerging technology, making all 120 episodes an absolute feast for the eyes IN COLOR! From flop to phenomenon: Unveil the sensational success story of Batman, rising from one of the poorest-rated pilots to a cultural sensation upon its CBS debut. Delve into Burt's perspective on Batman's success, fueled by its playfully suggestive and uniquely entertaining style. Discover Burt's second near-brush with stardom in The Graduate, a role that ultimately landed in the hands of Dustin Hoffman. Lifelong bonds and legendary friendships: Journey through Burt and Adam's extraordinary 50-year connection that transcends the silver screen. Unsung heroes of Gotham: Pay homage to Burt's esteemed co-stars, including the indomitable Alfred (Alan Napier) and the delightful Aunt Harriet (Madge Blake). Villainous legends unite: Unleash the rogues' gallery as we explore the iconic villains of Batman, portrayed by the likes of Julie Newmar, Vincent Price, Shelly Winters, Victor Buono, and Ceaser Romero. Brace yourself for thrilling tales of danger and daring as Burt reveals the hazards of performing Batman's high-risk stunts. Uncover cherished memories and fascinating stories from the set of the beloved Batman movie. Holy controversy, Batman! Discover Burt's battle against The Catholic League of Decency, who tried to keep his tights from stealing the show. Dive into the legendary clash between Burt Ward and George Barris, the mastermind behind the iconic Batmobile. Unlock the secret behind the thrilling wall-climbing scenes in Batman, revealed exclusively in this episode! Tune in to Burt's tales of recording songs with Frank Zappa, working with Rob Reiner, and so much more! Holy Podcast Episode, that's a lot If you have a dog or cat - I use and love Gentle Giants Dog food - Burt is not a sponsor and not paying me to say this - I just love it. Links below. Holy Availability, Batman! - https://www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com/ Natural Non GMO Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food and Natural Non GMO Gentle Giants Cat and Kitten Food You're going to love my conversation with Burt Ward