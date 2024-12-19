Ep. 160 - Barrel Cleaning Part 3: WHAT THE DATA SAYS

On this episode, Seth is joined by Mr. Quinlan’s Corner himself, Hornady Senior Ballistician, Jayden Quinlan. This is the episode we’ve all been waiting for! Barrel Cleaning PART THREE. The final of our three-part barrel cleaning series (maybe). The guys dive deep into Jayden’s data driven, methodical application to what you should expect for barrel cleaning interval. When should you clean your rifle barrel? How often? THIS is how cleaning interval affects barrel life. We hope you enjoy this episode and be sure to listen back on barrel cleaning parts one and two! Barrel Cleaning Series Complete Episode List: Ep. 103 – Should You Clean Your Barrel? Part 1 Ep. 114 – Barrel Cleaning Part 2 Ep. 160 – Barrel Cleaning Part 3: WHAT THE DATA SAYS