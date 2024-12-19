Ep. 160 - Barrel Cleaning Part 3: WHAT THE DATA SAYS
On this episode, Seth is joined by Mr. Quinlan’s Corner himself, Hornady Senior Ballistician, Jayden Quinlan. This is the episode we’ve all been waiting for! Barrel Cleaning PART THREE. The final of our three-part barrel cleaning series (maybe). The guys dive deep into Jayden’s data driven, methodical application to what you should expect for barrel cleaning interval. When should you clean your rifle barrel? How often? THIS is how cleaning interval affects barrel life. We hope you enjoy this episode and be sure to listen back on barrel cleaning parts one and two! Barrel Cleaning Series Complete Episode List: Ep. 103 – Should You Clean Your Barrel? Part 1 Ep. 114 – Barrel Cleaning Part 2 Ep. 160 – Barrel Cleaning Part 3: WHAT THE DATA SAYS
--------
1:10:55
Ep. 159 - Maximizing Muzzleloader Performance
On this episode, Seth is joined by Project Engineer, Ryan Damman and Preston Lentfer. The guys dive deep into how to maximize performance out of a muzzleloader. They discuss primers, powder, and bullet selection as well as detailed steps you can take with component selection that may be overlooked on a muzzleloader. If you desire to get the most out of your muzzleloader season, this podcast is for you!
--------
46:56
Ep. 158 - Hornady Rifle Builds | 22 ARC Thermal |
On this episode, we have another popular rifle setup! This time, Seth and Preston take an in-depth look at a 22 ARC gas gun with a thermal optic - the ultimate nighttime thermal rig. The guys walk through all of the different components on the rifle and why they were selected. They also dissect the application for the rifle and all of the benefits it gives the hunter. We hope you enjoy this technical breakdown!
--------
38:30
Ep. 157 - Rifle Cleaning for the Average Hunter
On this episode, Seth and Preston walk through the basics of rifle cleaning and the tools required to do it. This is NOT part 3 of the barrel cleaning series, but rather a look at cleaning for the low volume shooter. If you get your rifle out once or twice a year for rifle season, you may find this show super educational and informative.
--------
32:27
Ep. 156 - Hornady Rifle Builds | Seth's 7mm PRC |
On this episode, Seth is joined in the studio by fellow marketeer, Preston Lentfer. The guys tackle a topic from the request lines - Seth's 7mm PRC rifle build. They go over each component of the rifle and dive deep into the ballistic capabilities of the system. They wrap up the conversation by discussing the weight of the rifle and trigger pull weight. We hope you enjoy this technical episode!