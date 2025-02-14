Sidearm Delivery - Northwestern's Ben Greenspan, D1's Patrick Ebert

D1Baseball Midwest regional analyst Patrick Ebert breaks down the new Big Ten and what to expect this year in a conference with four new West Coast teams, six more league games, and a number of teams that could be in the conversation for an at-large bid.Northwestern head coach Ben Greenspan also joins the show to talk about the allure of taking a Northwestern job that may not have seemed desirable from the outside and the steps the Wildcats are taking to try to build the program into a contender in the Big Ten. He also tells the story of how getting quarterback Jack Lausch to join the baseball program started with smooth-talking a tow-truck driver.