The D1Baseball Podcast

D1Baseball Staff & SiriusXM
Stay updated with all things college baseball by subscribing to The D1Baseball Podcast! Our nationwide coverage brings you the best college baseball stories fro...
  • 2025 Bold Predictions
    On this episode of The D1Baseball Podcast, Mike Rooney, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Joe Healy, Bradley Smart and Jack DeLongchamps go through their bold predictions for the 2025 season. The D1Baseball Podcast is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors—your go-to destination for everything you need this baseball season. Whether you’re gearing up for game day or sharpening your skills in the offseason, Academy has the bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, training equipment, and apparel to help you bring it home for less. With everyday low prices and a huge selection of top brands like Easton, Rawlings, and Wilson, Academy makes it easy to step up to the plate with confidence. Shop in-store or online at Academy.com and get ready to play ball!D1Baseball is the #1 source for college baseball. Subscribe to our show to get the best college baseball podcast straight to your Apple Podcasts or Spotify feed all year round. Reviews and 5-star ratings are greatly appreciated! And if you’re a super-fan of college baseball, you can subscribe and watch all of our podcasts on the D1Baseball YouTube Channel.
    --------  
    1:07:44
  • Sidearm Delivery - Northwestern's Ben Greenspan, D1's Patrick Ebert
    D1Baseball Midwest regional analyst Patrick Ebert breaks down the new Big Ten and what to expect this year in a conference with four new West Coast teams, six more league games, and a number of teams that could be in the conversation for an at-large bid.Northwestern head coach Ben Greenspan also joins the show to talk about the allure of taking a Northwestern job that may not have seemed desirable from the outside and the steps the Wildcats are taking to try to build the program into a contender in the Big Ten. He also tells the story of how getting quarterback Jack Lausch to join the baseball program started with smooth-talking a tow-truck driver.  The D1Baseball Podcast is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors—your go-to destination for everything you need this baseball season. Whether you’re gearing up for game day or sharpening your skills in the offseason, Academy has the bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, training equipment, and apparel to help you bring it home for less. With everyday low prices and a huge selection of top brands like Easton, Rawlings, and Wilson, Academy makes it easy to step up to the plate with confidence. Shop in-store or online at Academy.com and get ready to play ball!D1Baseball is the #1 source for college baseball. Subscribe to our show to get the best college baseball podcast straight to your Apple Podcasts or Spotify feed all year round. Reviews and 5-star ratings are greatly appreciated! And if you’re a super-fan of college baseball, you can subscribe and watch all of our podcasts on the D1Baseball YouTube Channel.
    --------  
    1:08:26
  • Head Coach Interviews - Previewing The 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown
    Ahead of the 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field, D1Baseball's Joe Healy, Kendall Rogers, and Mike Rooney sat down with the six head coaches to discuss their teams, the preseason, and their excitement for this weekend's tournament! 00:00 – Jim Schlossnagle, Texas10:04 – Mike Bianco, Ole Miss21:01 – Dan McDonnell, Louisville33:34 – Chip Hale, Arizona44:00 – Erik Bakich, Clemson55:44 – Josh Holliday, Oklahoma State(Note: We had some issues with Roons' audio during his interview with Josh Holliday. Coach does most of the talking, though, so please enjoy!) Learn more about the 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown: https://globelifefield.com/d1baseball The D1Baseball Podcast is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors—your go-to destination for everything you need this baseball season. Whether you’re gearing up for game day or sharpening your skills in the offseason, Academy has the bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, training equipment, and apparel to help you bring it home for less. With everyday low prices and a huge selection of top brands like Easton, Rawlings, and Wilson, Academy makes it easy to step up to the plate with confidence. Shop in-store or online at Academy.com and get ready to play ball!D1Baseball is the #1 source for college baseball. Subscribe to our show to get the best college baseball podcast straight to your Apple Podcasts or Spotify feed all year round. Reviews and 5-star ratings are greatly appreciated! And if you’re a super-fan of college baseball, you can subscribe and watch all of our podcasts on the D1Baseball YouTube Channel.
    --------  
    1:10:42
  • RINTARO, Episode 6: The Trailblazer
    On this episode of RINTARO, Daron Vaught asks Rintaro Sasaki's coaches and teammates what they think success for Rintaro could mean for themselves, others, and the landscape of college baseball.RINTARO is part of the D1Baseball Podcast Network and is hosted and produced by Daron Vaught.Art by Kev Roché (kevdraws.com)Music by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech The D1Baseball Podcast is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors—your go-to destination for everything you need this baseball season. Whether you’re gearing up for game day or sharpening your skills in the offseason, Academy has the bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, training equipment, and apparel to help you bring it home for less. With everyday low prices and a huge selection of top brands like Easton, Rawlings, and Wilson, Academy makes it easy to step up to the plate with confidence. Shop in-store or online at Academy.com and get ready to play ball!D1Baseball is the #1 source for college baseball. Subscribe to our show to get the best college baseball podcast straight to your Apple Podcasts or Spotify feed all year round. Reviews and 5-star ratings are greatly appreciated! And if you’re a super-fan of college baseball, you can subscribe and watch all of our podcasts on the D1Baseball YouTube Channel.
    --------  
    26:41
  • 2025 Player Fantasy Draft
    On this episode of The D1Baseball Podcast, Mike Rooney, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, David Seifert and Joe Healy complete their 2025 fantasy draft. Fitt will be going for a three-peat after winning the fantasy competition each of the last two years.   The D1Baseball Podcast is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors—your go-to destination for everything you need this baseball season. Whether you’re gearing up for game day or sharpening your skills in the offseason, Academy has the bats, gloves, cleats, protective gear, training equipment, and apparel to help you bring it home for less. With everyday low prices and a huge selection of top brands like Easton, Rawlings, and Wilson, Academy makes it easy to step up to the plate with confidence. Shop in-store or online at Academy.com and get ready to play ball!D1Baseball is the #1 source for college baseball. Subscribe to our show to get the best college baseball podcast straight to your Apple Podcasts or Spotify feed all year round. Reviews and 5-star ratings are greatly appreciated! And if you’re a super-fan of college baseball, you can subscribe and watch all of our podcasts on the D1Baseball YouTube Channel.
    --------  
    1:21:38

Stay updated with all things college baseball by subscribing to The D1Baseball Podcast! Our nationwide coverage brings you the best college baseball stories from every Division I team as they all fight for a trip to the College World Series in Omaha. Listen year-round as our network of expert writers brings you breaking news, unparalleled scouting reports, in-depth rankings, and fresh perspectives on the sport we all love: college baseball.
