Head Coach Interviews - Previewing The 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown
Ahead of the 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field, D1Baseball's Joe Healy, Kendall Rogers, and Mike Rooney sat down with the six head coaches to discuss their teams, the preseason, and their excitement for this weekend's tournament! 00:00 – Jim Schlossnagle, Texas10:04 – Mike Bianco, Ole Miss21:01 – Dan McDonnell, Louisville33:34 – Chip Hale, Arizona44:00 – Erik Bakich, Clemson55:44 – Josh Holliday, Oklahoma State(Note: We had some issues with Roons' audio during his interview with Josh Holliday. Coach does most of the talking, though, so please enjoy!) Learn more about the 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown: https://globelifefield.com/d1baseball
