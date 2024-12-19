Many people revisit the same annual resolutions, reflecting their desire for growth. Common themes include health, personal development, financial goals, and relationship improvements. Couples often focus on better communication and quality time. It's crucial to set realistic, measurable resolutions and break them into smaller steps to stay motivated. What changes in the new year do you envision for yourself or your relationship?🗣️🗣️
47:38
Ep 237: Tell Me How You Really Feel…
Attention is a fundamental need for many individuals, and children are no exception. It is crucial to prioritize one-on-one time with each child, especially when managing the demands of a larger family. "Dating your kids" – dedicating focused attention and quality time with each child individually – can help ensure that the attention and care they receive does not diminish when they are grouped together. Do you agree that this personalized approach to attention and engagement is essential for nurturing healthy, thriving children, even in larger families? Let’s talk about it…🗣️🗣️
1:06:15
Ep 236: Would You Stay Just For The Kids…?
This episode, probes, a few questions…
1.) Has the ticking of your biological clock forced you to SETTLE into unhealthy relationship relationships?
2.) Do single people eventually reach a point in life where they have to start lessening their standards to ensure that they don’t end up alone? Have you ever had to remove items from your “Wish List”?
3.) Is it healthy to remain in an unsatisfying relationship “ just for the kids”?
LETS TALK ABOUT IT!!! 🗣️🎙️
1:03:05
Ep 235: Bad Sex Dealbreaker
At what age is it suitable for your young child to begin dating? As an adult, can you recall the age at which you first developed feelings for someone of the opposite sex? Do you believe that societal norms regarding appropriate dating ages have shifted significantly over time? Let’s talk about it..🗣️🗣️
Chapters
00:00 The Importance of Health Checkups
02:54 Vlogging for Health Awareness
05:56 Understanding Heart Health
09:13 Encouraging Regular Health Screenings
10:11 Navigating Conversations About Dating with Kids
13:07 The Right Age for Dating
20:09 Building Trust with Children
29:51 Family Dynamics and Humor
34:31 Mike Tyson's Legacy and Financial Decisions
41:04 The Impact of Boxing on Personal Identity
44:15 Navigating Relationship Challenges
49:30 The Importance of Sexual Compatibility
01:00:00 Deciding the Future of a Relationship
1:09:00
Ep 234: Tough Girls Cry Too…
In this episode, Gia and Envy discuss Lamar Odom’s choice of a sex doll and explore challenges around appreciating one’s partner. They also examine the difficulty of prioritizing couple time over parenting, the importance of collaborative parenting, and whether young boys are becoming overly sensitive, highlighting the need for active father involvement. Let's talk about it... 🗣️🗣️
