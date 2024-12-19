Powered by RND
DJ and radio host DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey will explore the good, bad, ugly and beauty of relationships and family.
  • Ep. 238: Holiday BS
    Many people revisit the same annual resolutions, reflecting their desire for growth. Common themes include health, personal development, financial goals, and relationship improvements. Couples often focus on better communication and quality time. It's crucial to set realistic, measurable resolutions and break them into smaller steps to stay motivated. What changes in the new year do you envision for yourself or your relationship?🗣️🗣️
    --------  
    47:38
  • Ep 237: Tell Me How You Really Feel…
    Attention is a fundamental need for many individuals, and children are no exception. It is crucial to prioritize one-on-one time with each child, especially when managing the demands of a larger family. "Dating your kids" – dedicating focused attention and quality time with each child individually – can help ensure that the attention and care they receive does not diminish when they are grouped together. Do you agree that this personalized approach to attention and engagement is essential for nurturing healthy, thriving children, even in larger families? Let’s talk about it…🗣️🗣️
    --------  
    1:06:15
  • Ep 236: Would You Stay Just For The Kids…?
    This episode, probes, a few questions… 1.) Has the ticking of your biological clock forced you to SETTLE into unhealthy relationship relationships? 2.) Do single people eventually reach a point in life where they have to start lessening their standards to ensure that they don’t end up alone? Have you ever had to remove items from your “Wish List”? 3.) Is it healthy to remain in an unsatisfying relationship “ just for the kids”? LETS TALK ABOUT IT!!! 🗣️🎙️
    --------  
    1:03:05
  • Ep 235: Bad Sex Dealbreaker
    At what age is it suitable for your young child to begin dating? As an adult, can you recall the age at which you first developed feelings for someone of the opposite sex? Do you believe that societal norms regarding appropriate dating ages have shifted significantly over time? Let’s talk about it..🗣️🗣️ Chapters 00:00 The Importance of Health Checkups 02:54 Vlogging for Health Awareness 05:56 Understanding Heart Health 09:13 Encouraging Regular Health Screenings 10:11 Navigating Conversations About Dating with Kids 13:07 The Right Age for Dating 20:09 Building Trust with Children 29:51 Family Dynamics and Humor 34:31 Mike Tyson's Legacy and Financial Decisions 41:04 The Impact of Boxing on Personal Identity 44:15 Navigating Relationship Challenges 49:30 The Importance of Sexual Compatibility 01:00:00 Deciding the Future of a Relationship
    --------  
    1:09:00
  • Ep 234: Tough Girls Cry Too…
    In this episode, Gia and Envy discuss Lamar Odom’s choice of a sex doll and explore challenges around appreciating one’s partner. They also examine the difficulty of prioritizing couple time over parenting, the importance of collaborative parenting, and whether young boys are becoming overly sensitive, highlighting the need for active father involvement. Let's talk about it... 🗣️🗣️
    --------  
    1:06:31

DJ and radio host DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey will explore the good, bad, ugly and beauty of relationships and family. Join them every week as they let you in on past experiences, give advice, talk to celebrity couples and give you two sides to every situation.
