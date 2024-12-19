Ep 237: Tell Me How You Really Feel…

Attention is a fundamental need for many individuals, and children are no exception. It is crucial to prioritize one-on-one time with each child, especially when managing the demands of a larger family. "Dating your kids" – dedicating focused attention and quality time with each child individually – can help ensure that the attention and care they receive does not diminish when they are grouped together. Do you agree that this personalized approach to attention and engagement is essential for nurturing healthy, thriving children, even in larger families? Let’s talk about it…🗣️🗣️