The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief

The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief

Podcast The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief
Podcast The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief

The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief

Michelle Grosser - Inspired by Brene Brown, Mel Robbins & Rachel Hollis
Are you ready to find balance and break free from burnout as a high-achieving mom? Do you feel like you're always on edge and can't quiet your racing mind?
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & FitnessMental Health
Are you ready to find balance and break free from burnout as a high-achieving mom? Do you feel like you're always on edge and can't quiet your racing mind? ... More

  • 124 – Playing Small? How to Identify and Overcome Your Self-Limiting Beliefs with Kamini Wood
    How often are you getting in your own way?  If you're being honest with yourself, how often are you the one who's holding you back?   Today’s guest, Kamini Wood, helps people take the courageous steps to identify their limiting beliefs, the reasons for their stagnation or feelings of inadequacy, so they can have what they want professionally and personally to live a fulfilled life. She’s on a mission to help high performers and overachievers who have seen success through old-rooted, traditional metrics, reestablish relational self-awareness.   In this episode, she’ll help you understand how you think, what beliefs might be holding you back so you can really come home to joy, fulfillment and a newly defined definition of success driven internally rather than from external validation.   Three things you’ll learn in this episode: How self-limiting beliefs are influencing your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors How to shift your mindset and break free of self-limiting belief Techniques for setting and holding strong, loving boundaries   To connect with Kamini, head to: ·       Instagram: @itsauthenticme ·       Website: kaminiwood.com ·       8 Steps to Overcome Limiting Beliefs     “With time, the inner critic actually becomes normalized and the belief starts to become, ‘If I don't criticize myself or I don't hold myself to this really high standard, I'm going to slack off. Or some ball is gonna drop and then that's gonna be my fault.’ And so really the beginnings of the work is to recognize that way of thinking in and of itself is a false belief.” – Kamini Wood   REGISTER FOR THE FREE MOM BRAIN MASTERCLASS – Powerful Strategies for Anxiety, Overwhelm, & Burnout     TAKE THE PERSONALITY PATTERN QUIZ!   FB COMMUNITY: The Calm Mom Collective   JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM: @michellegrosser.coach   “I love The Calm Mom Podcast!” ← if that sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing our show!  This helps us support more women, just like you, on their motherhood journey.  Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.”  Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode!  
    5/3/2023
    45:02
  • 123 – Why Your Nervous System May Be Dysregulated Even If You Don’t Feel Stressed Out
    Are you experiencing symptoms of a dysregulated nervous system even though you don’t necessarily feel stressed out?   Chronic stress – stress we’ve experienced in our past - changes the nervous system on a physiological level.  While you might not feel like you’re currently living in a “stressful” season, your nervous system is still impacted by decades of stress and trauma that hasn’t been fully released from the body.   In today’s episode, you’ll learn how chronic stress shifts our nervous system into a higher gear, leading to the release of stress hormones that prepare our body for the "fight or flight" response, which over time leads to nervous system dysregulation.   You’ll also learn how we can facilitate the release of stress, emotions, and trauma from our body so that it doesn’t stay stuck and cause nervous system dysregulation.   REGISTER FOR THE FREE MOM BRAIN MASTERCLASS – Powerful Strategies for Anxiety, Overwhelm, & Burnout TAKE THE PERSONALITY PATTERN QUIZ! FB COMMUNITY: The Calm Mom Collective JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM: @michellegrosser.coach “I love The Calm Mom Podcast!” ← if that sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing our show!  This helps us support more women, just like you, on their motherhood journey.  Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.”  Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode!  
    5/1/2023
    22:01
  • 122 – Stop Intellectualizing Everything!  Knowledge Doesn’t Lead to Change – Here’s What Does
    When it comes to change and growth, knowledge is inferior to embodiment. *gasp!*    It’s true - most of the information we tend to consume focuses on quick fixes and the thrill that comes from acquiring information. But science has shown that knowledge alone rarely leads to true transformation.    The necessary component to lasting change is embodiment.   In today’s episode, I coach on what it means to be embodied, how you know once you’ve actually embodied something new, and how to be aware of the signs that you're simply intellectualizing new information.     REGISTER FOR THE FREE MOM BRAIN MASTERCLASS – Powerful Strategies for Anxiety, Overwhelm, & Burnout    Listen to Episode 107 – The 3 Stages of Learning    TAKE THE PERSONALITY PATTERN QUIZ!   FB COMMUNITY: The Calm Mom Collective   JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM: @michellegrosser.coach “I love The Calm Mom Podcast!” ← if that sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing our show!  This helps us support more women, just like you, on their motherhood journey.  Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.”  Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode!
    4/28/2023
    23:14
  • 121 - Highly Sensitive? Turn Your Sensitivity into Your Superpower with Melody Wilding
    Are you tired of getting in your own way?  If so, it's time to break free from imposter syndrome and overthinking so you can find the confidence to lead effectively at home and at work.   Today’s guest, Melody Wilding, is the best-selling author of Trust Yourself: Stop Overthinking and Channel Your Emotions for Success at Work. She was recently named one of Business Insider’s Most Innovative Coaches and has been featured in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.    Join in as Melody discusses how sensitive high-achievers can break free from stress, perfectionism and impostor syndrome, master their emotions, and turn sensitivity into a superpower – because it is. Three things you’ll learn in this episode: What it means to be a highly sensitive person (HSP) How can set boundaries and we learn to say no without feeling guilty Tips for HSPs on how to deal with people who may not understand their sensitivity    To connect with Melody, head to: ·         Instagram: @melodywilding ·         Website: melodywilding.com ·         Trust Yourself Book   “High sensitivity is a biological disposition that about 20% of the population has. And all it really means is that you have a more attuned nervous system that’s more responsive to what's going on around you or what's happening within you. They've done MRIs on people that are higher on the sensitivity scale and in the brains of sensitive people, there are centers around processing emotions and thoughts, connecting different ideas, contemplation, concentration, decision making - all of these areas light up more in sensitive people, which indicates that we're not only taking in more information but then we're also synthesizing and thinking about them much more deeply than the other 80% of people.” – Melody Wilding   REGISTER FOR THE FREE MOM BRAIN MASTERCLASS – Powerful Strategies for Anxiety, Overwhelm, & Burnout     TAKE THE PERSONALITY PATTERN QUIZ!   FB COMMUNITY: The Calm Mom Collective   JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM: @michellegrosser.coach   “I love The Calm Mom Podcast!” ← if that sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing our show!  This helps us support more women, just like you, on their motherhood journey.  Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.”  Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode!  
    4/26/2023
    41:52
  • 120 – Are You Dysregulated? 10 Surprising Signs of Nervous System Dysregulation
    We can’t intervene in a world we can’t see.  Awareness always precedes choice and our ability to do something about what we’re experiencing.    In today’s episode, I discuss some of the most common signs of nervous system dysregulation.  You might be surprised to learn that dysregulation is the underlying cause to many of things you experience daily (or have chalked up to being part of your personality).   Once we have the awareness that our thoughts, sensations, and behaviors stem from the state of our neurological fitness, we can start the journey to a more regulated state.   REGISTER FOR THE FREE MOM BRAIN MASTERCLASS – Powerful Strategies for Anxiety, Overwhelm, & Burnout    TAKE THE PERSONALITY PATTERN QUIZ! FB COMMUNITY: The Calm Mom Collective JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM: @michellegrosser.coach “I love The Calm Mom Podcast!” ← if that sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing our show!  This helps us support more women, just like you, on their motherhood journey.  Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.”  Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode!  
    4/24/2023
    30:55

About The Calm Mom - Mindset, Nervous System, Self-Care, Burnout, Anxiety Relief

Are you ready to find balance and break free from burnout as a high-achieving mom? Do you feel like you're always on edge and can't quiet your racing mind? Are you looking for mind & body solutions for your anxiety and overwhelm? Do you feel pressure to do it all, but don’t see how your daily routine is sustainable? Whether you struggle with overwhelm, anxiety, self-doubt, people-pleasing, burnout, or perfectionism - it’s time to break through whatever is holding you back. It’s time to get unstuck, overcome your fears, shift your mindset, and chase your big dreams. Friend, you are worthy of an extraordinary life in and beyond motherhood. I’m your host Michelle Grosser, a certified Trauma-Informed Master Life Coach, attorney, professor, wife, and mom. I’ve been there - right where you are. I was an attorney running a busy law firm by day, law school professor by night, all while trying to parent my kids, pour into my marriage, and keep up my home - and what I found was that I was on the fast track to burnout. The good news is that there’s a better way. Each week I’m going to coach you on the work that builds an epic life. We’ll discuss all things motherhood, mindset coaching, nervous system regulation, and emotional well-being so that you can create a life designed by faith over fear. Get ready to learn about regulating your nervous system (and why it’s so important), setting boundaries, worthiness, true self-care tips, work-life balance, imposter syndrome, parenting, and how to harness your mama-bear intuition. This podcast will elevate, empower, and equip you as a human being and a mom. It’s time to extend yourself compassion, re-focus your intention, raise your vibe, and alchemize the parts of you that will lead to a deep spiritual transformation. You’ll laugh, cry, and know you’re not alone in your motherhood journey. So, if you’re here to do the inner work and you’re ready to expand, I’m here to join you on the journey. Each time you press play, your growth continues. Let’s get at it! Learn -＞ www.michellegrosser.com Connect -＞ [email protected] The Calm Mom Collective - https://www.facebook.com/groups/themotherhoodvillage Instagram -＞ @michellegrosser.coach - https://www.instagram.com/michellegrosser.coach/
