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High Capacity – Nervous System Regulation, Stress Management, Burnout Recovery, Somatic Tools, Anxiety, Boundaries, Overwhelm
Michelle Grosser – Inspired by Mel Robbins, Dr. Andrew Huberman, and Dr. Becky Kennedy
Latest episode
483 episodes
476 - Everything’s Fine, But You Don’t Feel Okay. Here’s What That Actually Means with Dr. Anne Walsh08/04/2026 | 37 mins.You’re capable, devoted, doing everything right on paper.
And you still feel like you’re failing, guilty when you work, restless with your kids, exhausted and not sure why.
That’s not a personal failing. It’s a bind you were handed, and once you can see it, you can start to climb out of it.
Dr. Anne Walsh, clinician, coach, and author of a new book on what she calls the ambition paradox, joins me to name the trap that keeps high-achieving women invisible in their own lives.
Then she gets deeply practical, the closet clean-out for your identity, the breadcrumbs of joy, and the three patterns quietly running everything.
If you’ve been telling yourself you should be grateful while wondering why you feel so empty, this conversation is the deep exhale you’ve needed.
What You’ll Learn
The ambition paradox: why women are allowed to be ambitious only if they’re also endlessly available, regulated, and grateful, and what that bind costs you
The closet clean-out for your identity: a concrete exercise to sort which expectations are actually yours and which you can finally set down
Breadcrumbs of joy: how to find what you actually want when that muscle has completely atrophied
The three P’s (perfectionism, people-pleasing, and pretending)
Dr. Welsh's book Ambitious Mother
Connect with Dr. Welsh on Instagram
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🧠 What's your capacity pattern?
Take the free 2-minute quiz and unlock The Capacity Code — a personalized private podcast episode for your specific nervous system.
→ Take the Capacity Pattern Quiz
475 - Hi-Cap Friday: The 5-Minute Practice for Releasing What You Can’t Control07/31/2026 | 19 mins.You can see exactly what someone you love needs to change. You’ve had the conversation five, ten, fifteen times. And you still cannot make them want it.
That gap, between what you can see and what you can control, is quietly draining more of your capacity than almost anything on your to-do list.
This week’s Hi-Cap Move is a five-minute, three-step somatic practice for the moment you catch yourself gripping an outcome that was never yours to hold.
Name it, feel it, release it.
If you’ve been told to just let it go and watched that thought bounce right back, this is the episode that explains why, and gives you what actually works instead.
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🧠 What's your capacity pattern?
Take the free 2-minute quiz and unlock The Capacity Code — a personalized private podcast episode for your specific nervous system.
→ Take the Capacity Pattern Quiz
474-The Self-Led Woman Pyramid: 6 Pillars for Real Confidence with Rita Palumbo07/28/2026 | 43 mins.Rita Palumbo, an aerospace engineer at the European Space Agency, joins me to explain why real confidence and authority start in the body before they’re skills.
But here’s what really makes her story land. During her PhD, Rita nearly burned out.
Brain fog, exhaustion, unable to think clearly or lead her own research.
And it sent her searching for the thing no one had ever taught her: how to actually take care of herself. She became a yoga teacher and a coach, left engineering for a season, then made the intentional choice to come back, this time whole.
Now she teaches women to be self-led. And that word is the heart of this whole conversation.
A self-led woman, Rita says, shows up from an inner point of authority rather than external expectation
And she walks us through her entire 6-Pillar Self-Led Woman Pyramid.
If you’re hyper-competent and still freeze in the moments that matter most, this conversation explains why, and what actually changes it.
What You’ll Learn
What it means to be self-led: showing up from inner authority instead of external expectation
How to catch yourself performing confidence, the subtle body cues most women never notice
Why hyper-prepared, capable women still freeze, and why the fix is in the body
Resources Mentioned
Rita’s Website
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🧠 What's your capacity pattern?
Take the free 2-minute quiz and unlock The Capacity Code — a personalized private podcast episode for your specific nervous system.
→ Take the Capacity Pattern Quiz
- You can feel it starting. The jaw tightening, the shoulders climbing, the edge creeping into your voice.
You know the snap is coming and you don’t want it to.
That moment, right before you’re seeing red, is the one window where you can actually do something. Most of us just don’t have a tool fast enough to use it.
This week’s Hi-Cap Move is the 3-Breath Reset, a ninety-second, three-part tool you can run while your kids are still in the room. Name the state, one physiological sigh, reorient to your body.
If the anger tools only ever occur to you after you’ve already lost it, this is the one built for the moment before.
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🧠 What's your capacity pattern?
Take the free 2-minute quiz and unlock The Capacity Code — a personalized private podcast episode for your specific nervous system.
→ Take the Capacity Pattern Quiz
- By 4pm you feel like you’re crawling out of your skin. The noise, the mess, your name called for the forty-seventh time, and something in you is about to snap.
That’s not you failing as a mom. That’s a nervous system that’s been in survival mode too long, and it’s running your parenting from the background.
This episode walks through five signs you’re parenting from fight-or-flight, from constant overstimulation to the guilt of resting to feeling disconnected from your own kids.
And for each one, a fast body-based tool to start shifting out.
If you’ve been blaming your character for what is actually a capacity problem, this is the episode that hands it back to you with something you can do.
What You’ll Learn
The five signs you’re parenting from survival mode
Why overstimulation, urgency, and transition overwhelm are nervous system states
How your regulation becomes your kids’ co-regulation, and why they feel your state in their bodies
A specific, fast tool for each of the five signs, usable in under a minute
--
🧠 What's your capacity pattern?
Take the free 2-minute quiz and unlock The Capacity Code — a personalized private podcast episode for your specific nervous system.
→ Take the Capacity Pattern Quiz
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About High Capacity – Nervous System Regulation, Stress Management, Burnout Recovery, Somatic Tools, Anxiety, Boundaries, Overwhelm
You've built a full life. The career, the family, the responsibilities, the goals — all of it. And the fuller it gets, the more stretched thin you feel.Not because you lack the discipline or drive to figure it out.But because your nervous system was never upgraded to match the life you've built. High Capacity is the podcast for ambitious women who are done just managing their stress and are ready to actually expand what they can hold. Hosted by trial attorney turned nervous system strategist Michelle Grosser, each episode unpacks the nervous system science behind why you feel maxed out, reactive, and depleted — and gives you real tools to expand your capacity across every area of your life.This isn't just about doing less. It's about becoming someone whose nervous system can hold more — more joy, more presence, more of the life you've worked hard to build, and more of the demands that come with it — without the low-grade stress that's become your new normal.Here’s what you’ll learn:- How to expand your emotional, stress, physical, relational, and joy capacity- Nervous system-based tools that work in real life, in real time- How to identify your Capacity Pattern — the specific strategy your nervous system defaults to when you're overwhelmed — and what it means for your stress, your relationships, and your daily lifeNew episodes every Tuesday and Friday.Tuesdays bring the nervous system science and tools.Hi-Cap Fridays give you one practical move to expand your capacity in the week ahead.Take the free "What's Your Capacity Pattern?" quiz: michellegrosser.com/quizPodcast website
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