121 - Highly Sensitive? Turn Your Sensitivity into Your Superpower with Melody Wilding

Are you tired of getting in your own way? If so, it's time to break free from imposter syndrome and overthinking so you can find the confidence to lead effectively at home and at work. Today's guest, Melody Wilding, is the best-selling author of Trust Yourself: Stop Overthinking and Channel Your Emotions for Success at Work. She was recently named one of Business Insider's Most Innovative Coaches and has been featured in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Join in as Melody discusses how sensitive high-achievers can break free from stress, perfectionism and impostor syndrome, master their emotions, and turn sensitivity into a superpower – because it is. Three things you'll learn in this episode: What it means to be a highly sensitive person (HSP) How can set boundaries and we learn to say no without feeling guilty Tips for HSPs on how to deal with people who may not understand their sensitivity To connect with Melody, head to: · Instagram: @melodywilding · Website: melodywilding.com · Trust Yourself Book "High sensitivity is a biological disposition that about 20% of the population has. And all it really means is that you have a more attuned nervous system that's more responsive to what's going on around you or what's happening within you. They've done MRIs on people that are higher on the sensitivity scale and in the brains of sensitive people, there are centers around processing emotions and thoughts, connecting different ideas, contemplation, concentration, decision making - all of these areas light up more in sensitive people, which indicates that we're not only taking in more information but then we're also synthesizing and thinking about them much more deeply than the other 80% of people." – Melody Wilding