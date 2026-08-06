You’re capable, devoted, doing everything right on paper.

And you still feel like you’re failing, guilty when you work, restless with your kids, exhausted and not sure why.

That’s not a personal failing. It’s a bind you were handed, and once you can see it, you can start to climb out of it.

Dr. Anne Walsh, clinician, coach, and author of a new book on what she calls the ambition paradox, joins me to name the trap that keeps high-achieving women invisible in their own lives.

Then she gets deeply practical, the closet clean-out for your identity, the breadcrumbs of joy, and the three patterns quietly running everything.

If you’ve been telling yourself you should be grateful while wondering why you feel so empty, this conversation is the deep exhale you’ve needed.

What You’ll Learn

The ambition paradox: why women are allowed to be ambitious only if they’re also endlessly available, regulated, and grateful, and what that bind costs you

The closet clean-out for your identity: a concrete exercise to sort which expectations are actually yours and which you can finally set down

Breadcrumbs of joy: how to find what you actually want when that muscle has completely atrophied

The three P’s (perfectionism, people-pleasing, and pretending)

Dr. Welsh's book Ambitious Mother

Connect with Dr. Welsh on Instagram

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