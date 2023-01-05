Are you ready to find balance and break free from burnout as a high-achieving mom?
Do you feel like you're always on edge and can't quiet your racing mind?
Are you looking for mind & body solutions for your anxiety and overwhelm?
Do you feel pressure to do it all, but don’t see how your daily routine is sustainable?
Whether you struggle with overwhelm, anxiety, self-doubt, people-pleasing, burnout, or perfectionism - it’s time to break through whatever is holding you back. It’s time to get unstuck, overcome your fears, shift your mindset, and chase your big dreams.
Friend, you are worthy of an extraordinary life in and beyond motherhood.
I’m your host Michelle Grosser, a certified Trauma-Informed Master Life Coach, attorney, professor, wife, and mom. I’ve been there - right where you are. I was an attorney running a busy law firm by day, law school professor by night, all while trying to parent my kids, pour into my marriage, and keep up my home - and what I found was that I was on the fast track to burnout. The good news is that there’s a better way.
Each week I’m going to coach you on the work that builds an epic life. We’ll discuss all things motherhood, mindset coaching, nervous system regulation, and emotional well-being so that you can create a life designed by faith over fear.
Get ready to learn about regulating your nervous system (and why it’s so important), setting boundaries, worthiness, true self-care tips, work-life balance, imposter syndrome, parenting, and how to harness your mama-bear intuition. This podcast will elevate, empower, and equip you as a human being and a mom.
It’s time to extend yourself compassion, re-focus your intention, raise your vibe, and alchemize the parts of you that will lead to a deep spiritual transformation. You’ll laugh, cry, and know you’re not alone in your motherhood journey.
So, if you’re here to do the inner work and you’re ready to expand, I’m here to join you on the journey. Each time you press play, your growth continues. Let’s get at it!
Learn -＞ www.michellegrosser.com
Connect -＞ [email protected]
The Calm Mom Collective - https://www.facebook.com/groups/themotherhoodvillage
Instagram -＞ @michellegrosser.coach - https://www.instagram.com/michellegrosser.coach/