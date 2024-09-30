When the last child leaves home, a new phase of marriage begins. But many couples struggle to adjust to this different and often sad time in their lives together. In a classic broadcast today on Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson interviews Dave and Claudia Arp, to discuss eight challenges couples face in the "empty-nesters" stage.
Election 2024 - Dr. James Dobson Reflects on the Impact of Christians Going to the Polls, Part 2
On today’s edition of Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson and Gary Bauer conclude their encouraging discussion about the outcome of the presidential election. They also discuss how the incoming administration’s policies will change the trajectory of our nation. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Election 2024 - Dr. James Dobson Reflects on the Impact of Christians Going to the Polls, Part 1
According to social researcher Dr. George Barna, 72 percent of Christians voted in this year’s election. On today’s edition of Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson and his guest, Gary Bauer, discuss Donald Trump’s historic win, and how Christians stepped up to promote righteousness in the public square.
Overcoming the Shame of the Past, Part 2
Brandon No matter how broken and scarred we are by the effects of sin, God can bring redemption. On today’s classic edition of Family Talk, author Marilyn Hontz shares with Dr. James Dobson her tragic story of abuse from her father, the healing she experienced, and how the Lord removed the burden of shame over her life. Psalm 107:2 says, “Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he has redeemed from trouble.”
Overcoming the Shame of the Past, Part 1
Be encouraged and uplifted to build your family upon enduring truths that are built upon God`s word. Whether it is marriage tips or how to raise your sons and daughters, Dr. Dobson and his guests will help you build a stronger marriage and family.