Election 2024 - Dr. James Dobson Reflects on the Impact of Christians Going to the Polls, Part 2

On today’s edition of Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson and Gary Bauer conclude their encouraging discussion about the outcome of the presidential election. They also discuss how the incoming administration’s policies will change the trajectory of our nation. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”