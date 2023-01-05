Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective

Are you a parent of a child with ADHD (or suspected ADHD)? Are you overwhelmed by the treatment options to support your child? Are you exhausted from giving you... More
#111: Tools To Help Your Child Get Started
SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #109: Tools To Help Your Child Get Started The Childhood Collective 4/19/2023 SUMMARY When it comes to big projects at work or home, we are used to phrases like, "How do you eat an elephant?" or "analysis paralysis." In corporate America, there are whole careers devoted to managing projects. The truth is, getting started on tasks can be difficult for anyone… but it's incredibly challenging for kids with ADHD. Because of their delayed executive functioning skills, getting started (even on simple tasks!) can feel totally overwhelming for them. In this episode, we provide five tips to help your child with ADHD get started, whatever the task. CONNECT WITH US We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. Our mission is to equip you with the tools to create calm in your home and find joy in parenting ADHD!! We love hearing what is working for you. If you try a tip or two, we would love to hear how it went! Connect with us on social or shoot us an email. You can do this! AFFILIATE INFORMATION We can't have your attention and not mention Time Timer. As parents, we are looking for anything that will support our kids and make our lives easier. The original Time Timer does just that. In our homes, it allows us to teach our kids how to visualize time. This helps with activity transitions, independence, and building executive function skills. Trust our pro-tip; it's a game changer! Bonus: Head to https://www.timetimer.com/discount/TCC and use the code TCC to get a site-wide discount. LINKS+RESOURCES Free Parenting Guide - 6 Keys Creating Calm Parenting Course Time Timer Site Code: TCC for a discount! The Childhood Collective The Childhood Collective Instagram TCC YouTube *Closed Captioning Available Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at [email protected]
5/1/2023
34:36
#110: 5 Tips for Wrapping the School Year
SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #110: 5 Tips for Wrapping Up the School Year The Childhood Collective 4/26/2023 SUMMARY At the beginning of a new school year, do you feel like you are always starting from scratch on getting support for your child? By the time you feel like you have a solid plan in place, a new school year starts, and you are back to square one. Many of you experience stress at the beginning of the new school year. Will the teacher take the time to read your child's 504 plan or IEP so they know how to support them in class best? Today on the podcast, we will share five tips for wrapping up the school year so you can set your child up for success when transitioning to a new grade and new teacher in the fall. LINKS + RESOURCES Grade Retention Blog Post Shining at School Guide FREE ADHD School Accommodations Guide The Childhood Collective Youtube *Closed Captioning Available The Childhood Collective The Childhood Collective Instagram Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at [email protected]
4/24/2023
33:40
#109: A School Psychologist’s Guide To Preparing For School Meetings with Monique Hayes, NCSP
SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #109: A School Psychologist's Guide To Preparing For School Meetings with Monique Hayes, NCSP. The Childhood Collective 4/19/2023 SUMMARY When you have a child with ADHD, navigating school accommodations and understanding the educational team can be overwhelming! Whether it's a question of the evaluation process or eligibility, it can be confusing, and finding accurate information is key. We're here to help! In this episode, we speak with school psychologist Monique Hayes, NCSP, to discuss how to prepare for school meetings, what to expect, and possible outcomes. MEET MONIQUE Monique is a wife, a mother of three young kids, and school psychologist practitioner. Monique has her education specialist degree in school psychology, and she is a nationally certified school psychologist. Monique shares that she struggles to sit still, enjoys starting (starting) DIY projects around the house, and loves traveling… she has even braved international travel with her three young kids! And we know many of you can relate… Monique has ADHD herself and is raising a child with ADHD. If you've taken our online course Creating Calm, you may recognize Monique because she is one of our parent models! LINKS+RESOURCES FREE ADHD School Accommodations Guide Creating Calm Parenting Course Time Timer Site Code: TCC for a discount! The Childhood Collective The Childhood Collective Instagram Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at [email protected]
4/17/2023
32:17
#108: Managing Screens and ADHD
SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #108: Managing Screens and ADHD The Childhood Collective 4/12/2023 SUMMARY We've all been there. You give a "five-minute warning," but no matter how many times you say it, they look at you in surprise when it's time to turn off the iPad or stop playing video games. The argument quickly escalates, right? It starts with negotiation, which spirals into a meltdown, and you wonder if you should just take away screens for the next 100 years. As parents, we can create an environment where we are proactive AS A FAMILY regarding screen time. In this episode, we will give you some tips we use in our homes to manage screens in a healthy way. LINKS + RESOURCES Free Parenting Guide - 6 Keys Creating Calm - Online Parenting Course CONNECT WITH US TCC Website TCC Instagram TCC YouTube *Closed Captioning Available Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at [email protected]
4/10/2023
22:21
#107: Supporting Friendships in Kids with ADHD
SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #107: Supporting Friendships in Kids with ADHD The Childhood Collective 4/5/2023 SUMMARY One of the most common questions we hear from parents is, "How can I help my child make friends?" We know parents want to support their children in developing healthy friendships. As parents, we can take a strengths-based approach to supporting our kids with ADHD as they build friendships. Join our conversation as we discuss five tips for helping your kids build friendships. MEET OUR TEAM We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. Most importantly, we are moms, just like you. After working with families over a combined total of 40 years, we saw a need to provide ongoing support and education to parents raising children with ADHD. AFFILIATE INFORMATION Every parent knows that sleep is a BIG DEAL! We have to tell you about one of our favorite parenting tools, the Zenimal. When bedtime rolls around, we use this screen-free meditation tool for EACH of our kids (really, we do!). It's amazing for kids who are feeling anxious or need a little help calming their busy bodies before bed. The best part? Each meditation ends with the most beautiful message: "You're a good kid!" Bonus: Head to https://zenimals.com/TCC and use the code TCC to get a site-wide discount. LINKS + RESOURCES Free Parenting Guide - 6 Keys Creating Calm - Online Parenting Course CONNECT WITH US TCC Website TCC Instagram TCC YouTube *Closed Captioning Available Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at [email protected]
About Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective
Are you a parent of a child with ADHD (or suspected ADHD)? Are you overwhelmed by the treatment options to support your child? Are you exhausted from giving your child with ADHD *countless* reminders for the same tasks… yelling to get them to (sometimes) listen… and walking on eggshells to avoid the seemingly endless meltdowns? Are you getting constant calls from the school about your child's behavior? Is your child struggling in school without a plan in place to help them? If you want to truly understand ADHD, find practical tools that work, and feel empowered to get your child the right supports at school, this show is for you.
The Shining with ADHD Podcast by the Childhood Collective is a live-workshop style educational podcast packed with actionable, step-by-step strategies, empathy, and of course, some humor! You can learn from the experts as you navigate this chaotic ADHD parenting journey, create calm in your home, and help your
child shine at school.
Your hosts Katie, Lori, and Mallory of The Childhood Collective have helped thousands of overwhelmed parents find joy and confidence in raising their child with ADHD. Katie is a speech language pathologist, and Lori and Mallory are both child psychologists. As busy mamas themselves, they are on a mission to combine the science of ADHD with the compassion of moms. Each week, they share inspiration and tips to help you tackle challenging behaviors, build executive functioning skills, and manage big emotions.
Along with sharing their best ADHD parenting advice and stories, The Childhood Collective interviews top ADHD professionals *and* relatable ADHD parents who share their favorite tools to empower you EVERY time you tune in. With their online community growing every day, now YOU can learn from the experts, get inspired, and raise a happy and independent child with ADHD!