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Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective
The Childhood Collective
Latest episode
126 episodes
- ADHD sibling conflict can leave parents feeling like they're constantly playing referee. In this episode, we explore why sibling conflict is so common in families with ADHD, the executive function skills that often fuel these arguments, and practical ways to reduce the fighting while helping your children build skills that last.
MEET OUR TEAM
We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. We’ve spent decades supporting thousands of families navigating ADHD. And we’re also moms: some of us raising kids with ADHD and some of us navigating it ourselves… which means we understand both the science and the real-life moments that don’t make it into textbooks.
LINKS & RESOURCES
Free ADHD Parenting Guide
Online ADHD Parent Course: Creating Calm
Have a question or want to share your thoughts? Email us at: hello@thechildhoodcollective.com
Visit http://thechildhoodcollective.com/yes and use code SCHOOL20 at checkout for 20% off all courses, bundles, and printables - now through Friday, August 14th!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- One of the biggest fears parents have about ADHD medication is whether it could increase the risk of addiction later in life. In part 2 of our series on ADHD medication, we break down what decades of research actually show, why untreated ADHD carries its own risks, and what every parent should know before making medication decisions. If you've ever worried about stimulants and substance abuse for your child, this episode is for you.
MEET OUR TEAM
We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. We’ve spent decades supporting thousands of families navigating ADHD. And we’re also moms: some of us raising kids with ADHD and some of us navigating it ourselves… which means we understand both the science and the real-life moments that don’t make it into textbooks.
LINKS & RESOURCES
Episode 223 (part 1 of medication series)
Free ADHD Treatment Guide
Have a question or want to share your thoughts? Email us at: hello@thechildhoodcollective.com
Visit http://thechildhoodcollective.com/yes and use code SCHOOL20 at checkout for 20% off all courses, bundles, and printables - now through Friday, August 14th!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ADHD medication and brain development is a topic that raises a lot of big questions for parents. In part 1 of our medication series, we explore what the research says about whether stimulant medication may support healthy brain development in childhood, and what can happen when ADHD symptoms go unsupported over time. If you’ve ever wondered whether medication could help your child in ways that go beyond focus and school performance, this episode will give you a thoughtful, balanced place to start.
MEET OUR TEAM
We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. We’ve spent decades supporting thousands of families navigating ADHD. And we’re also moms: some of us raising kids with ADHD and some of us navigating it ourselves… which means we understand both the science and the real-life moments that don’t make it into textbooks.
LINKS + RESOURCES
Free ADHD Treatment Guide
Have a question or want to share your thoughts? Email us at: hello@thechildhoodcollective.com
Visit http://thechildhoodcollective.com/yes and use code SCHOOL20 at checkout for 20% off all courses, bundles, and printables - now through Friday, August 14th!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ADHD and screen time can be one of the most challenging topics for families to navigate. In this episode, executive function coach Mike McLeod shares the signs that screens may be interfering with your child's independence, motivation, and executive function development. We also discuss how patterns of parent attention can unintentionally reinforce challenging behaviors and what families can do instead. Whether you're questioning your family's technology habits or looking for practical ways to support executive function skills, this episode offers a perspective that may challenge some of your assumptions.
MEET MIKE MCLEOD
Michael established GrowNOW ADHD in 2016, building upon his Internal Skills Executive Function Strengthening Model. With over 20 years of experience and a Master’s from Lehman College, his mission is to improve the quality of life for young people and families dealing with ADHD and executive function challenges. Mike is an Award-Winning Keynote Speaker, Professional Development Trainer, and has presented his model nationwide and internationally, specializing in ADHD, Executive Functioning, Social Executive Functioning, and Parent Coaching. He also co-hosts the ADHD Parenting Podcast and is the author of The Executive Function Playbook and The Executive Function Playbook In Action.
LINKS + RESOURCES
Episode #222 Transcript
Episode #142: The Key to Executive Functioning: Internal Skills for Kids with ADHD with Mike McLeod
GrowNOW ADHD Website
GrowNOW ADHD Instagram
The Childhood Collective Instagram
Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at hello@thechildhoodcollective.com
Visit http://thechildhoodcollective.com/yes and use code SCHOOL20 at checkout for 20% off all courses, bundles, and printables - now through Friday, August 14th!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Let’s talk about bedwetting and ADHD. Many parents worry that their child should have outgrown bedwetting by now, but nighttime accidents are often linked to factors beyond a child's control. In this episode, we unpack the strong connection between ADHD and bedwetting, explain why it happens, and when additional medical may be needed. We also share practical tools that can support success at home while protecting your child's confidence and self-esteem.
MEET OUR TEAM
We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. We’ve spent decades supporting thousands of families navigating ADHD. And we’re also moms: some of us raising kids with ADHD and some of us navigating it ourselves… which means we understand both the science and the real-life moments that don’t make it into textbooks.
LINKS + RESOURCES
Episode #221 Transcript
Printables Shop
Bedwetting Alarm
The Childhood Collective Instagram
Have a question or want to share some thoughts? Shoot us an email at hello@thechildhoodcollective.com
Visit http://thechildhoodcollective.com/yes and use code SCHOOL20 at checkout for 20% off all courses, bundles, and printables - now through Friday, August 14th!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective
Are you a parent of a child with ADHD (or suspected ADHD)? Are you overwhelmed by the treatment options to support your child? Are you exhausted from giving your child with ADHD *countless* reminders for the same tasks… yelling to get them to (sometimes) listen… and walking on eggshells to avoid the seemingly endless meltdowns? Are you getting constant calls from the school about your child’s behavior? Is your child struggling in school without a plan in place to help them? If you want to truly understand ADHD, find practical tools that work, and feel empowered to get your child the right supports at school, this show is for you. The Shining with ADHD Podcast by the Childhood Collective is a live-workshop style educational podcast packed with actionable, step-by-step strategies, empathy, and of course, some humor! You can learn from the experts as you navigate this chaotic ADHD parenting journey, create calm in your home, and help your child shine at school. Your hosts Katie, Lori, and Mallory of The Childhood Collective have helped thousands of overwhelmed parents find joy and confidence in raising their child with ADHD. Katie is a speech language pathologist, and Lori and Mallory are both child psychologists. As busy mamas themselves, they are on a mission to combine the science of ADHD with the compassion of moms. Each week, they share inspiration and tips to help you tackle challenging behaviors, build executive functioning skills, and manage big emotions. Along with sharing their best ADHD parenting advice and stories, The Childhood Collective interviews top ADHD professionals *and* relatable ADHD parents who share their favorite tools to empower you EVERY time you tune in. With their online community growing every day, now YOU can learn from the experts, get inspired, and raise a happy and independent child with ADHD!Podcast website
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