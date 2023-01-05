About Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective

Are you a parent of a child with ADHD (or suspected ADHD)? Are you overwhelmed by the treatment options to support your child? Are you exhausted from giving your child with ADHD *countless* reminders for the same tasks… yelling to get them to (sometimes) listen… and walking on eggshells to avoid the seemingly endless meltdowns? Are you getting constant calls from the school about your child’s behavior? Is your child struggling in school without a plan in place to help them? If you want to truly understand ADHD, find practical tools that work, and feel empowered to get your child the right supports at school, this show is for you. The Shining with ADHD Podcast by the Childhood Collective is a live-workshop style educational podcast packed with actionable, step-by-step strategies, empathy, and of course, some humor! You can learn from the experts as you navigate this chaotic ADHD parenting journey, create calm in your home, and help your child shine at school. Your hosts Katie, Lori, and Mallory of The Childhood Collective have helped thousands of overwhelmed parents find joy and confidence in raising their child with ADHD. Katie is a speech language pathologist, and Lori and Mallory are both child psychologists. As busy mamas themselves, they are on a mission to combine the science of ADHD with the compassion of moms. Each week, they share inspiration and tips to help you tackle challenging behaviors, build executive functioning skills, and manage big emotions. Along with sharing their best ADHD parenting advice and stories, The Childhood Collective interviews top ADHD professionals *and* relatable ADHD parents who share their favorite tools to empower you EVERY time you tune in. With their online community growing every day, now YOU can learn from the experts, get inspired, and raise a happy and independent child with ADHD!