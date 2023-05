Shining With ADHD by The Childhood Collective

#111: Tools To Help Your Child Get Started

SHINING WITH ADHD EPISODE #109: Tools To Help Your Child Get Started

SUMMARY
When it comes to big projects at work or home, we are used to phrases like, "How do you eat an elephant?" or "analysis paralysis." In corporate America, there are whole careers devoted to managing projects. The truth is, getting started on tasks can be difficult for anyone… but it's incredibly challenging for kids with ADHD. Because of their delayed executive functioning skills, getting started (even on simple tasks!) can feel totally overwhelming for them. In this episode, we provide five tips to help your child with ADHD get started, whatever the task.

CONNECT WITH US
We are Lori, Mallory, and Katie. Lori and Mallory are child psychologists, and Katie is a speech language pathologist. Our mission is to equip you with the tools to create calm in your home and find joy in parenting ADHD!!