Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessWhat's Eating U?!
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
What's Eating U?!
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

What's Eating U?!

Kim Rogers & Sam Bruno
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthEducationSelf-Improvement
What's Eating U?!
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • What's Eating U?! Live Replay: Cleansing | Tapeworms, Full Moons & Mold Oh My!
    Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! On this week's What’s Eating U?! LIVE REPLAY we covered everything you need to know about cleansing season and why now (hello, Full Moon energy 🌕) is the time to start!Here's what we unpack:- Why you should ParaFy Cleanse 3-4 x a year (hint: tapeworms multiply FASTER than you think! )- 🪱 How fast tapeworms actually reproduce (you'll be shook) - 💦 The key to proper detox = opening drainage (LymF Kit FTW)- 💩 Coffee enemas, water enemas, and how to not puke at a biohacking conference (Kim shares her Salmonella survival story from Dave Asprey's 2025 event in Austin)- Using Halotherapy + red light 🚨 to detox mold- 👃🏼 Sam's nose worms... again! And yes — one even came out while peeing! 😱- What’s next for What’s Eating U?! (psst — season 2 is coming 👀) This episode is messy, magical, and packed with truth bombs.You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, and you’ll definitely learn how to take your health into your own hands.Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamFOLLOW KIM: https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM:https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**
    --------  
    52:26
  • What's Eating U?! Field Trip: Discover The Healing Power of Salt & Sound | Inside The Valley Salt Cave
    Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! On This Week's Field Trip 🚌  we are taking YOU to the Valley Salt Cave in Woodland Hills, CA and Experience a Deeply Immersive Healing Sound Bath Inside an 8-Ton Himalayan Salt Cave 🧂✨Enter the healing sanctuary filled with over eight tons of pure Himalayan salt, humming with ancient minerals and modern science! Inside this episode, you’ll actually get to watch and receive a deeply immersive 3-minute Himalayan salt cave sound bath — captured in stunning detail, infused with 432hz healing frequencies. Yes, you’ll see it.Yes, you’ll hear it.And yes… you’ll feel it.We are combining the healing frequencies (432 HZ to be exact) of sound with the science of salt! 🫁 Along the way, we break down what halo therapy is (salt being aerosolized into the lungs like a “toothbrush”), why it's amazing for mold detox, inflammation, asthma, sleep, stress and anxiety — and how salt + sound is a powerful combo for deep nervous system healing.✨ Imagine relaxing on salt crystals, wrapped in healing sound, as your entire system unwinds and clears. This episode is the vibe reset your body didn’t know it needed.It’s safe for everyone.There are no side effects.And it’s one of the most relaxing 3 minutes of your day.(yes… it's even safe for infants, pregnant women and 95-year-olds).🎧 Pop on your headphones, sit back, relax and receive this deeply healing salt cave sound bath now! Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamFOLLOW KIM:https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM:https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**
    --------  
    10:36
  • What’s Eating U?! EP 4: Fuel Or Poison? The Truth About Food
    Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Speaking of hungry... This week on What's Eating U?! we’re diving deep into our most personal and powerful topic yet – FOOD! 👄 What if everything you eat is either fuel… or poison? What if your fatigue, brain fog, breakouts, or anxiety are tied to what’s on your plate?🧠 Sam shares the raw, unfiltered story of the night she stayed up until dawn, cracked the code on her chronic health issues, and made a decision that changed her life forever: “Everything I eat is either feeding my life force… or slowly killing me. There’s no in-between.”From that moment on, she never looked at food the same way again—and her health, creativity, clarity, and spiritual growth leveled up in ways she couldn’t have imagined!🎙️ IN THIS EPISODE: • The link between Big Food and Big P (pharma) • Why most oat milks + “health” snacks are making you sick • Sam’s experience healing depression, fatigue, cystic acne, and hormonal chaos — by changing her diet • How to use RogersHood kits + herbs as food-based medicine • What lectins are (and why your quinoa may be hurting you) • The blood type diet breakdown (O’s, B’s, and beyond) • The truth about mold in your nuts, grains, and coffee • And how to start building a nourishing relationship with food… even if you’re starting from EBT or food banks🍽️ THIS ISN’T A DIET. THIS IS A RECLAMATION.“We’re not here to shame anyone or judge. We’ve used food to soothe, to numb, to survive. But food can also wake you up, heal you, and bring you back into alignment with your vitality.” – Kim & SamThis episode is equal parts vulnerable, educational, and empowering. And it might just spark your own food awakening! It’s a juicy one. Grab your organic dirty matcha. Let’s go!!!Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamJoin Kim Rogers, “The Worm Queen,” founder of RogersHood and inventor of The ParaFy Cleanse and Sam Bruno, the platinum selling, #1 Billboard charting songwriter, music artist and creator of Sammy’s Sea Moss reporting live from the frontlines of the Global Medical Awakening! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! FOLLOW KIM: https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM:https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**
    --------  
    57:54
  • What's Eating U?! Tea Time: Kim & Sam Spill The Tea On Chronic Illness, RFK Jr & The LymF Kit
    Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! This Week We Are Spilling The Tea ☕️ On Chronic Illness, RJK Jr & RogersHood New LymF Kit!🫖 Join us as we spill the tea ALL the tea on the ROOT CAUSES of the Chronic Illness Epidemic in America from the American diet, absorption of toxic materials, heavy metals & chemicals to western medicine failing us, medical treatments gone wrong, unhealthy lifestyle, exposure to environmental toxins, harmful government policies, poor food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation to corporate influence and more… and we dive into what RFK Jr is saying about it all in an exclusive sit down conversation he had with Dr. Phil.As you know, we will NEVER bring you the problems WITHOUT solutions so we dive deep into those as well! From healing modalities to lifestyle and diet, cleansing and detoxing, supporting the lymphatic system and ultimately becoming your own patient advocate and sovereign human being so you can take your health, power & life into your OWN hands, live optimally and BE WELL! 🗣️🎉 It being Lyme Awareness month, we dive into the in’s and out’s of Chronic Lyme and celebrate the launch of RogersHood’s BRAND NEW LymF Kit!!! (Dropping in TWO DAYS on May 15th!)🤍 We discuss how people with Lyme can truly benefit from the support of the LymF kit including celebrities like Avril Lavigne! But the beautiful thing about the LymF Kit is….. It’s NOT only for people with Lyme! It is for EVERYONE! Sam’s review is already in! She shares how the LymF Kit has already been pushing worms out of her body (through her nose 😱) since it is so effective in draining the lymphatic system and supporting a healthy brain!  It tastes great and feels like a big WARM HUG which is exactly what Kim designed it to be! 🤗🍵 Join us as we sip our dirty matchas while fighting this war on chronic illness! Battling it with liberating information and spilling the tea on ALL of the tangible solutions! Welcome to the global medical awakening! What a time to be ALIVE! ✨Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamFOLLOW KIM: @mrsrogershood  https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM: @SamBruno  https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**
    --------  
    40:50
  • What's Eating U?! Field Trip: Kim & Sam's Favorite Healing Spots | Part 1
    WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/Skid9ule9YwWelcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Buckle Up & Enjoy The Ride! 🚌 This Week On What’s Eating U?! We Take You On A Field Trip To Some Of Our Favorite Healing Modality Spots & Show You How We Use Them! 🌊 Stop 1: Mother Nature’s Remedy – Woodland Hills, CAWe met up with our friend Dave and dove into a C2 BlueCube ozone cold plunge. One of us stayed in way longer than the other… (you’ll see 👀).Then came JOOVV red light, a vibration plate, and the BalancerPro — a lymphatic drainage suit straight out of the future. Lymph movement = life movement. And this combo got things flowing. 🌈 NeuroVizr: Brainwave AlchemySpinning lights. Sensory activation. Euphoric visuals.The NeuroVizr helps re-pattern the brain using light — unlocking clarity, calm, and creativity through frequency. Call it tech. Call it ceremony. We call it sacred stimulation. 🌟 ❄️ Stop 2: NextHealth – West HollywoodWe stepped into the cryo chamber, and came out lit up.Like espresso for your cells — it clears inflammation, boosts mood, and helps the body repair. ⚡️ 💧 Stop 3: Drip Hydration – Hollywood HillsThe field trip continued with mobile IV therapy delivered right to us.No waiting room. No hassle. Just replenishment, minerals, and hydration on command. 💉 Stop 4: Neuroveda – Seattle, WAKim received IV ozone therapy — a powerful treatment that oxygenates tissues, kills infections, and brings vitality back online.This is what bio-spiritual detox looks like. 🔬 💨 Final stop: Kim's House! (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy AKA "HBOT")Back home, we entered the chamber. Oxygen saturation. Mold recovery. Cellular clarity. We use HBOT like a ritual — a reminder that healing isn’t something we chase. It’s something we return to. This is the work. This is what the Global Medical Awakening feels like!Mush Love 🍄,Kim & SamProudly Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Products! FOLLOW KIM:https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM:https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcastFOLLOW MOTHER NATURE'S REMEDY:https://mothernaturesremedy.comhttps://www.instagram.com/mothernaturesremedylaVisit them in Woodland Hills, CAFOLLOW NEXT HEALTH:https://www.next-health.comhttps://www.instagram.com/nexthealthFOLLOW DRIP HYDRATION:https://driphydration.comhttps://www.instagram.com/driphydrationFOLLOW NEUROVEDA HEALTH:https://www.neurovedahealth.comhttps://www.instagram.com/neurovedahealthVisit them in Seattle, WABRANDS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:https://bluecubebaths.com/products/c2-cold-plunge-tubhttps://joovv.comhttps://neurovizr.chhttps://www.oxygenhealthsystems.com**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**
    --------  
    11:18

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About What's Eating U?!

What’s Eating U?! is our Health and Wellness Podcast where we are serving you all the growth promoting information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! We uncover truth, shine light on root causes, and provide real, tangible and helpful answers for you, our community! From parasite cleansing to healing using nature, modern technology, science and the best modalities available today, we cover it all! We take you for a ride on our ‘Field Trip’ adventures where we experience the most powerful healing physical, mental and spiritual tools and locations on the planet! In the midst of a global medical awakening, we are thrilled to have you join us on this journey where we learn, grow and heal together! Mush Love 🍄,Kim Rogers & Sam Bruno 
Podcast website
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementMedicine

Listen to What's Eating U?!, The Dr. Hyman Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:54:29 AM