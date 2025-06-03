What's Eating U?! Tea Time: Kim & Sam Spill The Tea On Chronic Illness, RFK Jr & The LymF Kit

Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! This Week We Are Spilling The Tea ☕️ On Chronic Illness, RJK Jr & RogersHood New LymF Kit!🫖 Join us as we spill the tea ALL the tea on the ROOT CAUSES of the Chronic Illness Epidemic in America from the American diet, absorption of toxic materials, heavy metals & chemicals to western medicine failing us, medical treatments gone wrong, unhealthy lifestyle, exposure to environmental toxins, harmful government policies, poor food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation to corporate influence and more… and we dive into what RFK Jr is saying about it all in an exclusive sit down conversation he had with Dr. Phil.As you know, we will NEVER bring you the problems WITHOUT solutions so we dive deep into those as well! From healing modalities to lifestyle and diet, cleansing and detoxing, supporting the lymphatic system and ultimately becoming your own patient advocate and sovereign human being so you can take your health, power & life into your OWN hands, live optimally and BE WELL! 🗣️🎉 It being Lyme Awareness month, we dive into the in’s and out’s of Chronic Lyme and celebrate the launch of RogersHood’s BRAND NEW LymF Kit!!! (Dropping in TWO DAYS on May 15th!)🤍 We discuss how people with Lyme can truly benefit from the support of the LymF kit including celebrities like Avril Lavigne! But the beautiful thing about the LymF Kit is….. It’s NOT only for people with Lyme! It is for EVERYONE! Sam’s review is already in! She shares how the LymF Kit has already been pushing worms out of her body (through her nose 😱) since it is so effective in draining the lymphatic system and supporting a healthy brain! It tastes great and feels like a big WARM HUG which is exactly what Kim designed it to be! 🤗🍵 Join us as we sip our dirty matchas while fighting this war on chronic illness! Battling it with liberating information and spilling the tea on ALL of the tangible solutions! Welcome to the global medical awakening! What a time to be ALIVE! ✨Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamFOLLOW KIM: @mrsrogershood https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM: @SamBruno https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**