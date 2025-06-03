What’s Eating U?! EP 4: Fuel Or Poison? The Truth About Food
Welcome to What’s Eating U?! 🍄 Where we are serving you all the health & wellness information and healing knowledge that you’re hungry for! Speaking of hungry... This week on What's Eating U?! we’re diving deep into our most personal and powerful topic yet – FOOD! 👄 What if everything you eat is either fuel… or poison? What if your fatigue, brain fog, breakouts, or anxiety are tied to what’s on your plate?🧠 Sam shares the raw, unfiltered story of the night she stayed up until dawn, cracked the code on her chronic health issues, and made a decision that changed her life forever: “Everything I eat is either feeding my life force… or slowly killing me. There’s no in-between.”From that moment on, she never looked at food the same way again—and her health, creativity, clarity, and spiritual growth leveled up in ways she couldn’t have imagined!🎙️ IN THIS EPISODE: • The link between Big Food and Big P (pharma) • Why most oat milks + “health” snacks are making you sick • Sam’s experience healing depression, fatigue, cystic acne, and hormonal chaos — by changing her diet • How to use RogersHood kits + herbs as food-based medicine • What lectins are (and why your quinoa may be hurting you) • The blood type diet breakdown (O’s, B’s, and beyond) • The truth about mold in your nuts, grains, and coffee • And how to start building a nourishing relationship with food… even if you’re starting from EBT or food banks🍽️ THIS ISN’T A DIET. THIS IS A RECLAMATION.“We’re not here to shame anyone or judge. We’ve used food to soothe, to numb, to survive. But food can also wake you up, heal you, and bring you back into alignment with your vitality.” – Kim & SamThis episode is equal parts vulnerable, educational, and empowering. And it might just spark your own food awakening! It’s a juicy one. Grab your organic dirty matcha. Let’s go!!!Mush Love 🍄 ,Kim & SamJoin Kim Rogers, “The Worm Queen,” founder of RogersHood and inventor of The ParaFy Cleanse and Sam Bruno, the platinum selling, #1 Billboard charting songwriter, music artist and creator of Sammy’s Sea Moss reporting live from the frontlines of the Global Medical Awakening! Brought To You By:RogersHood Apothecaryhttp://rogershood.com/podcast/?coupon=whatseatingu💻 Use Code: WHATSEATINGU for 10% Off All Cleanses & Products! FOLLOW KIM: https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mrsrogershoodhttps://www.threads.net/mrsrogers.hoodhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090298873929&mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW SAM:https://www.instagram.com/lesambrunohttps://www.instagram.com/sammysseamosshttps://www.tiktok.com/@iamsambrunohttps://www.threads.net/lesambrunohttps://x.com/iamsambrunohttps://www.facebook.com/iamsambruno?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW ROGERSHOOD:https://www.instagram.com/rogershoodapothecaryhttps://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam?mibextid=LQQJ4dFOLLOW WHAT’S EATING U?!:https://www.instagram.com/whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.tiktok.com/@whatseatingupodcasthttps://www.threads.net/whatseatingupodcasthttps://x.com/whatseatingupodcast**As always, none of what we say or show on this podcast is medical advice, but we are simply sharing our own personal journeys and opinions with you!**