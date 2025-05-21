Open app
Podcasts
Health & Wellness
Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Annie Hopper
Health & Wellness
Alternative Health
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Annie interview with Tom Rosshirt
In this premiere podcast of Inspired and Rewired with DNRS, program founder Annie Hopper interviews alumnus Tom Rosshirt, author of "Chasing Peace: A Story of Breakdowns, Breakthroughs, and the Spiritual Power of Neuroscience."
--------
1:00:08
About Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Explore a deep dive into healing chronic conditions through applied neuroplasticity with the Dynamic Neural Retraining System (DNRS).
Health & Wellness
Alternative Health
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
