Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Inspired and Rewired with DNRS

Annie Hopper
Health & Wellness
Inspired and Rewired with DNRS
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Annie interview with Tom Rosshirt
    In this premiere podcast of Inspired and Rewired with DNRS, program founder Annie Hopper interviews alumnus Tom Rosshirt, author of "Chasing Peace: A Story of Breakdowns, Breakthroughs, and the Spiritual Power of Neuroscience."
    1:00:08

About Inspired and Rewired with DNRS

Explore a deep dive into healing chronic conditions through applied neuroplasticity with the Dynamic Neural Retraining System (DNRS).
Health & Wellness

