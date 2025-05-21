In this premiere podcast of Inspired and Rewired with DNRS, program founder Annie Hopper interviews alumnus Tom Rosshirt, author of "Chasing Peace: A Story of Breakdowns, Breakthroughs, and the Spiritual Power of Neuroscience."

Explore a deep dive into healing chronic conditions through applied neuroplasticity with the Dynamic Neural Retraining System (DNRS).

Listen to Inspired and Rewired with DNRS, The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app