Building Resilience and Trust in Franchising with Adam Goldman

In this episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate is joined by franchise consultant and coach Adam Goldman to delve into the intricacies of franchising, his professional journey, and the lessons learned along the way.Chapters:Franchising InsightsExploring Franchise TypesOptimism and ResilienceThe Importance of Trust in FranchisingHandling Rejection and Teaching Children This Important LessonThe nation’s top franchise coach and consultant, Adam Goldman, knows that even with well-paying jobs, there is one major problem in Corporate America: you can't pursue your own dreams while working for someone else. Franchising has allowed Adam, a father of three, to achieve his dreams.Over the past 9 years, Adam has helped hundreds of people to change their lives through franchise business ownership. He helps others find the right franchise for them and goes on to match them with the right opportunity in their area. During his 20-year career as a business investor and franchise consultant, Adam has founded three successful companies on two continents. These include an IT company in Poland and a real estate investment company in Texas. Most recently, he grew the Vanguard Cleaning Area Developer concept in Houston into a multi-million-dollar enterprise, generating over 30 franchisees and 300 customers, which he has now sold.In his latest book, The Franchisee Lifestyle, Adam interviews existing franchisees from diverse backgrounds about their journeys into independence. Demystifying the world of franchising, Adam’s book provides invaluable insights into the key factors that can make or break a franchise deal, helping readers avoid potential pitfalls and make informed decisions, as well as the unique benefits and opportunities of being part of a well-established brand.To learn more about Adam, please visit:http://franchiseadam.comhttp://Franchisecoach.netTo Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund