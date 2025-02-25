In this episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate welcomes Professor MS Rao back to the show. The two delve deeply into the evolution and development of soft leadership. Professor Rao explains how he blended principles from his PhD in soft skills with leadership theories to create a new leadership style. He highlights the importance of people skills, emotional intelligence, and collaboration while emphasizing that leaders must still maintain task orientation. Drawing on examples of renowned figures like Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, and Elon Musk, Professor Rao underscores that effective leadership can come in many forms, with both soft and hard attributes.Chapters:The Evolution of Soft LeadershipKey Influences and InspirationsEmphasis on Emotional Intelligence in LeadershipImportance of Balancing Hard and Soft LeadershipProfessor Rao's Contributions to Leadership LiteratureProfessor M.S. Rao, Ph.D. is the Father of “Soft Leadership” and the Founder of MSR Leadership Consultants, India. He is a 21th-century philosopher, an International Leadership Guru with forty-three years of experience, and the author of fifty-three books including the award-winning ‘See the Light in You’ URL: https://www.amazon.com/See-Light-You-Spiritual-Mindfulness/dp/1949003132.He is a columnist and an author-at-large at Entrepreneur. He has published over 300 papers and articles in prestigious international publications including Leader to Leader, Thunderbird International Business Review, Strategic HR Review, Development and Learning in Organizations, Industrial and Commercial Training, On the Horizon, and Entrepreneur magazine. He is a soldier, entrepreneur, editor, educator, author, explorer, enlightener, thinker, writer, researcher, mentor, motivator, professor, reformer, traveler, blogger, storyteller, volunteer, activist, futurist, analyst, strategist, and coach. He is a C-Suite advisor and global keynote speaker. He brings a strategic eye and long-range vision given his multifaceted professional experience including military, teaching, training, research, consultancy, and philosophy. He is passionate about serving and making a difference in the lives of others. He trains a new generation of leaders through leadership education and publications. He hopes to build one million students as global leaders by 2030 URL: http://professormsraovision2030.blogspot.com/2014/12/professor-m-s-raos-vision-2030-one_31.html.Professor M.S. Rao, Ph.D. volunteers peace activities, advocates gender equality (#HeForShe), and builds students globally. He invests his time in authoring books and blogging on executive education, learning, and leadership. Most of his work is free of charge on his four blogs including http://professormsraovision2030.blogspot.com. He is a prolific author and a dynamic, energetic, and inspirational leadership speaker. He can be reached at [email protected]
