Dr. Kate Lund
Hosted by Dr. Kate Lund, The Optimized Mind explores how we can define our own unique context, build resilience and maximize potential through engaging with today's top thought leaders in the business and personal development space.
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducation

  • Building Resilience and Trust in Franchising with Adam Goldman
    In this episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate is joined by franchise consultant and coach Adam Goldman to delve into the intricacies of franchising, his professional journey, and the lessons learned along the way.Chapters:Franchising InsightsExploring Franchise TypesOptimism and ResilienceThe Importance of Trust in FranchisingHandling Rejection and Teaching Children This Important LessonThe nation’s top franchise coach and consultant, Adam Goldman, knows that even with well-paying jobs, there is one major problem in Corporate America: you can't pursue your own dreams while working for someone else. Franchising has allowed Adam, a father of three, to achieve his dreams.Over the past 9 years, Adam has helped hundreds of people to change their lives through franchise business ownership. He helps others find the right franchise for them and goes on to match them with the right opportunity in their area.  During his 20-year career as a business investor and franchise consultant, Adam has founded three successful companies on two continents. These include an IT company in Poland and a real estate investment company in Texas. Most recently, he grew the Vanguard Cleaning Area Developer concept in Houston into a multi-million-dollar enterprise, generating over 30 franchisees and 300 customers, which he has now sold.In his latest book, The Franchisee Lifestyle, Adam interviews existing franchisees from diverse backgrounds about their journeys into independence. Demystifying the world of franchising, Adam’s book provides invaluable insights into the key factors that can make or break a franchise deal, helping readers avoid potential pitfalls and make informed decisions, as well as the unique benefits and opportunities of being part of a well-established brand.To learn more about Adam, please visit:http://franchiseadam.comhttp://Franchisecoach.netTo Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund
  • Exploring Soft Leadership with Professor MS Rao
    In this episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate welcomes Professor MS Rao back to the show. The two delve deeply into the evolution and development of soft leadership. Professor Rao explains how he blended principles from his PhD in soft skills with leadership theories to create a new leadership style. He highlights the importance of people skills, emotional intelligence, and collaboration while emphasizing that leaders must still maintain task orientation. Drawing on examples of renowned figures like Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, and Elon Musk, Professor Rao underscores that effective leadership can come in many forms, with both soft and hard attributes.Chapters:The Evolution of Soft LeadershipKey Influences and InspirationsEmphasis on Emotional Intelligence in LeadershipImportance of Balancing Hard and Soft LeadershipProfessor Rao's Contributions to Leadership LiteratureProfessor M.S. Rao, Ph.D. is the Father of “Soft Leadership” and the Founder of MSR Leadership Consultants, India. He is a 21th-century philosopher, an International Leadership Guru with forty-three years of experience, and the author of fifty-three books including the award-winning ‘See the Light in You’ URL: https://www.amazon.com/See-Light-You-Spiritual-Mindfulness/dp/1949003132.He is a columnist and an author-at-large at Entrepreneur. He has published over 300 papers and articles in prestigious international publications including Leader to Leader, Thunderbird International Business Review, Strategic HR Review, Development and Learning in Organizations, Industrial and Commercial Training, On the Horizon, and Entrepreneur magazine. He is a soldier, entrepreneur, editor, educator, author, explorer, enlightener, thinker, writer, researcher, mentor, motivator, professor, reformer, traveler, blogger, storyteller, volunteer, activist, futurist,  analyst, strategist, and coach. He is a C-Suite advisor and global keynote speaker. He brings a strategic eye and long-range vision given his multifaceted professional experience including military, teaching, training, research, consultancy, and philosophy. He is passionate about serving and making a difference in the lives of others. He trains a new generation of leaders through leadership education and publications. He hopes to build one million students as global leaders by 2030 URL: http://professormsraovision2030.blogspot.com/2014/12/professor-m-s-raos-vision-2030-one_31.html.Professor M.S. Rao, Ph.D. volunteers peace activities, advocates gender equality (#HeForShe), and builds students globally. He invests his time in authoring books and blogging on executive education, learning, and leadership. Most of his work is free of charge on his four blogs including http://professormsraovision2030.blogspot.com. He is a prolific author and a dynamic, energetic, and inspirational leadership speaker. He can be reached at [email protected].   To Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund
  • Pushing Boundaries with Brian Morgan
    In this engaging episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate sits down with Brian Morgan, a dedicated field sound mixer, business owner and endurance athlete, to delve into the parallels between ultra marathons, parenting, personal growth, and resilience. Together, they explore the many lessons learned from pushing physical boundaries and how this relates to nurturing resilient children.Chapters: Navigating Life's ChallengesParenting with Perseverance   Encouraging Risk-Taking in KidsPersonal Development through AdversityEndurance Racing InsightsEvolving Life PathsLessons from Spartan RacesImportance of Family and Personal GrowthBrian Morgan is a dedicated field sound mixer and business owner who has made a significant impact in the Tampa film industry. Brian established his own sound production business in 2019 in Tampa, Florida and continues to travel the country making tv shows and commercials.He stays busy with his wife and 2 kids while also pursuing his passion for ultra distance racing. His commitment to his wife and 2 kids and his relentless pursuit of athletic challenges exemplify his belief in the power of perseverance.Brian views his racing challenges not only as a personal challenge but also as a way to connect with the local community and inspire others to pursue their own athletic goals. Connect with Brian MorganFollow Brian on social media:FloridaSoundGuyTo Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund
  • The Power of Communication with Dr. Courtney Byrd
    Innovative Speech Language Pathologist Courtney Byrd joins Dr. Kate this week on The Optimized Mind.Dr. Byrd, an esteemed speech language pathologist who brings a wealth of experience and insight into the conversation. This episode dives deep into Byrd's 20-year journey in developing an innovative alternative treatment for stuttering, sparked by a poignant early experience during her college years. Byrd recounts how working with a teenage boy who stuttered left a lasting imprint on her career and motivated her to find more effective solutions.Tune in to this enlightening episode filled with insightful discussions, practical takeaways, and inspiring stories that highlight the critical intersection of communication, resilience, and understanding in the journey of those who stutter.Chapters:Experience inspired developing alternative speech therapy approaches.Stuttering impact unrelated to frequency; focus on communication.Rethinking stuttering treatment: Acceptance over fluency pursuit.Advocacy and education are crucial for stuttering.Inspired by resilient stutterers' stories and journeys.Son's challenges inspire courage and resilience.Courtney Byrd is a Full Professor, Associate Chair, and Graduate Advisor in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin, where she also serves as Founding and Executive Director of the newly established Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research, which has three core branches each of which she also founded and directs, including the Michael and Tami Lang Stuttering Institute, the Dealey Family Foundation Stuttering Clinic, and the Dr. Jennifer and Emanuel Bodner Developmental Stuttering Lab. She has over 100 peer-reviewed publications, and has dedicated her life's work to advancing understanding of the etiology across culturally and linguistically diverse populations, as well as improving treatment and training practices to better serve people who stutter.Connect with Dr. Courtney Byrd:Website: blankcenterforstuttering.orgInstagram: BlankCenter.StutteringEmail: [email protected] To Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund
  • Child Life On Call with Katie Taylor
    In this episode of The Optimized Mind, Dr. Kate talks with child life specialist and founder of Child Life On-Call Katie Taylor. The discussion focuses on the role of child life specialists in children’s hospitals. Central themes which emerge through the discussion include the impact of trauma and hospitalization on children and ways to ease this stress for kids and parents; the evolution of Child Life On-Call – an app to support parents and empower them as they care for their hospitalized children, the importance of helping kids cope through hospitalization and the power of therapy dogs in hospitals.Katie Taylor is the co-founder and CEO of Child Life On Call, a digital platform revolutionizing pediatric healthcare by putting parents at the center of the medical journey. With over 14 years of experience as a certified child life specialist, Katie has made significant contributions to the field of child life and the families she’s served with over a decade of working at the bedside. She is an accomplished author, engaging child life and entrepreneurship speaker, and the Child Life On Call Podcast host. Katie's work emphasizes the vital role of child life services in supporting caregivers and enhancing children's medical journeys.To Learn More, visit:www.katelundspeaks.comListen to more episodes on Mission Matters:https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund
About The Optimized Mind

Hosted by Dr. Kate Lund, The Optimized Mind explores how we can define our own unique context, build resilience and maximize potential through engaging with today's top thought leaders in the business and personal development space. Learn more at: https://missionmatters.com/author/kate-lund/
