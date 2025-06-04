Why You Can’t Fall Asleep at Night, According to a Sleep Expert
If you struggle with falling asleep, staying asleep, or find yourself waking up at 3AM, you're about to learn why— and what to do about it.In our very first episode, we're joined by Aura coach, psychologist, and sleep expert, Cassandra Carlopio, who's spent years helping elite athletes, clinicians, and individuals around the world navigate stress, anxiety, and restless nights. In this conversation, Cassandra breaks down what's really keeping you from deep, restful sleep— and what you can do about it starting tonight.In this conversation, you'll learn:🧠 Why sleep isn't something to "fix" but something to nurture and protect 🔄 How stress, trauma, and modern life keep your nervous system in overdrive 💡 The biggest sleep myths preventing you from getting rest 😴 Simple, actionable ways to create a sleep-friendly environment ✨ The power of Yoga Nidra, meditation, and deep rest techniques to reset your system and reclaim your nightsWhether you're stuck in a cycle of restless nights or just want better, deeper sleep, this episode will help you understand why it's happening and give you the tools to start improving it today.