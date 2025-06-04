Powered by RND
Light Within by Aura
Light Within by Aura
Light Within by Aura

Aura Health
Light Within by Aura
  Harvard Psychologist Reveals the Secret to Changing Behavior
    If you’ve ever felt frustrated by someone’s behavior— whether it’s a partner, friend, coworker, or even yourself— this episode will give you the tools to handle those moments effortlessly.Today, we’re joined by Dr. Stuart Ablon, a Harvard Medical School professor, clinical psychologist, and one of the world’s leading experts on behavior. Dr. Ablon is the founding director of Think:Kids at Mass General Hospital, which focuses on Collaborative Problem Solving, an evidence-based approach found to reduce challenging behavior and currently used worldwide in schools, businesses, prisons, and relationships.In this episode, you’ll learn:🧠 Why behavior is about skill, not will— and why most of us get this wrong🔍 How empathy, curiosity, and connection are the keys to real behavior change🔄 Why punishment and consequences often fail— and what works better in parenting, leadership, and relationships✨ The five core thinking skills behind behavior and how stress and trauma affect them💡 A 4-step empathy framework you can use in any conflict, conversation, or relationshipThis episode is packed with simple, powerful strategies to solve problems effectively. You’ll see what’s really going on beneath the surface of challenging behavior— and how to respond in a way that actually works.—🎁🎁 HAWAII GIVEAWAY 🎁🎁 We're giving away two round-trip tickets to Hawaii! Entries close Tuesday (6/10) 11:59PM PST. Enter at the link: https://www.aurahealth.io/lightwithin/light-within-launch  —Connect with Dr. Stuart Ablon:Website: https://www.stuartablon.com/—🎧 Listen & Subscribe here!Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@lightwithinpodcastSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3bagyehVCa2oVxFJwOo16b—💌 Want new episode drops, expert mental health tips, and wellness wisdom straight to your inbox? Subscribe to the Light Within newsletter here: https://www.aurahealth.io/lightwithin#subscribe—📲 Follow us here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lightwithinpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightwithinpodcast?_t=ZP-8v1c5YXw2il&_r=1—Get 30 Days Free on Aura at: https://www.aurahealth.io/podcast30Join 8 million+ using the Spotify for mental wellness today. Code auto-applied at checkout.
    --------  
    1:03:23
  Why You Can't Fall Asleep at Night, According to a Sleep Expert
    If you struggle with falling asleep, staying asleep, or find yourself waking up at 3AM, you’re about to learn why— and what to do about it.In our very first episode, we’re joined by Aura coach, psychologist, and sleep expert, Cassandra Carlopio, who’s spent years helping elite athletes, clinicians, and individuals around the world navigate stress, anxiety, and restless nights. In this conversation, Cassandra breaks down what’s really keeping you from deep, restful sleep— and what you can do about it starting tonight.In this conversation, you’ll learn:🧠 Why sleep isn’t something to “fix” but something to nurture and protect 🔄 How stress, trauma, and modern life keep your nervous system in overdrive 💡 The biggest sleep myths preventing you from getting rest 😴 Simple, actionable ways to create a sleep-friendly environment ✨ The power of Yoga Nidra, meditation, and deep rest techniques to reset your system and reclaim your nightsWhether you’re stuck in a cycle of restless nights or just want better, deeper sleep, this episode will help you understand why it’s happening and give you the tools to start improving it today.—🎁🎁 HAWAII GIVEAWAY 🎁🎁We're giving away two round-trip tickets to Hawaii! Entries close Tuesday (6/10) 11:59PM PST. Enter at the link: https://www.aurahealth.io/lightwithin/light-within-launch  —Listen to Cassandra’s sleep and meditation tracks on Aura with 30-Day Free Guest Pass: https://www.aurahealth.io/podcast30Join 8 million+ using Aura to find peace & transform their lives today. Code auto-applied at checkout.—Connect with Cassandra:Aura: https://www.aurahealth.io/coaches/cass-carlopioWebsite: https://www.cassandracarlopio.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassandracarlopio/—🎧 Listen & Subscribe here!Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@lightwithinpodcastSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3bagyehVCa2oVxFJwOo16b?si=f1093e8c7e3a4537 —💌 Want new episode drops, expert mental health tips, and wellness wisdom straight to your inbox? Subscribe to the Light Within newsletter here: https://www.aurahealth.io/lightwithin#subscribe —📲 Follow us here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lightwithinpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightwithinpodcast?_t=ZP-8v1c5YXw2il&_r=1
    --------  
    1:23:45
  This is Light Within
    Hosted by Aura’s co-founders and brothers, Steve and Daniel Lee, Light Within uncovers the tools, stories, and science that help us better understand our minds and take better care of our well-being.Each week, we’re joined by remarkable guests in the mental wellness space— including coaches on Aura, world-class physicians, best-selling authors, celebrities, and entrepreneurs.Together, we explore the challenges that so many of us face, like managing anxiety, building confidence, setting boundaries, healing from stress and trauma, improving sleep, and more.Whether you're navigating a difficult season, looking to reconnect with yourself, or simply looking for direction, Light Within is here to meet you where you are— with wisdom that’s both personal and practical.If you’re ready to reconnect with the light within you, you’re exactly in the right place.
    --------  
    1:47

About Light Within by Aura

Hosted by Aura’s co-founders and brothers, Steve and Daniel Lee, Light Within uncovers the tools, stories, and science that help us understand our minds and take better care of our well-being. Every episode features inspiring guests— Aura coaches, world-class physicians, best-selling authors, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and more. Whether you're navigating a difficult season or simply seeking clarity, Light Within offers practical wisdom to help you reconnect with yourself and rediscover your light within.
