Harvard Psychologist Reveals the Secret to Changing Behavior

If you've ever felt frustrated by someone's behavior— whether it's a partner, friend, coworker, or even yourself— this episode will give you the tools to handle those moments effortlessly.Today, we're joined by Dr. Stuart Ablon, a Harvard Medical School professor, clinical psychologist, and one of the world's leading experts on behavior. Dr. Ablon is the founding director of Think:Kids at Mass General Hospital, which focuses on Collaborative Problem Solving, an evidence-based approach found to reduce challenging behavior and currently used worldwide in schools, businesses, prisons, and relationships.In this episode, you'll learn:🧠 Why behavior is about skill, not will— and why most of us get this wrong🔍 How empathy, curiosity, and connection are the keys to real behavior change🔄 Why punishment and consequences often fail— and what works better in parenting, leadership, and relationships✨ The five core thinking skills behind behavior and how stress and trauma affect them💡 A 4-step empathy framework you can use in any conflict, conversation, or relationshipThis episode is packed with simple, powerful strategies to solve problems effectively. You'll see what's really going on beneath the surface of challenging behavior— and how to respond in a way that actually works.