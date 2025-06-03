#54 | God Met Me in Labor: Emily Vondy's Supernatural Birth Story
What if your birth experience could be more than just physical—what if it became a holy encounter with God?In this episode, Karen sits down with Emily Vondy—musician, speaker, content creator, and mama of (now) six—to share the unforgettable story of her fifth birth. From walking through the fear of a pregnancy after loss to experiencing a supernatural encounter with God during active labor in the car, Emily's story is a beautiful testimony of faith, surrender, and divine joy.Emily vulnerably shares how God transformed her labor from anxiety and dread into laughter, peace, and profound connection. She opens up about how He met her in her weakness, carried her through transition, and gave her visions that forever changed how she sees Him.Timestamps:00:00 – Introduction & Emily's Background02:00 – Pregnancy After Loss & Surrendering Fear06:00 – Facing Induction and the Mental Battle10:00 – The Foley Balloon & Labor Begins16:30 – Praying Through the Fear25:00 – The Car Ride: Heaven Breaks In33:00 – Running Up Waves with Jesus41:00 – Jesus Carries Her50:00 – Pushing & Arrival of Vivian56:00 – Naming, Meaning, and Legacy01:05:00 – This Baby is the Missing Piece01:12:00 – Joy in Motherhood & Social Media ConfidenceConnect with Emily:Instagram: @emilyvondyTiktok: @thevondyfam
1:19:34
#53 | How This First-Time Mom Had a Peaceful Breech Home Birth with Tayler Magee
What if you were told your baby was breech—and you still gave birth at home, unmedicated, and without fear? In this episode of the Pain Free Birth Podcast, Tayler Magee shares how she dismantled years of fear around childbirth, trusted God's design for her body, and delivered her breech baby at home as a first-time mom.Timestamps:00:00 – Her mindset shift: "Your body births even in a coma"05:01 – From fear of birth to home breech birth13:18 – How she dismantled fear & found faith in God's design18:15 – "I chose not to tell anyone—protecting my peace"28:25 – Going into labor early & her peaceful home environment34:00 – Mastering the rhythm of contractions without fear36:59 – Transition & vocalizing fear: "I'm afraid"43:18 – The pushing stage: "It felt like reverse vomiting"47:00 – Breech baby born—calm, powerful, and fast50:00 – The power of shutting off your brain and trusting your body54:45 – Tips on choosing providers, preparing mentally, and creating safetyConnect with Tayler: www.taylershealthhub.com
58:21
#52 | A Pain Free Hospital Birth with First Time Mom Stephanie Okori
Licensed therapist and faith-based coach Stephanie Okori joins Pain Free Birth to share her two radically different but equally powerful birth stories—one a pain-free, unmedicated hospital birth that stunned the staff, and the second a spirit-led C-section that defied fear and overflowed with peace. Timestamps:00:00 – Intro05:20 – From Paralyzing Fear to Unshakable Faith11:50 – Labor Begins: "God Spoke to Me in the Bathroom"14:46 – Worship, Breath, and Rhythm: How She Labored Without Pain18:23 – Hospital Arrival at 10cm—And Still No One Believed Her23:18 – The Pushing Stage & Reclaiming Her Power36:18 – A Very Different Second Birth: God in the C-Section43:04 – Postpartum Miracles: Breastfeeding, Healing, and Grace
45:57
#51| The Truth about Breastfeeding, Birth Interventions and Tongue Ties No One Told You - Rachael Austin
In this episode, Karen sits down with Rachael Austin, RN, IBCLC—an internationally recognized midwife and head educator for the Thompson Method of Breastfeeding—to unravel some of the most misunderstood parts of the birth-to-breastfeeding journey. Whether you're preparing for your first baby or recovering from a rough start, this episode will open your eyes and give you confidence to trust your body—and your baby. Timestamps:03:29 – How Birth Interventions Affect Breastfeeding05:08 – Nipple Pain & Outdated Breastfeeding Techniques06:05 – How Pitocin & Epidurals Disrupt Oral Function09:02 – Alternatives When Breastfeeding Isn't Working10:19 – Bottle Design & Breastfeeding Confusion13:13 – Colic, Reflux & Overfeeding Explained15:31 – Can You Overfeed a Breastfed Baby?23:30 – Retraining Baby to Breastfeed After NICU/Interventions24:07 – Proper Latch vs. Common Mistakes30:17 – The Truth About Newborn Weight Loss & IV Fluids33:29 – Mastitis, Oversupply & Nipple Trauma46:35 – Tongue Ties, Lip Ties & Misdiagnosis51:09 – The Tongue Tie Surgery Boom (900% Increase?)57:11 – Postpartum Mental Health & Maternal Burnout
1:05:14
#50 | 5 Things I'd Do Differently If I Were Giving Birth in 2025
What would I do differently if I gave birth in 2025? In this episode, I'm sharing the 5 powerful shifts I'd make—beyond the usual advice—to transform your birth experience and postpartum recovery. From protecting your mental health to trusting your body's wisdom and creating a sacred postpartum bubble, this episode is your permission slip to slow down, do less, and reconnect with what truly matters during pregnancy and birth.Timestamps:00:00 – The Truth About Birth in 202500:36 – Why Today's Birth Culture Is Overwhelming Moms01:35 – Intro to the Episode: 5 Things I'd Do Differently in 202502:42 – A Personal Update: Meditation Retreat & Mental Health04:48 – Biggest Sale of the Year for Pain Free Birth06:46 – Struggling with Anxiety, Brain Fog & Burnout08:54 – The Transformation from Meditation11:03 – Mental Health Matters More Than Ever for Moms14:57 – Why Slowing Down Isn't Optional Anymore16:02 – Birth Tip #1: Prioritize Mental & Emotional Health19:39 – Birth Tip #2: Do Less (And Let Go of the Baby Registry Pressure)22:01 – Birth Tip #3: Your Body is Wise—Trust It30:02 – Birth Tip #4: It's Okay to Be Scared—But Don't Stay There36:12 – A Word on Programming & Rewriting Your Beliefs About Birth
