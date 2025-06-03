#51| The Truth about Breastfeeding, Birth Interventions and Tongue Ties No One Told You - Rachael Austin

In this episode, Karen sits down with Rachael Austin, RN, IBCLC—an internationally recognized midwife and head educator for the Thompson Method of Breastfeeding—to unravel some of the most misunderstood parts of the birth-to-breastfeeding journey. Whether you’re preparing for your first baby or recovering from a rough start, this episode will open your eyes and give you confidence to trust your body—and your baby. Timestamps:03:29 – How Birth Interventions Affect Breastfeeding05:08 – Nipple Pain & Outdated Breastfeeding Techniques06:05 – How Pitocin & Epidurals Disrupt Oral Function09:02 – Alternatives When Breastfeeding Isn’t Working10:19 – Bottle Design & Breastfeeding Confusion13:13 – Colic, Reflux & Overfeeding Explained15:31 – Can You Overfeed a Breastfed Baby?23:30 – Retraining Baby to Breastfeed After NICU/Interventions24:07 – Proper Latch vs. Common Mistakes30:17 – The Truth About Newborn Weight Loss & IV Fluids33:29 – Mastitis, Oversupply & Nipple Trauma46:35 – Tongue Ties, Lip Ties & Misdiagnosis51:09 – The Tongue Tie Surgery Boom (900% Increase?)57:11 – Postpartum Mental Health & Maternal Burnout Get 50% OFF the Thompson Method Birth & Breastfeeding Course:https://thompsonmethod.com/painfree CONNECT WITH KAREN:Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@painfreebirthwithkarenwelton Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/painfreebirth Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/painfreebirth/ Spotify Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/5zEiKMIHFewZeVdzfBSEMS Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/pain-free-birth/id1696179731Website - https://painfreebirth.com/ Email List https://pain-free-birth.mykajabi.com/website-opt-in