This week's mantra is I Am a Powerful Creator of My Own Reality. Taking control of your life starts with recognizing the power in your choices and actions. In this episode of Mantra, we dive into what it truly means to embrace that power. This isn’t just about chasing dreams—it’s about owning your decisions, overcoming limiting beliefs, and intentionally shaping a life that aligns with your goals and values. Through personal insights and practical tips, this Mantra will help you uncover the confidence to design a life that feels authentic, fulfilling, and uniquely yours.
I Embrace Growth and Change
This week's mantra is I Embrace Growth and Change. Leaning into the discomfort of change is one of the most challenging—and transformative—things we can do. In this episode of Mantra, we unpack what it really means to embrace uncertainty and turn it into an opportunity for personal growth. Change is rarely easy—it often challenges our instincts to stay safe and settled—but it’s through these moments of upheaval that we discover new possibilities for ourselves. Whether it’s a career shift, a relationship evolution, or even just a mindset reset, this Mantra will inspire you to embrace the growth waiting on the other side of change.
Introducing Mantra!
Ready to take a fresh path to self-discovery? Mantra, a podcast from OpenMind Studios hosted by Jemma Sbeg, invites you to explore meaningful change every Monday. Known from her hit podcast, The Psychology of Your 20s, Jemma blends warmth and insight with actionable tips, personal stories, and journal prompts designed to inspire growth and balance. Each week, we unpack an empowering mantra—a simple, powerful phrase to help navigate challenges, find clarity, and unlock potential in daily life. Whether facing life’s hurdles or striving for purpose, Mantra offers a guide to living with intention and embracing growth.
Hi! Join me, Jemma Sbeg, on Mantra, your weekly guide to embracing growth while navigating life’s twists and turns. Every Monday, I bring you a new mantra, breaking it down to show you how you can apply it to your own life. Whether you’re facing a major transition or looking to evolve your everyday routine, Mantra is the podcast for you. Join me every Monday for reflections, practical tips, and personal insights that’ll inspire you to live with intention and unlock your true potential.