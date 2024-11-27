I Am a Powerful Creator of My Own Reality

This week's mantra is I Am a Powerful Creator of My Own Reality. Taking control of your life starts with recognizing the power in your choices and actions. In this episode of Mantra, we dive into what it truly means to embrace that power. This isn’t just about chasing dreams—it’s about owning your decisions, overcoming limiting beliefs, and intentionally shaping a life that aligns with your goals and values. Through personal insights and practical tips, this Mantra will help you uncover the confidence to design a life that feels authentic, fulfilling, and uniquely yours. For ad-free listening and early access to episodes, subscribe to OpenMind+ on Apple Podcasts. For more from OpenMind, follow us on Instagram @openmindstudios. Don’t forget to pre-order Jemma's debut book, "Person in Progress." It will be released on April 29th wherever you get your books. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices