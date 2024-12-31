The Unf*ck Your Fitness Podcast

145. New Year, New Focus: How to Actually Achieve YOUR Fitness Goals in the New Year
I can’t believe it, but…we’ve made it to the last episode of 2024!As we gear up for 2025, you may be tempted to set a ton of New Year’s resolutions. I used to do this too; I would write my resolutions down, lose the paper I wrote them on, and totally forget about them all together!Instead of going the whole ‘traditional resolutions’ route, I want to encourage you to do something a little different. When you’re thinking about the year ahead, I want you to find clarity on your ‘focus’, and get SUPER specific on what this is for you, because this can apply to all areas of your life!And no..this shouldn’t look or sound like everyone else’s around you. When you think about your health and fitness, what is your focus, and WHY are you focused on that? Does that actually make sense for you, and what you want your fitness journey to look like? What is your environment like, and who are the people you’re surrounding yourself with?What you focus on matters so, SO much. Learning to control your focus and being super intentional with this can lead to lasting change, and totally transform your life!I hope you choose to focus on YOU, and what is truly possible for YOUR fitness journey. Let’s go into 2025 with laser focus, intentionality, and determination - we’ve got this!!In this episode, we cover:What I like to focus on instead of setting New Year’s resolutionsGetting super specific on your ‘focus’ for the upcoming yearWhy your environment, the people around you, and what you’re telling yourself mattersThe importance of focusing on YOU on your fitness journey + how to *actually* do this right nowWhat my fitness ‘focus’ is over the next 90 daysThe power of intentionality + getting support with your fitness goalsFocusing on the path rather than the outcome for your goalsLinks/Resources:Ep. 143 | Breaking Down Self-Sabotage: Overcoming Procrastination and Perfectionism + Taking Steps Toward Positive Change Join FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!
144. Exploring Fatigue: How the Menstrual Cycle, Autoimmune Disorders & More Impact Your Energy Levels on Your Fitness Journey
I don’t know about you, but this time of year has me feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and definitely TIRED. I’m often asked about navigating fatigue on your fitness journey. I’m feeling pretty damn fatigued myself right now, so I thought it was fitting to dive into this topic for today’s episode!For some reason, we beat ourselves up when we feel so tired, and we think something is *wrong* with us if we don’t feel great every.single.day. As human beings, we have SO much happening both within our bodies + in the world around us. Regardless of the season of life you’re in, there’s no way you’re going to feel amazing 24/7.As women, our menstrual cycle impacts our energy levels and overall well-being waaay more than we probably realize. I’m sharing more about the various phases of our cycle + other hormonal conditions (i.e. PCOS, endometriosis) and autoimmune conditions that can lead to energy levels fluctuating, and yes..leave us feeling fatigued.My biggest takeaway I want you to have is to really understand YOUR body - start paying attention to what YOU need. What makes you feel good, and what makes you feel depleted? While you can only control so much, you are in control of educating yourself on your health and well-being.I hope this episode sheds some light on the topic of fatigue and other health challenges + brings more awareness to how important it is to REALLY know your body! In this episode, we cover:Understanding that you WILL get tired, and you won’t feel great every single day + not beating yourself up over thisHow the menstrual cycle impacts women + a breakdown of what this looks like during a 30 day time frameCertain hormonal conditions that affect women + how this impacts energy levels throughout your cycleThe physical + emotional toll that autoimmune diseases can take on the bodyWhy it’s crucial that you learn your particular body and what YOU needLinks/Resources:Join FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!
143. Breaking Down Self-Sabotage: Overcoming Procrastination and Perfectionism + Taking Steps toward Positive Change
Today’s episode is covering a topic that is pretty widespread, and affects all of us in some way or another: self-sabotage. Self-sabotage is complicated, and it can manifest in countless ways - the root of where it stems from within each of us is different, too. From our fitness goals to our personal ambitions, self-sabotage can rear its ugly head and realllly hinder us from making the progress we want to in our lives. Even though it’s a bit conflicting, self-sabotage can be both intentional AND unintentional. Whether it shows up in the form of procrastination, perfectionism, or something else, we still have the power of making INTENTIONAL choices!Regardless of your past experiences or what you *think* you’re capable of, you CAN make positive changes in your life..but you have to be willing to do so. I hope this episode empowers you to break free from self-sabotage (for GOOD) - I’m rooting for you!!Here are some questions to help you dig deeper and gain awareness on where you may be self-sabotaging in your own life:Is your behavior aligning with your goal?If not, what is stopping you from taking action to reach that goal?Do you feel uneasiness or discomfort when you progress? If yes, dig deeper.Is this discomfort based on what others told you that limited your aspirations?Is this discomfort based on a fear of failure and worry about looking foolish?Is this discomfort based on a fear of success?Are you concerned with achieving more than you thought possible?If you do better or achieve more, do you believe success is more than you deserve?In this episode, we cover:Why self-sabotage can be both intentional AND unintentional3 examples of how people self-sabotageThe REAL reason why you’re self-sabotagingWhy you see potential in other people so much easier than within yourselfWhy you continue holding yourself back & self-sabotagingRealizing that you are human and will make mistakes, but you don’t have to make that your permanent ‘story’Links/Resources:Ep. 136 | Overcoming Anxiety and Embracing Compassion on Your Fitness Journey with Erin Burns (Part 2)Ep. 32 | Dealing with Self-Sabotage and Self-Limiting Beliefs on Your Fitness JourneyCheck out verywellmind.comJoin FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!
142. Learning to Love Routine and Repetition on Your Fitness Journey
When it comes to our health and fitness, we tend to make it sooo damn complicated. This isn’t necessarily our fault. We are constantly bombarded with information from coaches and influencers on social media, to health and wellness companies trying to sell us the ‘next best thing’. It’s exhausting, overwhelming, and honestly..I’m OVER IT!I’ve been on my fitness journey for over 16 years now, and I’ve learned how powerful REPETITION is.No, it’s not the *sexiest* topic, or super exciting. It’s actually pretty boring..but that’s not a bad thing either!We tend to overcomplicate pretty much everything with our health and fitness - simplicity tends to throw us off, because we always think we need to be doing something ‘new’ or ‘different’. Really, we’re just adding more to our plates, but it’s not *actually* helping us in the long-term.Both your workouts + your nutrition don’t need to be ‘fun and flashy’ all the time - you shouldn’t be looking for a new workout program every month, or new recipes to make every single week! For your meals, find what works best for you and your family, and keep simple staple foods on hand (these have been a game-changer for me over the years)! At the end of the day, consistent, repetitive habits ARE what will lead you to success (this is applicable to many areas of your life). Stay focused, stop over complicating everything, and embrace the routine and repetition on your fitness journey!In this episode, we cover:Why our fitness journey has become so damn complicatedKeeping it ‘simple’ with our health & fitness + why we tend to always be looking for the ‘next thing’The one MAJOR thing that simplified my fitness journey + made it doable for me long-termUnderstanding that your workouts won’t (and shouldn’t) always be ‘fun and flashy’Uncomplicating your meals and nutrition so it’s not such a struggleThe simple mindset shift I made regarding my food & mealsHow staple foods can help you tremendously + my go-to staple foodsLinks/Resources:1st Phorm Level-1 Protein Powder1st Phorm Clear Protein1st Phorm Protein barsBuilt bars code: KRISTYCASTILLOFIT for 10% off!Join FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!
141. Holiday Survival Guide: Enjoy the Holidays Without Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals
It’s that time of year again - the holidays are upon us!I know this time of year is hectic; the holidays are fun, but also suuuper busy, stressful, and can feel really hard.You can think of today’s episode as your ‘holiday survival guide’ in regards to your fitness journey. I know you’ll be hearing plenty of tips and tricks on how to navigate the holidays without gaining weight or getting ‘off track’. You may also hear that it’s okay to just say f*ck it, and start over in January.Well..I’m not here to do either of those. I’m here to cut through allll the BS and noise out there, because what matters is that you find what works for YOU! Yes, it’s important that you have *some* type of plan you’re following, so you CAN stay on track with your fitness goals this season (whatever those may be for you). There’s also a way for you to find a balance of enjoying foods and treats at holiday gatherings, without forgetting about your goals completely. I personally don’t believe you need to make the holidays all about food either - there are soo many other special things to focus on!At the end of the day, you have to figure out what YOU want. How do you want to feel, and how do you want to look this holiday season? No one can answer those questions but you. The choice is yours, because you are in control, and that’s a beautiful thing, friend!In this episode, we cover:Understanding that this time of year is hard, busy & stressful for pretty much everyoneWhat my current season of life looks likeThe importance of having a plan during the holidays + why it should be personalized for YOUFinding a balance of enjoying the holidays while still being mindful of your goals and not giving into #allthethingsWhy the holidays don’t need to be (and shouldn’t be) all about foodGetting super clear on what you want + how you really want to feelLinks/Resources:Ep. 87 | My Best Tips to Maneuver the Holiday Season with a Healthy MindsetEp. 88 | Breaking the Holiday Guilt CycleJoin FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!
If you've tried all the fad diets and are sick and tired of not achieving your health and fitness goals long-term, you've come to the right place! Welcome to the Unf*ck Your Fitness Podcast with me, Kristy Castillo. I'm here to help you break the annoying diet cycle, gain confidence, and reach your health and fitness goals. This podcast will show you how to be proud of the body you have, build the body you want, and enjoy the process along the way. I'll cover topics like how to get the most from your workouts, the importance of feeding your body what it needs, and key mindset shifts that will empower you. I've broken through the BS surrounding diet culture and built my dream body, all while being a busy wife, Mom and business owner, and I know you can too!Connect with me on Instagram at @kristycastillofitLearn more about working together by visiting my website: https://www.kristycastillo.com/