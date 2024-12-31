The Unf*ck Your Fitness Podcast

145. New Year, New Focus: How to Actually Achieve YOUR Fitness Goals in the New Year

I can’t believe it, but…we’ve made it to the last episode of 2024!As we gear up for 2025, you may be tempted to set a ton of New Year’s resolutions. I used to do this too; I would write my resolutions down, lose the paper I wrote them on, and totally forget about them all together!Instead of going the whole ‘traditional resolutions’ route, I want to encourage you to do something a little different. When you’re thinking about the year ahead, I want you to find clarity on your ‘focus’, and get SUPER specific on what this is for you, because this can apply to all areas of your life!And no..this shouldn’t look or sound like everyone else’s around you. When you think about your health and fitness, what is your focus, and WHY are you focused on that? Does that actually make sense for you, and what you want your fitness journey to look like? What is your environment like, and who are the people you’re surrounding yourself with?What you focus on matters so, SO much. Learning to control your focus and being super intentional with this can lead to lasting change, and totally transform your life!I hope you choose to focus on YOU, and what is truly possible for YOUR fitness journey. Let’s go into 2025 with laser focus, intentionality, and determination - we’ve got this!!In this episode, we cover:What I like to focus on instead of setting New Year’s resolutionsGetting super specific on your ‘focus’ for the upcoming yearWhy your environment, the people around you, and what you’re telling yourself mattersThe importance of focusing on YOU on your fitness journey + how to *actually* do this right nowWhat my fitness ‘focus’ is over the next 90 daysThe power of intentionality + getting support with your fitness goalsFocusing on the path rather than the outcome for your goalsLinks/Resources:Ep. 143 | Breaking Down Self-Sabotage: Overcoming Procrastination and Perfectionism + Taking Steps Toward Positive Change Join FIT CLUB, my monthly membership with workouts you can do at home or the gymPRIVATE COACHING is my 1:1 program (choose 3 or 6 month option)Connect with me on Instagram @kristycastillofit and @unfuckyourfitnesspodcast so we can keep this conversation going-be sure to tag me in your posts and stories!Join my FREE Facebook group, Unf*ck Your FitnessClick HERE for my favorite fitness & life things!