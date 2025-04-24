How to get things done when life gets hectic

Family life tends to get even busier in the middle school years. Parents often wonder how they're supposed to get everything done without somehow creating more time in the day to do it all. In this episode, Lisa Zawrotny, productivity coach, parent, and podcast host, offers up the realities of navigating this busy life season and her best techniques for staying on top of the important stuff when life gets extra busy. Check out this episode if you're ready to be productive without feeling constantly overwhelmed.About the GuestConnect with Lisa on Instagram.Learn more about Positively Productive.Listen to the Positively Living podcast. Check out these episodes referenced in the interview:Episode 228: How to avoid forgetting things when life gets hecticLisa Zawrotny is a Personalized Productivity Coach, founder of Positively Productive Systems, and host of the Positively Living® Podcast. She helps creatives and caregivers reduce overwhelm and achieve more with less so they can make space for what matters. When she's not sharing how to simplify and stress less, you'll find her hanging out with her husband and kiddos exploring the world through traveling, chilling out with movies, and sometimes acting like a rock star. Lisa has current certifications in time + stress management, life coaching, and positive psychology. She's helped hundreds of clients do less, live more, and breathe easier.