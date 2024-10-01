403: Brain Science Simplified: How to Be a More Effective Parent // Dan Siegel, M.D.
Our children's reactions are often NOT logical. Their outbursts of emotion sometimes seem ridiculous and outsized, and when we try to "talk some sense into them," it usually makes everything worse. Before we know it, we find ourselves yelling and reacting with big anger, and the whole family spirals into a swamp of dysregulation.
Can you relate? 🫣
Believe me, I've been there, and if you have too, you are going to love today's episode with a neurobiological researcher, Dr. Dan Siegel, who explains the brain science behind why children react the way that they do and how understanding the structures and functions of the human brain can help us to become more patient and ultimately effective parents.
***
***
--------
39:10
402: How to Travel More as a Family without Breaking the Bank // Amber Paul
Do you enjoy traveling, but financial constraints prevent you from visiting some places on your bucket list? If this sounds like you, I’d like to share a strategy I recently learned about: traveling using credit card points.
By making a few minor adjustments to the credit cards we use and when, we've earned enough points to fund a vacation for our family of four at no cost! (And that’s without going into debt or carrying a balance!)
I learned how to do this from my guest on today’s podcast, Amber Paul. She joins me to share awesome tips, including a simple swap that can earn you five free tickets to Europe (instead of one), the best credit cards to add to your wallet, and how to meet the minimum spending requirements without spending any more money than you usually would!
***
***
--------
35:24
401: How Radical Gratitude Can Change Your Life // Dr. Tanmeet Sethi, MD
Radical gratitude is a powerful practice to help you through difficult times.
But if you’re in the thick of difficult times (which I know many of you are!), you might be tempted to click away right now. And I get why. ❤️🩹
When things are hard, it can often feel impossible to feel gratitude. In fact, during our most trying times, it can even feel insulting if someone suggests that we focus on gratitude! Who wants to be grateful when everything seems overwhelming, difficult, and maybe even hopeless and dark? The suggestion to “look on the bright side” or “find the silver lining” can feel invalidating and dismissive of our deep pain.
If this sounds familiar, I send you my deepest love and empathy, and I hope today’s interview on radical gratitude with Dr. Tanmeet Sethi resonates with you.
***
***
--------
38:02
400: 3 Modern Manners for Friendship // Brooke Romney
Brooke Romney is the queen of modern manners for teens.
If you missed it, our last episode was an interview I did with Brooke about friendship problems in the teen years. I hope her words in that interview resonated with you like they did with me.
This episode is a little bonus addition where I asked Brooke to share three mini conversations we can have with our teens to help them get better at friendships. (Because, let’s face it, most teens need some help learning how to be a good friend! Does anyone else feel like they have a toddler again? 🥴)
***
***
--------
14:52
399: When Your Teen Struggles with Friends // Brooke Romney
Teenage friendship problems weigh heavily on us moms. 💔
Do you have a teenager who’s struggling with friends? It hurts the mama heart, doesn’t it?
October was Teen Month here on 3 in 30, but I decided to extend that one more week to include one of my favorite resources for advice on raising teenagers: Brooke Romney.
I asked Brooke to talk with us about how to help support our teens when they’re coming up against problems with friends. And let’s face it, friendship problems are a universal teenage experience at some point or another.
I hope you find Brooke's advice as helpful and wise as I have!
***
***
