402: How to Travel More as a Family without Breaking the Bank // Amber Paul

Do you enjoy traveling, but financial constraints prevent you from visiting some places on your bucket list? If this sounds like you, I’d like to share a strategy I recently learned about: traveling using credit card points. By making a few minor adjustments to the credit cards we use and when, we've earned enough points to fund a vacation for our family of four at no cost! (And that’s without going into debt or carrying a balance!) I learned how to do this from my guest on today’s podcast, Amber Paul. She joins me to share awesome tips, including a simple swap that can earn you five free tickets to Europe (instead of one), the best credit cards to add to your wallet, and how to meet the minimum spending requirements without spending any more money than you usually would! For full show notes, including takeaways, click here. *** Announcement: Free Worksheet with Amber’s Best Credit Card Offers Get $5 off Flecks of Gold Journals through the month of November! Related Episodes: 363: Tips & Tricks for Family Travel // Meesha Slade 295: 3 Road Trip Hacks for Traveling with Kids // Brittney Hanks 374: Using Values to Guide Your Spending // Jen Smith of Frugal Friends Podcast Episode sponsors: Earth Breeze: Go to earthbreeze.com/3in30 for 40% off with your subscription now. Vionic Shoes: Go to vionicshoes.com and use code 3IN30 for 15% off your order. ***