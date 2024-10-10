2025 Outlook: Building The Transformation

As we look back, 2024 was marked by a delicate balance between economic recovery and ongoing challenges. Despite some positive developments, the global economy faced hurdles that influenced investor sentiment and strategic decisions. Central banks navigated complex inflationary pressures, while investors sought to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. Jean Boivin, Head of The BlackRock Investment Institute, joins Oscar to help us look ahead to the new year. Jean will provide insights into the structural shifts we anticipate and explain how investors can navigate the five mega forces that the BlackRock Investment Institute identifies as key drivers of the new macro regime.