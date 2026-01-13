Open app
Leisure
Songbirding
Songbirding
Songbirding

Rob Porter
Songbirding
  • Songbirding

    2025-26 Christmas Bird Count Special, Part 2

    12/24/2025 | 22 mins.
    The Christmas Bird Count is a census of birds in the western hemisphere that is held between December 14 and January 5 each winter.

    It was devised originally as an alternative to the 19th century tradition of hunting birds at Christmas, and has evolved to become the longest running citizen science project.

    There are tens of thousands of participants - seeking out and counting tens of millions of birds each year.

    2025 will be the 126th year of the Christmas Bird Count. If you don’t already participate in one, as of this episode’s release, you still have time to find and join a count local to you.

    This episode was recorded during the 48th Cambridge Christmas Bird Count in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.

  • Songbirding

    2025-26 Christmas Bird Count Special, Part 1

    12/11/2025 | 22 mins.
    The Christmas Bird Count is a census of birds in the western hemisphere that is held between December 14 and January 5 each winter.

    It was devised originally as an alternative to the 19th century tradition of hunting birds at Christmas, and has evolved to become the longest running citizen science project.

    There are tens of thousands of participants - seeking out and counting tens of millions of birds each year.

    2025 will be the 126th year of the Christmas Bird Count. If you don’t already participate in one, as of this episode’s release, you still have time to find and join a count local to you.

    For the next two episodes I’ll be sharing with you my experiences out in the field during two of the 2024 Christmas Bird Counts, starting with the 49th Hanover-Walkerton Christmas Bird Count in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada.

  • Songbirding

    Species in Focus: Northern Yellow Warbler

    11/25/2025 | 20 mins.
    The Northern Yellow Warbler is a bright and cheerful sounding songbird found during the breeding season all across North America.

    Males of the species are yellow with some red flecks along their chest, and are very songful.

    They have a number of different songs, but their most common one can be described as sounding like “sweet sweet, sweeter than sweet”.

    In 2025, this species was split from what was called simply the Yellow Warbler, so this might be the first you’re hearing of it being a Northern Yellow Warbler. This is in contrast to the Mangrove Yellow Warbler, which has a reddish head and is a nonmigratory species found along the mangrove shores from Florida, south to Mexico, the Caribbean, through Central America down to South America.

  • Songbirding

    Songbirding Halloween Special

    10/30/2025 | 25 mins.
    Tonight, we take a walk after dark through a swamp full of katydids, crickets, grasshoppers, and maybe an owl...

  • Songbirding

    Species in Focus: Sedge Wren

    10/22/2025 | 28 mins.
    The Sedge Wren is a small, russet coloured energetic songbird found breeding in fields and shallow marshes in many parts of inland North America.

    Their song consists of several dry-sounding chirps followed by a short trill. Unlike other wren species they tend to be more shy, and without their loud song, can easily go unnoticed.

    This episode we will be exploring Taquanyah Conservation Area near Cayuga Ontario, in May of 2022.

About Songbirding

Let's go birding by ear! Guided by naturalist and field recordist Rob Porter, the Songbirding podcast is an audio nature documentary, taking you on guided hikes while identifying the songs of dozens of North American songbird species. Entirely recorded in the field, you won't hear any other podcast quite like this. Four-time nominated as Best Science Podcast in the Canadian Podcast Awards. You can start with any episode in any season. Season 1: Bruce Peninsula, Ontario; 2-3: Southern Ontario; 4: Mid-western & Southern Ontario; 5: Johnston Harbour, Ontario; 6: Allegheny National Forest, Pennsylvania; 7: Kananaskis Country, Alberta (coming in 2026). For those with high-frequency hearing loss, please search for "Songbirding Under 5kHz". Credits Recorded, engineered, narrated and created by Rob Porter. Cover art by Lauren Helton - https://tinylongwing.carbonmade.com/ Support the show at https://songbirding.com/support No "generative AI" is used in the production of Songbirding. Some machine learning tools such as Merlin Bird ID and BirdNET (which are sometimes marketed as "AI"-based) are used for birdsong identification and sorting of raw recordings to aid in the production process.
