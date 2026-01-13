The Northern Yellow Warbler is a bright and cheerful sounding songbird found during the breeding season all across North America.
Males of the species are yellow with some red flecks along their chest, and are very songful.
They have a number of different songs, but their most common one can be described as sounding like “sweet sweet, sweeter than sweet”.
In 2025, this species was split from what was called simply the Yellow Warbler, so this might be the first you’re hearing of it being a Northern Yellow Warbler. This is in contrast to the Mangrove Yellow Warbler, which has a reddish head and is a nonmigratory species found along the mangrove shores from Florida, south to Mexico, the Caribbean, through Central America down to South America.
Credits
Songbirding: Species in Focus is a Songbirding Studios production.
Recorded, engineered, narrated and created by Rob Porter.
The Songbirding cover art (Blackburnian Warbler) is by Lauren Helton: https://tinylongwing.carbonmade.com/projects/5344062
Creative Commons music is from Universfield.
