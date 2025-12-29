Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

159: Context Helps
12/29/2025 | 13 mins.
Here's the skinny: a sample came in with a blank oil slip, and high wear metals .Maybe we're looking at an engine with a problem, or a transmission fresh from the factory. Blackstone Joe outlines the process for finding out those critical details. Ready to start your oil analysis journey? Get your free test kit.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard
158: Let's Talk Triage
12/15/2025 | 10 mins.
Bad news: we found coolant in your engine, and parts are wearing heavily. What now?Ready to start your oil analysis journey? Get your free test kit.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard
157: High Alts and Low TBNs
12/01/2025 | 10 mins.
The TBN is a popular test for automotive engine oil, and it's gaining traction in the aviation world, too. But is it a useful test for aircraft oil? Let's discuss.Ready to start your oil analysis journey? Get your free test kit.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard
156: Filtering Concerns
11/17/2025 | 9 mins.
We talk often about whether you can keep a fill of oil in use longer. But what about an oil filter? And when is installing a bypass system a good idea? Ready to start your oil analysis journey? Get your free test kit.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard
155: Coolant Testing and Turkey Temps
11/03/2025 | 7 mins.
There's a lot we can tell you about your coolant, and there's a lot we can't. Blackstone Joe demonstrates our limits, and sprinkles in a little culinary advice ahead of the coming holidays. Ready to start your oil analysis journey? Get your free test kit.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard
Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories