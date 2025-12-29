Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureSlick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

Blackstone Laboratories
LeisureAutomotive
Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories
Latest episode

159 episodes

  • Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

    159: Context Helps

    12/29/2025 | 13 mins.

    Here's the skinny: a sample came in with a blank oil slip, and high wear metals .Maybe we're looking at an engine with a problem, or a transmission fresh from the factory. Blackstone Joe outlines the process for finding out those critical details. Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard

  • Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

    158: Let's Talk Triage

    12/15/2025 | 10 mins.

    Bad news: we found coolant in your engine, and parts are wearing heavily. What now?Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard

  • Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

    157: High Alts and Low TBNs

    12/01/2025 | 10 mins.

    The TBN is a popular test for automotive engine oil, and it's gaining traction in the aviation world, too. But is it a useful test for aircraft oil? Let's discuss.Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard

  • Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

    156: Filtering Concerns

    11/17/2025 | 9 mins.

    We talk often about whether you can keep a fill of oil in use longer. But what about an oil filter? And when is installing a bypass system a good idea? Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard

  • Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

    155: Coolant Testing and Turkey Temps

    11/03/2025 | 7 mins.

    There's a lot we can tell you about your coolant, and there's a lot we can't. Blackstone Joe demonstrates our limits, and sprinkles in a little culinary advice ahead of the coming holidays. Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

Every oil has a story, especially oil that comes from engines, transmissions, and industrial machinery. Blackstone Laboratories tests it all, and in Slick Talk, Blackstone Joe brings you an exclusive look behind the curtain of the oil analysis industry.
Podcast website
LeisureAutomotive

Listen to Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories, THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/12/2026 - 1:46:27 AM