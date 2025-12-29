Slick Talk: Powered By Blackstone Laboratories

Here's the skinny: a sample came in with a blank oil slip, and high wear metals .Maybe we're looking at an engine with a problem, or a transmission fresh from the factory. Blackstone Joe outlines the process for finding out those critical details. Ready to start your oil analysis journey? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Get your free test kit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠Have a question or shoutout? Leave a message for Blackstone Joe at 614-407-6169.Host: Joe AdamsProducer: Arryn Dennard