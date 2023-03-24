Shop Talk Live - Fine Woodworking

Fine Woodworking magazine editors and contributors answer your questions and share woodworking tips and techniques. More
STL290: Lightning round with Vic and Ben
Vic and Ben answer eight listener questions, ranging from table saw throatplates to shiplap board spacing. This episode is sponsored by the Texas Woodworking Festival: https://texaswoodworkingfestival.com/ Use the code "shoptalklive" to get 10% off your purchase. Use the code "podcast20" to get 20% off of eLearning courses at http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning
5/5/2023
1:09:49
STL289: Dan Faia's next 30 years
Dan Faia joins Ben to answer listener questions, talk about the last 30 years of his woodworking journey, and what he hopes for out of the next 30 years. This episode is sponsored by The Center For Furniture Craftmanship - https://woodschool.org/ Find out more about Dan at his website - https://danielfaia.com/
4/21/2023
1:05:05
STL288: Never met a vise he didn't like
Mike, Vic, and Ben discuss Vic's upcoming move (again), design classes, the features they'd want in a bandsaw, and what vises make them happiest. 0:00 - Intro 1:30 - Vic is moving again 19:15 - Mike and Vic teach design 30:17 - What size bandsaw would you choose? 43:02 - Segments
4/7/2023
1:06:55
STL287: Should you use exotic wood?
We talk to two experts about considerations when using tropical hardwoods, and how to make the rain forest too valuable to burn. For more info about Greenwood's next Artisan EcoTour, May 7-16 in Puerto Rico: Artisan EcoTour Info & Registration: https://www.greenwoodglobal.org/eco-tours
3/24/2023
1:18:04
STL286: Finish sprayers—Turbine or Compressor?
Mike and Ben welcome new associate editor, Amanda Russell to the mix, and discuss sprayer options, magnets, and what other craft skills translate to woodworking. 0:00 - Intro 1:43 - A.I. furniture design 18:31 - Edge banding for plywood 25:48 - Segments 53:32 - Magnets for a knife block Find out more about our eLearning courses here - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning