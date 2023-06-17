Tips, tricks and expert interviews to share everything you need to know to have fun making your own fabulous clothes
#061: Revamp Your Wardrobe: Clothing Refashioning Tips with Elise Sinclair
Get ready to breathe new life into your wardrobe! Ever looked at your clothes and wished they could be as unique and stylish as you are? Hold onto that thought, as Elise Sinclair of Elise's Sewing Studio is here to help you revamp existing garments into fresh, trendy pieces. From shortening trousers and sleeves to swapping hardware, and more, we discuss the ins and outs of refashioning clothing. Elise even lets us in on her own projects and how she transformed a simple trench coat into a chic, statement piece.We all know how thrift shops can be a goldmine for some truly one-of-a-kind pieces, but are you considering the quality of fabric, hardware, and fit when you find that diamond in the rough? Elise stresses the importance of these factors, as well as planning ahead for successful refashioning. For those garments that are a bit worse for wear, worry not! Elise has the tricks of the trade to repair moth holes and shorten items with zips inspired by her ambitious project on a men's leather moto jacket that's now a stylish cropped jacket. So, what are you waiting for? Join us and apply Elise's tips to your own wardrobe and don't forget to share your refashioning experiences with us!
7/15/2023
30:31
060: T-shirts: 5 Great Reasons to Make One
T-shirts are one of our wardrobe staples and there are 2 billion sold and bought every year. But I still struggle to buy them to fit me and in this episode I'll share more about that and my 5 reasons why I think you should make your own so stay tuned.Why are t-shirts so hard to buy?Because my hips are a couple of sizes bigger than my bust, when I try to buy t-shirts I often find that if they fit at the shoulders, they are too tight, or at least tighter than I would like around my tummy and hips and if I size up so that they fit comfortably across my hips, then they look a bit tent like at the top.I also like to match my t-shirt to the rest of my outfit, so getting just the right colour can also be a challenge. I think my mum had a skirt in her wardrobe for about a year, trying to find just the right colour t-shirt to go with it so maybe that's a hereditary trait!So before I get into my solution for my t-shirt buying problems (and spoiler alert, that's the 5 great reasons to make one!) I wanted to share some interesting facts that I found out while doing some research for this little chat with you.
7/8/2023
15:46
059: What's the right amount of ease for me?
Have you ever chosen a pattern for a garment that you really liked, followed the instructions to choose your size, made it up and then felt like it doesn't really fit in the way you imagined? Well one reason for that could be that it doesn't match your ease preference. So what is your ease preference and how do you find it?Well in this episode I'll walk you through the different types of ease and explain how they work together to create garments that suit your unique body shape and personal style.Learn how to find and use finished garment measurements to help you choose the right pattern size, use the pinch test to gauge excess fabric, and tailor your ease preference to your body and style. I've also included a free guide and worksheets for you so click on the link from this episode to get access. So sit back, relax, and get ready to learn more about the clothes in your wardrobe and how they can help you master the art of ease in garment making!
6/25/2023
17:10
Episode 58 - Making a twist-front dress
Ever struggled with sewing stretch fabrics or had a burning desire to create that perfect twist front dress? Well I would love to I share my experiences with you, inspired by Tilly and the Button's Stretch book, creating my first twist front dress using her Joni dress pattern.For full show notes and links visit: https://www.sewmuchmorefun.co.uk/post/episode58 In this episode you will hear all about Tilly's book and the details of the Joni dress including the pattern size range, types of fabric to choose and the other notions and equipment you will need. I'll also give you my tips on the key areas of the construction that you may need to pay attention to.But wait, there's more! I'll also reveal my personal pattern adjustments for a more customized fit, including altering the shoulder, neckline, and hemline of the dress, as well as modifying the sleeve pattern for extra fullness. With accompanying photographs and video links available in the blog post (link below), you'll have everything you need to create a twist-front dress that's perfect for any occasion. So, grab your sewing machine and let's get started!
6/17/2023
24:57
057: Ever struggled to find the perfect fabric?
Ever struggled to find the perfect fabric for your sewing project? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Join us for a fascinating conversation with Diana and Justin of Raspberry Creek Fabrics, who found an innovative solution to this all-too-common problem. From their humble beginnings as a small Etsy shop to their thriving custom fabric printing business, we learn how technology has revolutionized the textile industry and made it easier for anyone to create unique, personalized fabric.But what about the impact on the environment? We tackle the challenges of sustainability in the fashion industry, discussing waste and cost factors associated with large-scale fabric printing, while exploring the benefits of print-on-demand and custom printed fabric. Plus, we examine the growing trend towards choosing quality products that stand the test of time, as well as options available for those who may not be experts in graphic design. Dive into the design process with us as we discuss the Raspberry Creek Fabrics Marketplace, offering opportunities for budding designers to upload and sell their creations. Boasting over 400 designers and 22,000 designs, we share valuable tips for design success, from drawing inspiration from personal style to striking the perfect balance between simplicity and flair. Don't miss this exciting episode filled with valuable insights and inspiration for your next sewing project!