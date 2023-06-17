059: What's the right amount of ease for me?

Have you ever chosen a pattern for a garment that you really liked, followed the instructions to choose your size, made it up and then felt like it doesn't really fit in the way you imagined? Well one reason for that could be that it doesn't match your ease preference. So what is your ease preference and how do you find it?Well in this episode I'll walk you through the different types of ease and explain how they work together to create garments that suit your unique body shape and personal style.Learn how to find and use finished garment measurements to help you choose the right pattern size, use the pinch test to gauge excess fabric, and tailor your ease preference to your body and style. I've also included a free guide and worksheets for you so click on the link from this episode to get access. So sit back, relax, and get ready to learn more about the clothes in your wardrobe and how they can help you master the art of ease in garment making!Support the show