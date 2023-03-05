SEAMSIDE host Zak Foster co-explores the inner work of textiles with various textile artists. In each episode, we try to understand how working with fabric help... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
HOW TO QUILT THE LIFE YOU WANT with everything Marlee Grace
Marlee Grace has a way of capturing human experiences into words that, for me at least, makes them feel lived even if they're not my lived experience.Writer/dancer/quilter/everything Marlee Grace now lives in rural Michigan where they’re busy making an old house a home. We connect when Marlee was at a friend’s house in Detroit and together we explore:① feeling like an outsider in the quilt world② stewarding family traditions③ an expansive and life-affirming examination of gender queernessYou can learn more about Marlee on their website and Instagram.⤷ Get your free trial to the THE QUILTY NOOK⤷ Theme music: Roll Jordan Roll by the Joy Drops
5/3/2023
1:00:12
CRAZY QUILT: Snake/Tree x Stained Glass Quilt
Udita (website and @uditau) and me dream up a quilt that 1) has a snake resting on a branch, and 2) is also a stained-glass windowCall the CRAZY QUILT HOTLINE open 24/7 at (828) 278-8211 and leave me a message anytime of day or night⤷ Get your free trial to the THE QUILTY NOOK
4/26/2023
19:14
HOW TO HOLD LIFE IN YOUR HANDS with quilter Judithe Martin
In this conversation with quilter Judy Martin, we explore: ① the tole time plays in our work② how we can meet ourselves in our materials③ how our creative arc shifts over timeYou can learn more about Judy on her website and instagram.⤷ Get your free trial to the THE QUILTY NOOK⤷ Theme music: Roll Jordan Roll by the Joy Drops
4/14/2023
58:30
CRAZY QUILT: Niagara Falls x Goldfish
Hannah (@_hagtime and @ragfairtextiles) and I dream up a quilt that will 1) help you survive a trip over Niagara Falls, and 2) is inspired by a goldfishWant to be on the show? All contestants are asked to call the CRAZY QUILT HOTLINE open 24/7 and leave me a voicemail (and don't worry, it won't actually ring my phone so call anytime. The number to call is >>> (828) 278-8211
4/12/2023
15:15
BACKSTITCH with Victoria Gertenbach
Victoria Gertenbach and I sit down a year later to catch up on where her work has taken her since we last talked. Have you heard our original conversation? You can listen to it hereSupport SEAMSIDE alum Lou Gardiner who been re-diagnosed recently with cancer. You can find her Gofundme page here.
SEAMSIDE host Zak Foster co-explores the inner work of textiles with various textile artists. In each episode, we try to understand how working with fabric helps make us more human. Alongside these conversations, you’ll find two other kinds of episodes: BACKSTITCH (where artists are invited back to the show a year later for updates) and CRAZY QUILT (a game show where impossible quilts are dreamed up on the spot)