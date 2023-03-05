HOW TO QUILT THE LIFE YOU WANT with everything Marlee Grace

Marlee Grace has a way of capturing human experiences into words that, for me at least, makes them feel lived even if they're not my lived experience.Writer/dancer/quilter/everything Marlee Grace now lives in rural Michigan where they’re busy making an old house a home. We connect when Marlee was at a friend’s house in Detroit and together we explore:① feeling like an outsider in the quilt world② stewarding family traditions③ an expansive and life-affirming examination of gender queernessYou can learn more about Marlee on their website and Instagram.⤷ Get your free trial to the THE QUILTY NOOK⤷ Theme music: Roll Jordan Roll by the Joy Drops