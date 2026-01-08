Open app
Scoops Ahoy: A Stranger Things Podcast
Whitney Danhauer and Collin Parker
    S5E6: Escape from Camazotz

    1/08/2026 | 1h 29 mins.

    Whitney, Collin, and Doug keep going with Volume II of Stranger Things 5 with 'Escape from Camazotz', including chats about Sugarlump, tossing that pink sweater, and saying farewell to Steve's beloved Beamer. Plus, Little Things, Where in the World Is…?, and, of course, Superlatives for Chapter Six. Roll up in a shiny new hearse and join us!

    S5E5: Shock Jock

    1/01/2026 | 1h 39 mins.

    Whitney, Collin, and Doug get rolling on Volume II of Stranger Things 5 with 'Shock Jock'. Hop on board as they chat about useless push brooms, creepy Mr. Rogers, and… yer mom. Plus, Little Things, Music, and all the Superlatives for Chapter Five. Pronounce it 'Fronkensteen', and join us!

    S5E4: Sorcerer

    12/24/2025 | 2h 10 mins.

    Whitney, Collin, and Doug wrap up Volume I of Stranger Things 5 with 'Chapter Four: Sorcerer'. The Duffers call it "the most logistically insane shoot of our lives," so there's obviously plenty to talk about, including hovering demogorgons, Derek's redemption, and (of course) Will's new propensity for nosebleeds. Plus– Music, Tire Peel-Outs, Where in the World Is…?, and Superlatives! Put on your crisp white Tom Waits t-shirt and join us!

    S5E3: The Turnbow Trap (with special guest – Tiffany!)

    12/17/2025 | 2h 2 mins.

    Whitney, Collin, and Doug continue their deep dive of Stranger Things 5 with 'The Turnbow Trap', including a discussion of Santa Murray and his potato sacks, the return of Mr. Clarke, and Erica giving 'needle drop' a whole new meaning. And then… we're pleased to welcome global pop star Tiffany to the proceedings to discuss her glorious hit 'I Think We're Alone Now'!!! Plus, we have all our usual segments, including Superlatives! Grab your Sidestep boombox and join us!

    S5E2: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler

    12/11/2025 | 1h 49 mins.

    Whitney, Collin, and Doug continue their deep dive of Stranger Things 5 with 'The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler', including chats about Karen's bath routine, Jonathan and Steve's tiff, and old-timey soap dispensers. Plus, Where in the World Is…, Little Things, Needle Drops, Homework, and some bonus cute little things from Lucie Kaas! Leave your six-iron in the backyard and join us!

About Scoops Ahoy: A Stranger Things Podcast

Recapping, discussing, and dissecting the Netflix masterpiece one chapter at a time. Join us as we set sail on this ocean of Stranger Things flavor. We'll be your captain. Email us at [email protected] Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and watch us on YouTube (all @ScoopsAhoyPod)
