Scoops Ahoy: A Stranger Things Podcast

Whitney, Collin, and Doug continue their deep dive of Stranger Things 5 with 'The Turnbow Trap', including a discussion of Santa Murray and his potato sacks, the return of Mr. Clarke, and Erica giving 'needle drop' a whole new meaning. And then… we're pleased to welcome global pop star Tiffany to the proceedings to discuss her glorious hit 'I Think We're Alone Now'!!! Plus, we have all our usual segments, including Superlatives! Grab your Sidestep boombox and join us!