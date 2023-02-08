Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson

Podcast Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson
Kara Mayer Robinson
Real, genuine talks with famous people. Your favorite actors and celebrities feel like close friends as they laugh, reflect and connect with therapist Kara Maye...
TV & FilmFilm Interviews
Available Episodes

  • Anthony LaPaglia
    Hi friends, welcome back to Really Famous. You know how I sometimes invite a guest on the show and as we get into it, it starts to feel like we’re on some kind of a roller coaster ride? Ups, downs, random and sudden turns into place you never thought you’d go? Well, this is one of them. Please join iconic actor Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace, A View from the Bridge, Frasier) and me for a roller coaster ride of emotions and laughs.    
    7/11/2023
    1:50:42
  • Tim Storey
    Today I’m pulling out my therapy hat. Not that I ever have it completely packed away, but today I’m talking to Tim Storey, pop-culture thought-leader, author, speaker, life strategist and counselor. At least that’s how he’s described in his bio. We talk about labels – including the labels we both have – and the variety of things we do with the goal of helping people. So when he pull out self-help and personal growth gems in today’s show, I can't help but contribute my own theories and advice as a therapist. In fact, Tim even lets me anyalyze HIM. And his love life. Good stuff. In the meantime, more background you should know about Tim: One of his first labels was “The Comeback Coach of Beverly Hills.” He coaches and inspires entertainment executives, celebrities, and professional athletes – and their kids. He gives big talks, trains Oprah’s staff, hosts The Daily Moment, a series of segments that run on Reach TV at airports and in hotel rooms, he’s a pastor, and he’s an author, of books like The Miracle Mentality, Comeback & Beyond and  Utmost Living. Tim is also in a new documentary called Anxious Nation, which breaks down how anxiety has overcome so much of our world, especially recently, and especially for teens. It features impressive experts on anxiety, sheds light on how parents often unknowingly teach our kids to feel anxious, and offers practical advice on how to help people with anxiety through it. I hope you walk away from this with a big insight or two. I think you will. And if so, I’d love to hear all about it. You can reach out to me, as always, at [email protected] or by following me on IG or Facebook at karamayerrobinson.com.   Links to Everything! Subscribe on YouTube for all my interview videos ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1 Watch this interview on YouTube ➤  Get 10% your first month of therapy at BetterHelp ➤ betterhelp.com/reallyfamous Get a Really Famous mug ➤ https://really-famous.myspreadshop.com/really+famous-A5d211932162c5f1ba0e0ae33?productType=949&sellable=xrOAqlvEk1UqmOlaDVqJ-949-32&size=29 Shop through my Amazon storefront (hey, thanks!): https://www.amazon.com/shop/reallyfamous Join my special insider's group ➤ http://eepurl.com/dnbUWL Follow me on social media for behind-the-scenes photos and clips of Tim and me ➤  Instagram https://www.instagram.com/karamayerrobinson/  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/  Twitter https://twitter.com/kara1to1  Join our talks in my Facebook Friends and Fans community ➤ https://www.facebook.com/graoups/reallyfamous Check out my sizzle reel ➤ https://really-famous.com/kmr-reel   Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons
    6/7/2023
    1:03:09
  • Talia Shire NEW!
    At last! Talia Shire and I catch up in person at Talia's Southern California home. We've been talking ever since her first appearance on Really Famous - on the phone, on Zoom, text messaging - but this is the first time we're hanging out face to face, and what you'll hear is something totally natural and unexpected. You'll hear about everything: what she’s doing now Megalopolis, the new movie she’s doing with her brother, Francis Ford Coppola social media (I teach Talia what "likes" are) The Godfather Rocky and Sylvester Stallone her famous family, which includes Nicolas Cage, Francis Ford Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Sofia Coppola her friend and acting teacher Stella Adler deep sadness grandchildren dogs teaching the career she wishes she had fame and getting recognized at the market therapy tips and insights from me, which Talia and I debate You'll hang out with two open, honest friends having fun and being real with each other. Enjoy! Links to Everything! Talia Shire and Kara: Our First Podcast ➤ https://really-famous.com/now/talia-shire  Subscribe on YouTube for all my anniversary updates, mini interviews and full interview videos ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1 Watch this interview on YouTube ➤  https://youtu.be/6jwIJiZ3CbE Get 10% your first month of therapy at BetterHelp ➤ betterhelp.com/reallyfamous Get a Really Famous mug ➤ https://really-famous.myspreadshop.com/really+famous-A5d211932162c5f1ba0e0ae33?productType=949&sellable=xrOAqlvEk1UqmOlaDVqJ-949-32&size=29 Shop through my Amazon storefront (hey, thanks!): https://www.amazon.com/shop/reallyfamous Watch Really Famous on Facebook Watch ➤ https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/ Join my special insider's group + get notified about our LIVE SHOW ➤ http://eepurl.com/dnbUWL Follow me on social media for behind-the-scenes photos and clips of Tim and me ➤  Instagram https://www.instagram.com/karamayerrobinson/  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/  Twitter https://twitter.com/kara1to1  Join our talks in my Facebook Friends and Fans community ➤ https://www.facebook.com/graoups/reallyfamous   Check out my sizzle reel ➤ https://really-famous.com/kmr-reel   Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons
    5/24/2023
    42:41
  • Tim Gunn NEW!
    Tim Gunn, my very first podcast guest, joins me on the anniversary of Really Famous, to talk about everything under the sun (life now, regrets, Tim's parents, Harvey Weinstein, Only Murders in the Building, Project Runway stories, updates, gifts (an update!) and lots more. I'm kicking off a celebration of mini-interviews and updates with many of my favorite Really Famous guests to celebrate the show's 6th anniversary. Who better to start with than Tim Gunn?!? Links to Everything! Tim Gunn & Me: Our First Podcast ➤ https://really-famous.com/now/tim-gunn  Subscribe on YouTube for all my interviews ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1 Get 10% your first month of therapy at BetterHelp ➤ betterhelp.com/reallyfamous Get a Really Famous mug ➤ https://really-famous.myspreadshop.com/really+famous-A5d211932162c5f1ba0e0ae33?productType=949&sellable=xrOAqlvEk1UqmOlaDVqJ-949-32&size=29  Join my special insider's group + get notified about our LIVE SHOW ➤ http://eepurl.com/dnbUWL Watch this interview on YouTube ➤  https://youtu.be/SEKs2n3SNTk Watch a bonus clip on YouTube ➤  https://youtu.be/3PgGmgc-mVA Watch Really Famous on Facebook Watch ➤ https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/ Follow me on social media for behind-the-scenes photos and clips of Tim and me ➤  Instagram https://www.instagram.com/karamayerrobinson/  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/  Twitter https://twitter.com/kara1to1  Join our talks in my Facebook Friends and Fans community ➤ https://www.facebook.com/graoups/reallyfamous Shop through my Amazon storefront (hey, thanks!): https://www.amazon.com/shop/reallyfamous Check out my sizzle reel ➤   https://really-famous.com/kmr-reel Watch Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video ➤ https://www.amazon.com/Making-The-Cut-Season-1/dp/B08BZ1BHD6    Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons  
    5/3/2023
    1:06:21
  • Brian Baumgartner ("Kevin" on The Office)
    People ask Brian Baumgartner if anyone ever tells him he looks like that guy Kevin from The Office. Um, yes. They do. Because yes, he does. In fact, he IS that guy from The Office. But in real life, he's certainly not. You'll see for yourself. In this fun chat about television, fame, New York vs. LA, chili, college kids, golf, Charles Barkley, Steve Carell, writing books, podcasting, firefighters, surfing metaphors, booking vacations, wearing Jams, Dunder Mifflin and more, Brian Baumgartner and I get to know each other and have a whole bunch of laughs and insights. Plus he answers all our burning questions about Kevin Malone, if there will be a reunion or reboot of The Office (just wait to hear what he says!!!!). Happy listening. Links to Everything! Get 10% your first month of therapy at BetterHelp ➤ betterhelp.com/reallyfamous Get a Really Famous mug ➤ https://really-famous.myspreadshop.com/really+famous-A5d211932162c5f1ba0e0ae33?productType=949&sellable=xrOAqlvEk1UqmOlaDVqJ-949-32&size=29  Get Brian's books Seriously Good Chili Cookbook ➤ https://amzn.to/3LYg6ss  Welcome to Dunder Mifflin ➤ https://amzn.to/3LTpspA  Watch The Office on Peacock ➤ https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/the-office    Join my special insider's group + get notified about our LIVE SHOW ➤ http://eepurl.com/dnbUWL Watch on YouTube ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Really Famous on Facebook Watch ➤ https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/ Follow me on social media for behind-the-scenes photos and clips of Brian and me ➤  Instagram https://www.instagram.com/karamayerrobinson/  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/  Twitter https://twitter.com/kara1to1  Join our talks in my Facebook Friends and Fans community ➤ https://www.facebook.com/graoups/reallyfamous Shop through my Amazon storefront (hey, thanks!): https://www.amazon.com/shop/reallyfamous Check out my sizzle reel ➤   https://really-famous.com/kmr-reel Watch The Office on Peacock ➤  Catch my talks with Kate Flannery (Meredith!) ➤ https://really-famous.com/kate-flannery and Melora Hardin (Jan!) ➤ https://really-famous.com/now/melora-hardin Visit the Westgate New York Grand Central ➤ https://www.westgateresorts.com/hotels/new-york/midtown-manhattan/westgate-new-york-grand-central/  Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons
    4/19/2023
    1:13:08

About Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson

Real, genuine talks with famous people. Your favorite actors and celebrities feel like close friends as they laugh, reflect and connect with therapist Kara Mayer Robinson. It's like catching up with best friends or eavesdropping on a therapy session. Sure, they're famous. But with Kara, they're real.
