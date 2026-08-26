Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson

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284 episodes
- I do a deep dive with Brian Austin Green, aka David Silver on Beverly Hills 90210 (also from Knots Landing, like my recent guest Donna Mills!), and I call him out on some of his theories (and validate others!) because I'm a therapist so I'm not just going to nod my head and say, "mmm hmmm." You know me by now.
More about me as a therapist:
https://hollywoodwellness.org
Watch this talk (in two parts) on my Really Famous YouTube channel:
Part 1
https://youtu.be/lLyLTZH66U0
Part 2
https://youtu.be/w8kgGYycJjI
Let's talk about this on social media ➤
Instagram | @karamayerrobinson
TikTok | @karamayerrobinson
Facebook | facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/
Subscribe to Really Famous on YouTube ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ
Therapy + coaching with Kara ➤ https://really-famous.com/therapy-sessions
Learn more ➤ https://really-famous.com/
Share your thoughts ➤ mailto:reallyfamouspodcast@gmail.com
Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson --
- Actor extraordinaire Tony Shalhoub gets some free therapy(ish) from me. Plus, we have lots of laughs and you will too. When we get into it, which we do, Tony opens up and reveals how he got through his mental health struggles and came out stronger and healthier than ever. Yes, we talk Big Night, Wings, Monk and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel too. And friends, OF COURSE we discuss Tim Daly, my most frequent podcast guest, and my more recent Wings star, Steven Weber. Good, good stuff. I just wish we didn't accidentally end up doing this on Zoom (I explain in the intro).
My latest Tim Daly podcast:
https://youtu.be/9ua3p754cYk
All my Tim Dalys (so far):
https://really-famous.com/now/tim-daly
My Steven Weber podcast:
https://really-famous.com/now/steven-weber
More about me as a therapist:
https://hollywoodwellness.org
Let's talk about this on social media ➤
Instagram | @karamayerrobinson
TikTok | @karamayerrobinson
Facebook | facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/
Subscribe to Really Famous on YouTube ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ
Therapy + coaching with Kara ➤ https://really-famous.com/therapy-sessions
Learn more ➤ https://really-famous.com/
Share your thoughts ➤ mailto:reallyfamouspodcast@gmail.com
Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson --
- Knots Landing icon Donna Mills and I have an unexpected conversation about being in the zeitgeist at age 85, hair, makeup, mirrors, living large in your 80s, babysitting, booking podcast guests, Alec Baldwin, Patrick Duffy and more, all while wearing red.
SUBSCRIBE to Really Famous & turn notifications ON ➤
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1
Everything about Kara & Really Famous ➤ https://www.linktr.ee/reallyfamous
Watch our video now on my YouTube channel ➤
https://youtu.be/jUvNTlu1fGE
Watch Donna's wink not a jab social media clap-back reel ➤ https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWwerquDSQv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Catch Donna's podcast, We're KNOT Done Yet ➤ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/were-knot-done-yet/id1805944598
Links to everything:
Instagram | @karamayerrobinson
TikTok | @karamayerrobinson
Facebook | facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/
Therapy or One-time Consultation with Kara ➤ https://hollywoodwellness.org/
Subscribe on YouTube ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ
Share your thoughts ➤ mailto:reallyfamouspodcast@gmail.com
Therapy with Kara ➤ https://really-famous.com/therapy-sessions
Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson
Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons
Jim Burrows Gets Personal (not the same interview you heard on other podcasts!) (From 2022)06/20/2026 | 1h 26 mins.In honor of the late James Burrows, legendary TV director, I'm resharing our second podcast talk, from 2022. We filmed it at Jimmy's home in Los Angeles. Our first talk was on the set of Will & Grace (the remake) on the Universal Studios lot. You can hear that talk here: really-famous.com/now/jim-burrows I'm airing this as is, as it ran in 2022.
I was on a mission to show you the real person behind the TV director of your favorite sitcoms, like Cheers, Friends, Frasier, Will and Grace, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Third Rock from the Sun, the list goes on...
I think I succeeded. Send me your feedback. ➤ reallyfamouspodcast@gmail.com
Get Jim's book, Directed by James Burrows at my Amazon shop ➤ https://amzn.to/3qQYQK8
Watch my first talk with Jim Burrows:
Q&A Old-School TV Shows ➤ https://youtu.be/iB7LxnOUteM
Q&A Friends and Will & Grace ➤ https://youtu.be/zu88zfhFR3o
Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson About KARA ➤ https://really-famous.com/bio
- Judith Light is a badass. At work and in life. You'll see. The Tony and Emmy award-winning actress and I really connect and talk about it all, from why her Who's the Boss character, Angela Bower, resonates with so many women (then and now) to being accountable and living a big life. She's an inspiration yet as real and authentic as they come. Angela Bower would be proud!
Watch Judith in her newest projects (of sooo many) ➤
The Terror: Devil in Silver ➤ on AMC+
The Punisher: One Last Kill ➤ on Disney+
Soooo many others, such as ➤ One Life to Live, Transparent, Poker Face, Julia, Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty, The Menu, The Politician, American Crime Story, Other Desert Cities, Wit, The Assembled Parties, Lombardi, the list goes on...
SUBSCRIBE to Really Famous & turn notifications ON ➤
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ?sub_confirmation=1
Everything about Kara & Really Famous ➤ https://www.linktr.ee/reallyfamous
Watch our video now on my YouTube channel ➤ https://youtu.be/Wz94uZdV2BA
Links to everything:
Instagram | @karamayerrobinson
TikTok | @karamayerrobinson
Facebook | facebook.com/karamayerrobinson/
Therapy or One-time Consultation with Kara ➤ https://hollywoodwellness.org/
Subscribe on YouTube ➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbR3_S40FqVaWfKhYOTneSQ
Share your thoughts ➤ mailto:reallyfamouspodcast@gmail.com
Therapy with Kara ➤ https://really-famous.com/therapy-sessions
Celebrity interview by Kara Mayer Robinson
Music: Take a Chance by Kevin MacLeod - Incompetech - Creative Commons
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About Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson
The most intimate, real talks you'll find with celebrities. From therapist to celebrity whisperer, Kara Mayer Robinson gets to the goods and brings out the REAL in everyone. You'll instantly feel the connection and know the real person behind the fame. Sure, they're famous, but with Kara, they're real. You'll feel like you're hanging out with best friends or eavesdropping on a therapy session. Join us! New episodes weekly.Podcast website
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