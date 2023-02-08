Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson

Today I’m pulling out my therapy hat. Not that I ever have it completely packed away, but today I’m talking to Tim Storey, pop-culture thought-leader, author, speaker, life strategist and counselor. At least that’s how he’s described in his bio. We talk about labels – including the labels we both have – and the variety of things we do with the goal of helping people. So when he pull out self-help and personal growth gems in today’s show, I can't help but contribute my own theories and advice as a therapist. In fact, Tim even lets me anyalyze HIM. And his love life. Good stuff. In the meantime, more background you should know about Tim: One of his first labels was “The Comeback Coach of Beverly Hills.” He coaches and inspires entertainment executives, celebrities, and professional athletes – and their kids. He gives big talks, trains Oprah’s staff, hosts The Daily Moment, a series of segments that run on Reach TV at airports and in hotel rooms, he’s a pastor, and he’s an author, of books like The Miracle Mentality, Comeback & Beyond and Utmost Living. Tim is also in a new documentary called Anxious Nation, which breaks down how anxiety has overcome so much of our world, especially recently, and especially for teens. It features impressive experts on anxiety, sheds light on how parents often unknowingly teach our kids to feel anxious, and offers practical advice on how to help people with anxiety through it. I hope you walk away from this with a big insight or two. I think you will. And if so, I’d love to hear all about it. You can reach out to me, as always, at [email protected]
