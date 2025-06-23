Real Talk Rhody Episode 3: Everyone Wants a Piece of the Party Pizza Pie
In this solo pod Bekah breaks down more FILMING RUMMOOORS (its happening!) the ALLEGED locations, the filming schedule, if Melissa Gorga is making an appearance and more talk on the, "cast balance" Lets ride the wave together. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
12:07
Real Talk Rhody with Bekah Berger Episode 2: Matty Maggiacomo
On this week’s edition of Real Talk Rhody with Bekah Berger we talk with Rhode Islander Matty Maggiacomo. He’s one of the most recognizable Peloton instructors and has amassed a following who he entertains daily. Bekah and Matty discuss his Walk + Talks, another way in which he’s exercising his mind and body and what he feels like we can expect from Real Housewives of Rhode Island. 1:00-4:00 Bekah and Matty discuss their origin story and love for pop culture 4:15: Matty’s Tony Awards experience and what its like having celebs tell him they take his classes 10:47: What was the original intention for Real Housewives of RI? 11:18-15:01: The, “Rhode Island whisper” 15:50 Real Housewives of Rhode Island predictionsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:58
Real Talk Rhody Episode 1: Bravo for Rhode Island and RHONJ Star Danielle Cabral
Bekah's first episode of Real Talk Rhody and we MENTION IT ALL...like how she thinks Andy Cohen had RHORI cooking up for over a year, how she was hesitant to buy in to having an actual Housewives franchise here, her sleuthing with a conscience, why she won't NAME EM just yet and a chat with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral who has local connections to Southern New England.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Unpack the weekly rumors and gossip as we prepare for the launch of Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Real Talk Rhody with Bekah Berger. Bekah has interviewed dozens of Real Housewives and knows the Bravo brand better than most. Bekah is joined weekly by fellow local experts, celebs and influencers who can’t wait to dive into the Ocean State fun.