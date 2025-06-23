Real Talk Rhody with Bekah Berger Episode 2: Matty Maggiacomo

On this week's edition of Real Talk Rhody with Bekah Berger we talk with Rhode Islander Matty Maggiacomo. He's one of the most recognizable Peloton instructors and has amassed a following who he entertains daily. Bekah and Matty discuss his Walk + Talks, another way in which he's exercising his mind and body and what he feels like we can expect from Real Housewives of Rhode Island. 1:00-4:00 Bekah and Matty discuss their origin story and love for pop culture 4:15: Matty's Tony Awards experience and what its like having celebs tell him they take his classes 10:47: What was the original intention for Real Housewives of RI? 11:18-15:01: The, "Rhode Island whisper" 15:50 Real Housewives of Rhode Island predictions