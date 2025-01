480: Control Your Spending By Discovering What You Truly Want

How can I stop mindlessly spending money? Today I'm back with part 2 of my chat with Jen and Jill from The Frugal Friends Podcast! If you missed part 1, we talked about their top tips for spending guilt-free, all from their new book, Buy What You Love Without Going Broke. This time, we're diving into a topic I think a lot of us can relate to: how to stop mindless spending. Jen and Jill share how to break the cycle of mindless spending and start shaping our money habits around what really matters to us. Other Episodes with Jen & Jill: Ep. 094, Ep. 444, Ep. 454, Ep. 479