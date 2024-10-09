What was your favorite movie of 2024?
I couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up the year than by inviting Trashwire Editor and Movie Critic Alexis Gentry back to the show to share our top movies of 2024. Months have passed since our mid-year movie review, so let’s see if any of our picks have changed!
Listen to our 2024 mid-year movie breakdown: Ep. 457, Ep.458
Best and Worst Movies of 2023: Part 1, Part 2
Follow me on Letterboxd to find out what I’m watching and my reviews!
Connect with Alexis
Instagram | Website | Tiktok
Subscribe to the FREE Popcorn Finance Newsletter - PopcornFinance.com/Newsletter
Want to submit a question to the show?
Send an email to [email protected]
Send me a message at PopcornFinance.com/Voicemail
Call 707-200-8259
Connect with me
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok
Thank you for listening to today’s episode! Help support the show by leaving Popcorn Finance a rating or review on Apple or Spotify!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
481: 2024 Year-End Tax Tips
Is it too early to be thinking about tax season?
We’re nearing the end of 2024, which means tax season is right around the corner. To help you stay ahead of the chaos, I’ve invited Keila Hill-Trawick, CPA and founder of Little Fish Accounting, back on the show to share her top tax prep tips that you can start using now to make the process smoother and less stressful when April rolls around.
Connect with Keila Hill-Trawick
Instagram | Website | The Fish Food Podcast
480: Control Your Spending By Discovering What You Truly Want
How can I stop mindlessly spending money?
Today I’m back with part 2 of my chat with Jen and Jill from The Frugal Friends Podcast! If you missed part 1, we talked about their top tips for spending guilt-free, all from their new book, Buy What You Love Without Going Broke. This time, we’re diving into a topic I think a lot of us can relate to: how to stop mindless spending. Jen and Jill share how to break the cycle of mindless spending and start shaping our money habits around what really matters to us.
Other Episodes with Jen & Jill: Ep. 094, Ep. 444, Ep. 454, Ep. 479
Connect with Jen & Jill
Instagram | Website | Book: Buy What You Love Without Going Broke
479: Buy What You Love Without Going Broke
How do we stop tying our spending choices to our sense of self?
With the holidays coming up, it’s easy to overspend and feel guilty later—I know I do. That’s why I’m bringing back Jen and Jill from The Frugal Friends Podcast to discuss their new book, Buy What You Love Without Going Broke. We’re breaking down how to spend without guilt and how to stop letting money define your identity.
Other Episodes with Jen & Jill: Ep. 094, Ep. 444, Ep. 454
Connect with Jen & Jill
Instagram | Website | Book: Buy What You Love Without Going Broke
478: Why Are Mortgage Interest Rates Going Higher?
Why aren’t mortgage rates dropping alongside interest rates?
Last month, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates, but mortgage rates actually went up. One key reason is that mortgage rates aren’t directly tied to those set by the Federal Reserve. Today, we’re taking a closer look at this and exploring why mortgage rates often move independently of the Fed’s rate changes.
Episodes Mentioned: Ep. 475
