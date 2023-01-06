Perfect Organism: The Alien Saga Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Perfect Organism is the premiere Alien Saga podcast on the internet. New episodes drop every other Tuesday!
Available Episodes

  • 217 // The Egg & The Sulaco : A Roundtable Discussion
    In this episode, the Perfect Organism Podcast team sits down to speculate how an egg found its way into the Sulaco to set up the events of Alien 3. This is the first time we've conducted a purely speculative conversation and we hope you have as much fun listening as we did talking about it all. Join your hosts Christian, Patrick, Jaime, Andie, Perry & Xander in Da House for a rousing good time.  // Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/perfectorganismitunes // For more on this and our other projects, please visit www.perfectorganism.com. // If you’d like to join the conversation, find us on our closed Facebook group: Building Better Worlds // To support the show, please consider visiting www.perfectorganism.com/support. We’ve got some great perks available! // And as always, please consider rating, reviewing, and sharing this show. We can’t tell you how much your support means to us, but we can hopefully show you by continuing to provide better, more ambitious, and more dynamic content for years to come.
    5/30/2023
    1:03:21
  • 216 // Alien Day 2023 Live Roundtable
    As is our tradition, the Perfect Organism Podcast team came together for a special live episode on Alien Day to discuss our experience of the day, Alien: Transmission, and the set photo that dropped from the Fede Alvarez-directed Alien film. We were joined by our special guest and friend Matt John to celebrate our love of these films, and the biggest day in Alien fandom. We hope you enjoy!   // Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/perfectorganismitunes // For more on this and our other projects, please visit www.perfectorganism.com. // If you’d like to join the conversation, find us on our closed Facebook group: Building Better Worlds // To support the show, please consider visiting www.perfectorganism.com/support. We’ve got some great perks available! // And as always, please consider rating, reviewing, and sharing this show. We can’t tell you how much your support means to us, but we can hopefully show you by continuing to provide better, more ambitious, and more dynamic content for years to come.
    5/10/2023
    1:12:07
  • 215 // Alien: Transmission - A Roundtable
    As we celebrate Alien Day 2023, the Perfect Organism podcast teams sits down to discuss the behind-the-scenes of their first short film production. From the first ideas for the story, to the incredible work our friends Maj and Xander would contribute, the team shares every aspect of the creation of this special story. Alien Transmission is the first release by Perfect Organism to connect to existing audio dramas and video diaries. If you're a fan of Alien: Abandon, and our YouTube web diary series, Alien: Outland, you'll want to listen in and find out how this all began. We hope you enjoy, and HAPPY ALIEN DAY! // Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/perfectorganismitunes // For more on this and our other projects, please visit www.perfectorganism.com. // If you’d like to join the conversation, find us on our closed Facebook group: Building Better Worlds // To support the show, please consider visiting www.perfectorganism.com/support. We’ve got some great perks available! // And as always, please consider rating, reviewing, and sharing this show. We can’t tell you how much your support means to us, but we can hopefully show you by continuing to provide better, more ambitious, and more dynamic content for years to come.
    4/26/2023
    1:01:41
  • 214 // Alien Day: The Founders Part Two | An Interview With Joshua Izzo
    Happy Alien Day! We are pleased to present our interview with former Fox executive, Joshua Izzo. In 2022, we interviewed informal Alien Day founder Alaric Hahn. This year, we're talking to the man in charge of starting Alien Day as we know it on a corporate level. Josh Izzo is the former Director of Licensing at 20th Century Fox, before it was purchased by Disney. This was one of the most insightful and fascinating conversations that pulls back the curtain at what was happening in the company before Disney stepped in. We hope you enjoy.  // Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/perfectorganismitunes // For more on this and our other projects, please visit www.perfectorganism.com. // If you’d like to join the conversation, find us on our closed Facebook group: Building Better Worlds // To support the show, please consider visiting www.perfectorganism.com/support. We’ve got some great perks available! // And as always, please consider rating, reviewing, and sharing this show. We can’t tell you how much your support means to us, but we can hopefully show you by continuing to provide better, more ambitious, and more dynamic content for years to come.
    4/26/2023
    49:21
  • BONUS EPISODE: Frame Rate | The Last of Us
    We're taking a break this week to work on our Alien Day content. We hope you enjoy an exclusive episode of Frame Rate, our Patreon-exclusive film review show.  To say HBO's The Last of Us had a high bar to clear would be putting it mildly. For one thing, it would need to adapt one of the most critically acclaimed video games in history to a different medium. But to be successful, it would also need to speak to new fans in an urgent way, while carrying along the fans who'd been there since 2013. To simultaneously satisfy a generation of PlayStation gamers' expectations while surprising them enough to feel like more than a series of cutscenes. In this installment of Frame Rate—the first of (at least) two episodes we're dedicating to TLOU—Jaime, Patrick, Micah, and Dan (Ferlito, who came back just for the occasion!) explore the first season of this landmark television series in depth. Please—please—make sure you've watched all the episodes of season one before listening to this, as we go very much into spoilers.  // Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/perfectorganismitunes // For more on this and our other projects, please visit www.perfectorganism.com. // If you’d like to join the conversation, find us on our closed Facebook group: Building Better Worlds // To support the show, please consider visiting www.perfectorganism.com/support. We’ve got some great perks available! // And as always, please consider rating, reviewing, and sharing this show. We can’t tell you how much your support means to us, but we can hopefully show you by continuing to provide better, more ambitious, and more dynamic content for years to come.
    4/18/2023
    1:41:20

About Perfect Organism: The Alien Saga Podcast

Perfect Organism is the premiere Alien Saga podcast on the internet. New episodes drop every other Tuesday!
