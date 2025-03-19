We're not sure where this is going to go, but that may be the primary appeal of Ozzy and Keats! Don't know that we could've started with a better first guest, as we welcome the legendary Mickey Redmond! Make sure you stop by every Wednesday for brand new episodes...available everywhere you find fine podcasts, and on YouTube #OzzyandKeats #MickeyRedmond #OriginalSix #DetroitRedWings #MontrealCandiens #leHabs #ChrisOsgood #JohnKeating https://podcastnation.com/

About Ozzy and Keats

Ozzy and Keats - We’re Not Great, We’re Just… O-K” is the ultimate Detroit sports podcast, hosted by legendary Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood and award-winning broadcaster John Keating. With decades of experience in sports broadcasting and on the ice, these Detroit icons share an insider’s perspective on the city’s sports culture. Tune in for in-depth discussions on Detroit’s teams, behind-the-scenes stories, and candid interviews with former athletes, broadcasters, and other notable figures. Their unfiltered opinions, humor, and entertaining banter make this podcast a must-listen for any Detroit sports fan looking for insight, nostalgia, and a good laugh. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the Detroit sports scene, this podcast delivers a fresh mix of storytelling and humor that keeps listeners coming back for more.