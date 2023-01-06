Not By Works Ministries advances the clear, accurate, and urgent Gospel message while providing commentary and insights on current events through the lens of Sc... More
World Events Update with J.B. and Randy
Dr. Hixson is joined by his good friend and colleague Randy for an update and commentary on world events.
5/31/2023
54:43
The Time Is Now! Part 17 (Question and Answer Session)
Dr. Hixson hosts a Prophecy Night Q&A session at Plum Creek Chapel.
5/31/2023
1:15:50
The Countdown Has Begun (J.B. Hixson and Tom Hughes)
On Monday, May 29, 2023, Dr. Hixson appeared on the Hope for Our Times show with Tom Hughes. They discussed the rapid descent into a one-world, political, religious, and economic system that Satan is pushing.
5/30/2023
1:00:15
Transhumanism: Creating God in the Image of Man
On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Dr. Hixson spoke at the Mid-America Prophecy Conference in Tulsa, OK on the subject of transhumanism.
5/27/2023
1:10:52
The Great Satanic Reset: A New World and an Old Enemy
On Friday, May 26, 2023, Dr. Hixson spoke at the Mid-America Prophecy Conference in Tulsa, OK. He discussed the Great Satanic Reset and its role in the rapidly approaching New World Order.
