Not By Works Ministries

Podcast Not By Works Ministries
Not By Works Ministries

J. B. Hixson
Not By Works Ministries advances the clear, accurate, and urgent Gospel message while providing commentary and insights on current events through the lens of Sc... More
Available Episodes

5 of 594
  • World Events Update with J.B. and Randy
    Dr. Hixson is joined by his good friend and colleague Randy for an update and commentary on world events.
    5/31/2023
    54:43
  • The Time Is Now! Part 17 (Question and Answer Session)
    Dr. Hixson hosts a Prophecy Night Q&A session at Plum Creek Chapel.
    5/31/2023
    1:15:50
  • The Countdown Has Begun (J.B. Hixson and Tom Hughes)
    On Monday, May 29, 2023, Dr. Hixson appeared on the Hope for Our Times show with Tom Hughes. They discussed the rapid descent into a one-world, political, religious, and economic system that Satan is pushing.
    5/30/2023
    1:00:15
  • Transhumanism: Creating God in the Image of Man
    On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Dr. Hixson spoke at the Mid-America Prophecy Conference in Tulsa, OK on the subject of transhumanism.
    5/27/2023
    1:10:52
  • The Great Satanic Reset: A New World and an Old Enemy
    On Friday, May 26, 2023, Dr. Hixson spoke at the Mid-America Prophecy Conference in Tulsa, OK. He discussed the Great Satanic Reset and its role in the rapidly approaching New World Order.
    5/26/2023
    1:13:12

About Not By Works Ministries

Not By Works Ministries advances the clear, accurate, and urgent Gospel message while providing commentary and insights on current events through the lens of Scripture. For more information please visit www.NotByWorks.org or call 1-800-895-1851.
Podcast website

