Is the MBA Dead? Listen to this before dropping $100k
Episode #335 // If you're considering the possibility of studying an MBA – or even if you have an MBA and want to work out how to maximize its value – this episode is your ultimate guide. We've developed a structured framework to guide your decision-making process, and determine whether it's worth investing the time, money, and energy into pursuing an MBA.For many decades, the MBA has been the business leader's qualification of choice. Things may be changing, though. These days, the knowledge that an MBA would impart is readily available in the public domain, and it has the added advantage that you can consume it when you need to apply it… If your objective is to maximize the ROI of your career development efforts (as it should be for any sound business decision), you'll find this framework invaluable.DOWNLOAD THE FREE 7-POINT ROI ASSESSMENT FOR AN MBA HERE
Moment #105: How to Use Your Judgment Effectively
Moment #105 // With ready access to mountains of information, decision-making processes in many companies have become more and more about data analytics.But some of the things that should influence your decisions defy accurate measurement.Just because something isn't quantifiable or measurable doesn't necessarily mean you should ignore it. Judgment and experience play a part in all great decisions.If you want to go deeper on how to make your gut feel work for you, have a listen to Ep.112: Is Gut Feel a Thing?.
The Perfect Ending for a 1:1 Meeting (Clarity is everything)
Episode #334 // Performance management gets a bad rap these days. There's a school of thought that formal performance management processes do more harm than good. And in the hands of an inept leader working in a poor culture, that's probably true. But I'm a huge believer in the power of 1:1 meetings and, even though formal performance meetings are just one example, some leaders use the trend against performance management as an excuse for not conducting 1:1 meetings at all. There's a host of compelling reasons for stepping up your game on 1:1 meetings, and today I look at some of these in detail. In this episode, I help you to sharpen your focus by defining the primary objective of a performance discussion. And, the big bonus: I give you a practical technique for closing your 1:1 meetings that will radically improve your chances of the individual delivering on their commitments.
Moment #104: Team Morale Is Elusive
Moment #104 // Conventional wisdom tells us that "happy workers are productive workers"... but short-term, sugar-hits of happiness don't lead to high performance!Team morale is elusive, and you don't build it by being overly protective, or by mollycoddling your people. You build it by giving them an environment where they're expected to stretch, grow, and achieve.This builds individual self esteem, and genuine long-term satisfaction… it's also the foundation of high team morale and superior performance.If you want to go deeper on how to really lift your team culture, have a listen to Ep.281 Building Team Morale.
How to Set Career Goals (And Actually Achieve Them)
Episode #333 // For the last four years, we've run the Crush Your Career Challenge with thousands of ambitious leaders, who've not only set bold career goals but actually achieved them. The challenge isn't just about planning, it's about results.This year, we're taking it to a whole new level. You'll be joining over 1,000 other No Bullsh!t Leaders, all working towards their goals alongside me and Em, inside The No Bullsh!t Leadership Hub. Imagine the energy, the momentum, and the massive accountability boost from being part of a group like this!Now, let me ask you this: How are those New Year's resolutions you set a few weeks ago going? Be honest, are they still on track, or have they started to lose steam?Here's what I know to be true: resolutions fail because they're usually reactive. They focus on fixing what's broken instead of building something extraordinary. That's where the Crush Your Career Challenge comes in.This isn't about vague promises or fleeting motivation. This is about setting clear, actionable goals and doing the work to make them happen, all while being surrounded by a global community of like-minded leaders who are doing the same.
No Bullsh!t Leadership is a podcast for leaders who want to become truly exceptional. Each week, your host, Wall Street Journal Bestselling author Martin G Moore, shares the secrets of high performance leadership; the career accelerators that you can’t learn in business school, and your boss is unlikely to share with you. Step away from the theoretical view on leadership, and learn from a successful CEO who’s already walked the path. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.