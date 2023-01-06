Throughout its history, hockey has seen countless moments that have reshaped the game in the most unexpected ways imaginable. Unusual events whose legacy grew a... More
EP 1: Quack... Quack... Quack!
In the premiere episode of NHL Backstory, ESPN's Arda Öcal helps explain how a frustrated screenwriter took his love for hockey and turned it into a Disney mega-franchise. But that’s only where the story starts. Within just weeks of the movie’s release, the company was the proud owner of one of the NHL’s newest franchises. Going deep behind the scenes, NHL Backstory talks to the key people (including Steve Brill, Jordan Kerner, Shaun Weiss, Gary Bettman, Michael Eisner, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selänne and Jack Ferreira) and discover how a movie about some mischievous hockey brats morphed into an NHL team competing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. All in a span of just over a decade.
Introducing NHL Backstory
Check out this sneak peak of NHL Backstory, a new podcast series from the NHL. Throughout its history, hockey has seen countless moments that have reshaped the game in the most unexpected ways imaginable. Unusual events whose legacy grew and grew until the sport was ultimately changed forever. Like the Disney film franchise that became an NHL expansion franchise or the trick shot that changed the nightly highlight reel or the late-night meeting at Nassau Coliseum that turned into a billion-dollar industry. In this podcast, the National Hockey League is going behind the scenes to explore these events and how they completely reshaped the game. That means speaking firsthand with the players, coaches and executives who made it all happen. These are the stories that literally changed the game.
