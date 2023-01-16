Ken Squier Chapter 7 - Legacy

At the heart of every legendary broadcasting voice lies one indescribable characteristic that sets them apart from others. It's a quality that can't be faked or fabricated in any way and lives deep in their own soul. It's passion. For decades, Ken Squier did what he loved, no question about it. In the final installment of our Next Level conversation with Ken Squier, host Andrew Kurland and Squier discuss the legacy he has left behind on the sport. Squier shares what it means to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, gives his thoughts on NASCAR today and reveals which popular 1970s movie he thought was a terrible idea. Squier closes the interview by providing Kurland with advice on how to pursue a career in motorsports broadcasting and shares what the state of Vermont means to him. Squier told the stories of heroes that were daring enough to jump in a race car and battle it out at high speeds. However, a story is only as good as the storyteller, and we were lucky to hear a few from one of the best.