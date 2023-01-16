The most extraordinary people among us have fascinating lives and inner thoughts that are rarely revealed in ordinary interviews. Next Level with Andrew Kurland... More
Mario Andretti: Chapter 2 - Entering The World of F1
In the second chapter of Next Level, Mario Andretti, and host Andrew Kurland discuss his entry into the F1 world. He shares what it was like amidst the protest that kept him out of his debut race in Monza, starting on the pole in his first start at Watkins Glen, and the highs & lows of his 1978 World Championship season.
Andretti and Kurland also discuss the dangers of racing, where Mario describes the agony of losing several close friends to the sport. He also touches on the financial aspect of motorsports and explains the difficult times he and his family endured as he tried to make a name for himself in the sport.
Watch the Next Level video series on Youtube: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUhDMhE1U5TcDZEPO6-I3uE8VnVV_YXm
6/12/2023
52:19
Mario Andretti: Chapter 1 - Racing In Secret
In the first chapter of Andrew Kurand's Next Level conversation with Mario Andretti, the two discuss Mario's early days growing up. After becoming a refugee in their own country, the Andretti's moved to America to seek new opportunities. After only a few days stateside, Mario and twin brother Aldo discovered their local short track, and the rest was history. Mario shares stories of hiding his racing career from his father, forging documents to race at underage, and creating a false news story that made it all the way back to the Italian press.
6/5/2023
42:47
Ken Squier Chapter 7 - Legacy
At the heart of every legendary broadcasting voice lies one indescribable characteristic that sets them apart from others. It’s a quality that can’t be faked or fabricated in any way and lives deep in their own soul.
It’s passion.
For decades, Ken Squier did what he loved, no question about it. In the final installment of our Next Level conversation with Ken Squier, host Andrew Kurland and Squier discuss the legacy he has left behind on the sport. Squier shares what it means to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, gives his thoughts on NASCAR today and reveals which popular 1970s movie he thought was a terrible idea.
Squier closes the interview by providing Kurland with advice on how to pursue a career in motorsports broadcasting and shares what the state of Vermont means to him.
Squier told the stories of heroes that were daring enough to jump in a race car and battle it out at high speeds. However, a story is only as good as the storyteller, and we were lucky to hear a few from one of the best.
1/23/2023
34:34
Ken Squier Chapter 6 - To Hell With It
After a thrilling start to NASCAR’s television career, how do you keep the momentum rolling?
For starters, you need a field full of those 'don’t give a damn drivers' daring enough to put on a show at high speeds on high banks across America. Petty, Earnhardt, and Yarborough made names and careers out of their reputation on and off the track and were the product of Big Bill France’s dream to put on a series that was at the top of everybody’s minds.
In chapter 6 of Next Level with Ken Squier, host Andrew Kurland and Squier discuss NASCAR in the ’80s and 90s. We learn what MRN's first office looked like, discuss whether or not racing is in the entertainment business, and hear more legendary Cale Yarborough stories.
1/16/2023
25:44
Ken Squier Chapter 5 - The 1979 Daytona 500
It took a perfect storm to propel NASCAR into quite literally the next level of entertainment in America. You needed heroes, villains, and above all, something for people to talk about. The 1979 Daytona 500 cooked up quite the storm, and left millions of new fans watching at home hungry for more.
The two men on the call that day were none other than Ken Squier and David Hobbs. In Chapter 5 of Next Level, we’ll hear first-hand stories from both of them.
Get ready to relive the legendary 1979 Daytona 500 with the two voices that kept all of America on the edge of their seats.
