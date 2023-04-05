The award-winning podcast from curated streaming service MUBI.
Season 3, titled "Needle on the Record," dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle-drops” — moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic needle drop that has become part of pop culture, from the 19th-century waltz that launched Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey into orbit, to the ‘80s cover song that Donnie Darko sent to the top of the UK charts.
MUBI Podcast: Season 2, “Only in Theaters,” focused on the stories of individual movie theaters that greatly impacted film history — and sometimes history in general. Season 1, "Lost in Translation," focused on films that have great importance in their home country, but are less celebrated by international audiences and critics.
Special episodes have featured candid conversions with Aftersun writer and director Charlotte Wells, Oscar-nominee Todd Field (Tár, Little Children) and Cannes-winner Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave, Oldboy).
MUBI Podcast was twice named "Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast" at the L.A. Press Club’s 2022 and 2023 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards. It was nominated for a 2022 Webby Award for "Best Individual Podcast Episode - TV or Film," and for "Best New Podcast" at the 2022 British Podcast Awards. Most recently, the series was nominated for "Best Entertainment Show" and "Best Scriptwriting (Non-fiction)" at the 2023 Ambie Awards.