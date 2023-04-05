Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MUBI Podcast

The award-winning podcast from curated streaming service MUBI.Season 3, titled "Needle on the Record," dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells th... More
TV & Film

  • FERRIS BUELLER to WOLF OF WALL STREET — Cinema's top music supervisors break down their greatest hits
    We wrap up our season on great needle drops with an interview mixtape. Host Rico Gagliano talks to three legendary music supervisors about their iconic pairings of music and image...a bunch of which likely provided the soundtrack to some part of your life.Featuring Randall Poster (KIDS, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, SUMMER OF SOUL), Margaret Yen (JUNO), and the late John Hughes's go-to music guy Tarquin Gotch—who helped FERRIS BUELLER twist and shout on his infamous day off.The third season of the MUBI Podcast, titled “Needle on the Record,” dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle drops”—moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that’s become part of pop culture. It’s a six-part mixtape for film lovers.After listening, check out our extended interview with Randall Poster on our online magazine Notebook in the latest “MUBI Podcast: Expanded” piece. The prolific music supervisor dives deeper into his work with cinema greats like Wes Anderson, Harmony Korine, and Martin Scorsese. Read the article here.And check out Edith Bowman's fantastic weekly movie music podcast Soundtracking.Finally, to stream some of the films we've covered on the podcast, check out the collection Featured on the MUBI Podcast. Availability of films varies depending on your country.MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI makes, acquires, curates, and champions extraordinary films, connecting them to audiences all over the world. A place to discover ambitious new films and singular voices, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. Each carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.
    5/11/2023
    43:15
  • BLACKBOARD JUNGLE — Hollywood's first rumble with rock ‘n’ roll
    In his gritty ’55 flick BLACKBOARD JUNGLE, director Richard Brooks introduced a wide audience to Sidney Poitier, the harsh world of inner-city schools...and a genre of music called "rock ‘n’ roll."Host Rico Gagliano tells the story of Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock"—cinema's first rock needle drop—with the help of music detective and author Jim Dawson, film writer Anna Ariadne Knight, and actor Peter Ford...the Hollywood kid who may have accidentally started the rock-n-roll era.The third season of the MUBI Podcast, titled “Needle on the Record,” dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle drops”—moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that’s become part of pop culture. It’s a six-part mixtape for film lovers.Check out our film collection Turn It Up: Music on Film, featuring a selection of eclectic music films, from concert docs to music-rich feature films. This includes Andrew Dominik's ONE MORE TIME WITH FEELING, streaming now nearly globally.And to stream some of the films we've covered on the podcast, check out the collection Featured on the MUBI Podcast. Availability of films varies depending on your country.MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI makes, acquires, curates, and champions extraordinary films, connecting them to audiences all over the world. A place to discover ambitious new films and singular voices, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. Each carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.
    5/4/2023
    33:40
  • CHUNGKING EXPRESS — Wong Kar Wai puts "Dreams" on the menu
    Shot on a shoestring in six wild weeks, CHUNGKING EXPRESS is the movie that put legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai on the international map—along with his star, pop diva Faye Wong...and her Cantonese cover of The Cranberries's hit "Dreams."Host Rico Gagliano learns how the song, the director, and the singer all came together to capture Hong Kong at a moment of anxiety and hope—and how the tune still unites people in karaoke bars across Asia. Featuring Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan, Hong Kong-born indiepop star Emma-Lee Moss (aka Emmy The Great), Variety and Artnet writer Vivienne Chow, "Chungking" score co-composer Roel A. Garcia, and NPR critic-at large John Powers—the author, with Wong Kar Wai, of "WKW: The Cinema of Wong Kar Wai."The third season of the MUBI Podcast, titled “Needle on the Record,” dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle drops”—moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that’s become part of pop culture. It’s a six-part mixtape for film lovers.CHUNGKING EXPRESS is now streaming on MUBI in India, the Netherlands, Latin America, and many other countries.SWITCHBLADE SISTERS is streaming on MUBI in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and the US. And to stream some of the films we've covered on the podcast, check out the collection Featured on the MUBI Podcast. Availability of films varies depending on your country.MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI makes, acquires, curates, and champions extraordinary films, connecting them to audiences all over the world. A place to discover ambitious new films and singular voices, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. Each carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.And to listen to many of the great songs featured in this season, check out our "Needle on the Record" Spotify playlist here.
    4/27/2023
    34:48
  • CLOSE — Lukas Dhont's Quietly Powerful Coming-of-Age Movie
    In his Oscar-nominated CLOSE, filmmaker Lukas Dhont uses the sparest dialogue, the gentlest music, and the most pastoral of images...to tell a shattering story about the brutal ways society turns boys into men.We're taking a mid-season break from our series on movie music to bring you this candid interview with Dhont—in which he tells host Rico Gagliano how he writes like a dancer, why this quiet film is intended as a loud political statement, and what it has in common with James Cameron's TITANIC.CLOSE is streaming exclusively on MUBI starting April 21 in the UK, Ireland, India, Turkey, and Latin America. MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI makes, acquires, curates, and champions extraordinary films, connecting them to audiences all over the world. A place to discover ambitious new films and singular voices, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. Each carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.
    4/20/2023
    18:20
  • THE HARDER THEY COME — Reggae catches fire on film
    In 1972, director Perry Henzell set a gritty crime thriller in Jamaica's exploding, politically charged music scene, and came up with THE HARDER THEY COME—the cult-movie spark  that started reggae music's slow burn around the world.Host Rico Gagliano tells the story of a film and a soundtrack that inspired rebels and rockers from the Clash to Willie Nelson. Guests include Henzell's daughter Justine, UK music writer Lloyd Bradley, and Paul Douglas—drummer and bandleader of reggae legends The Maytals.The third season of the MUBI Podcast, titled “Needle on the Record,” dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle drops”—moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that’s become part of pop culture. It’s a six-part mixtape for film lovers.Discover what's on at the Public Theater in New York: publictheater.orgTo stream some of the films we've covered on the podcast, check out the collection Featured on the MUBI Podcast. Availability of films varies depending on your country.MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI makes, acquires, curates, and champions extraordinary films, connecting them to audiences all over the world. A place to discover ambitious new films and singular voices, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. Each carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.And if you are a Spanish-speaker, we encourage you to follow our Latin American show MUBI Podcast: Encuentros on your favorite podcast app. The show is produced in partnership with La Corriente del Golfo. Listen here.
    4/13/2023
    40:09

About MUBI Podcast

The award-winning podcast from curated streaming service MUBI.

Season 3, titled "Needle on the Record," dives into the unifying power of movie music and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle-drops” — moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score. Each episode explores an iconic needle drop that has become part of pop culture, from the 19th-century waltz that launched Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey into orbit, to the ‘80s cover song that Donnie Darko sent to the top of the UK charts.

MUBI Podcast: Season 2, “Only in Theaters,” focused on the stories of individual movie theaters that greatly impacted film history — and sometimes history in general. Season 1, "Lost in Translation," focused on films that have great importance in their home country, but are less celebrated by international audiences and critics.

Special episodes have featured candid conversions with Aftersun writer and director Charlotte Wells, Oscar-nominee Todd Field (Tár, Little Children) and Cannes-winner Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave, Oldboy).

MUBI Podcast was twice named "Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast" at the L.A. Press Club’s 2022 and 2023 National Arts &amp; Entertainment Journalism Awards. It was nominated for a 2022 Webby Award for "Best Individual Podcast Episode - TV or Film," and for "Best New Podcast" at the 2022 British Podcast Awards. Most recently, the series was nominated for "Best Entertainment Show" and "Best Scriptwriting (Non-fiction)" at the 2023 Ambie Awards.

