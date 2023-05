V for Vendetta (w/ Evan from LOTP)

On this week's Movies vs. Capitalism, hosts Rivka Rivera and Frank Cappello talk with Evan from Left of the Projector, a podcast that explores film with a leftist perspective, to discuss the Wachowskis' 2005 graphic novel adaptation V for Vendetta. The group discusses the film's depiction of revolutionary organizing, asking questions like: How is V able to take down the English government all by himself? From where does he get all of his supplies? How did he inspire an entire country to revolt without a comprehensive organizing campaign? And when did he find the time to set up that elaborate domino run? Rivka also points out how V's torture and elevation of Evie (Natalie Portman) detracts from what could have been a compelling heroine's journey.Rivka and Frank also discuss last week's Met Gala, and whether or not it's possible to attend an elite cultural event while successfully protesting said event.For next week's movie, we'll be watching You've Got Mail.