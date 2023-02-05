A movie-rewatch podcast that explores the politics of your favorite films through an anti-capitalist lens. Each episode, hosts Rivka Rivera and Frank Cappello a... More
You've Got Mail (w/ Robin Johnson)
On this week’s Movies vs. Capitalism, Rivka and Frank are joined by filmmaker and activist Robin Johnson to discuss Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s deranged rom-com classic You’ve Got Mail. The group argues that the movie’s plot is essentially a pro-capitalist psychological thriller about a woman who is manipulated and subdued by her corporate oppressor. The film is emblematic of 90s white liberalism that uses racially coded language and casually jokes about falling in love with fascist dictators and, they insist, the character of Joe Fox is a full-blown psychopath whose only redeemable quality is that he’s played by Tom Hanks. Next week's movie is the 2020 Academy Award-winner for Best Picture, Parasite.This podcast relies on listeners like you to keep the show going. Go to MVCpod.com to become a supporter or leave us a tip. Supporters will also get access to The Lever’s premium content, including their exclusive newsletters, private podcast feed, e-books, and live events. MVC strives to live its values as anti-capitalist media and will not be selling traditional advertisements. Instead, we will be donating our ad space to progressive or leftist causes. If you’re part of an advocacy organization, mutual-aid group, a worker co-op, a political campaign, or some other org, and you are interested in promoting your work on MVC, you can email us at [email protected] us on Instagram and TikTok.You can also watch our full episodes on YouTube.A rough transcript of the episode is available here.Produced by The LeverArtwork by Rufus Paisley
5/16/2023
1:16:53
V for Vendetta (w/ Evan from LOTP)
On this week's Movies vs. Capitalism, hosts Rivka Rivera and Frank Cappello talk with Evan from Left of the Projector, a podcast that explores film with a leftist perspective, to discuss the Wachowskis' 2005 graphic novel adaptation V for Vendetta. The group discusses the film's depiction of revolutionary organizing, asking questions like: How is V able to take down the English government all by himself? From where does he get all of his supplies? How did he inspire an entire country to revolt without a comprehensive organizing campaign? And when did he find the time to set up that elaborate domino run? Rivka also points out how V's torture and elevation of Evie (Natalie Portman) detracts from what could have been a compelling heroine's journey.Rivka and Frank also discuss last week's Met Gala, and whether or not it's possible to attend an elite cultural event while successfully protesting said event.For next week's movie, we'll be watching You've Got Mail.
5/9/2023
1:14:34
Newsies (w/ Harvey Kaye)
This week, historian Harvey Kaye joins the show for a boisterous discussion of the 1992 live-action musical Newsies. The group questions how it was possible for a major corporate studio like Disney to produce a movie about labor organizing in which police literally punch children in the face. They unpack how the film's two main characters represent the dichotomy between labor "activists" and "intellectuals." And Harvey regales the group with additional historical context about the Gilded Age, the Bonus March, and the "neoliberal turn" of the 1970s. In addition, Rivka and Frank discuss the potential Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike over the rates of minimum basic agreements and streaming residuals — and what it means for the future of film and television. The strike, which would include more than 10,000 writers and be the first such WGA action in 16 years, has the potential to shut down film and TV production nationwide.For next week's movie, we'll be watching V for Vendetta.
5/2/2023
1:27:04
The Social Network (w/ Jordan Uhl)
On this week's Movies vs. Capitalism, Rivka and Frank are joined by The Lever's social media manager Jordan Uhl for a humorous yet critical discussion of David Fincher's 2010 tour de force The Social Network. The group gets into how the film portrays Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as a sharp-witted outcast, even though the real-life Zuckerberg is best described as, "if vanilla pudding was annoying." They also break down the film's misogynistic gender politics, the Aaron Sorkin-ness of it all, and whether or not ordering two rounds of appletinis is worse than being Larry Summers. Also, Rivka and Frank dish on the recent video of Miller Knoll's CEO berating her employees to work harder, whether or not they receive additional compensation. For next week's movie, we'll be watching the 1992 Disney classic Newsies.
4/25/2023
1:14:58
Josie and the Pussycats (w/ Shannon Amabile)
On this week's MVC, Rivka and Frank are joined by psychotherapist and cinephile Shannon Amabile for a deep dive into the 2001 cult classic Josie and the Pussycats. The trio take a nostalgic trip back to the days of body glitter and zebra prints while exploring the film's sharp satire of Y2K capitalism and the music industry. As they discuss the movie's merits, they contemplate whether Josie and the Pussycats is the ultimate anti-consumerist statement or merely a grandiose exercise in product placement.Additionally, Rivka and Frank delve into the ramifications of an impending Writers Guild strike and its potential impact on the entertainment industry.For next week's movie, we'll be watching The Social Network.
A movie-rewatch podcast that explores the politics of your favorite films through an anti-capitalist lens. Each episode, hosts Rivka Rivera and Frank Cappello are joined by a special guest for an irreverent yet critical discussion about a film and how it’s *obviously* a scathing indictment of late-stage capitalism. Fight Club? That’s about the degradation of modern consumerism. Office Space? A stark depiction of worker alienation. Antz? An animated kids movie about the military-industrial complex.
Movies vs. Capitalism examines the crucial intersection between pop culture and politics — an anti-capitalist, anti-racist, anti-patriarchal, anti-heteronormative, anti-imperialist analysis of your favorite talking pictures. It’s a middle finger to our rotting institutions and ruling-class proprietors who are slowly driving the human race into extinction.
But, like, in a fun way ;)