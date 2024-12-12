Powered by RND
Locked On Vikings - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Vikings

Podcast Locked On Vikings - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Vikings
Locked On Podcast Network, Luke Braun
Locked On Vikings podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Minnesota Vik...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 2126
  • NFL Squad: Minnesota Vikings In NFL's Toughest Division, Should League Change Playoff Format?
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses the worst divisions in the NFL and debates whether or not the NFL should look at changing their playoff structure, eliminating the divisions with the winner having an awful record from getting in and which teams might stumble in the final four games of the year?
    --------  
    38:23
  • The Sam Darnold Discussion Keeps Heating Up | The Minnesota Football Party
    Sam Darnold's future is up in the air, so what can the Minnesota Vikings learn from the rest of their division? Plus, our crew discusses unideal first-round playoff matchups and looks ahead to three key pending free agents on the roster. Also, are the Chicago Bears presenting a trap game on Monday night? Check out Sam Ekstrom, Ron Johnson, Reggie Wilson and Julia Daniels talking all things Vikings.
    --------  
    54:34
  • Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison Are The Best WR Duo In Football
    I'm sick of hearing about other, lesser duos in Minnesota. Nobody is doing to defenses what Justin Jefferson is doing, and nobody is getting anything out of their WR2 like what the Minnesota Vikings get out of Jordan Addison. Plus, Pete Bercich joins again! WANT MORE DAILY MINNESOTA VIKINGS CONTENT? Join me on Patreon! https://patreon.com/lukebraunnfl Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOVikings?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
    --------  
    33:02
  • Sam Darnold Is An MVP Candidate Whether You Like It Or Not
    It's time to start taking Sam Darnold seriously as an MVP candidate. But I'm not expecting anything to change. Minnesota doesn't have that kind of hype. And they like it that way. WANT MORE DAILY MINNESOTA VIKINGS CONTENT? Join me on Patreon! https://patreon.com/lukebraunnfl Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOVikings?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
    --------  
    33:21
  • How Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison Put on a SHOW | The Minnesota Football Party
    The Minnesota Vikings crushed the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 with an explosive second half as Sam Darnold threw for a career high five touchdowns, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison went for over 100 yards each and caught all five TDs. The Vikings are 11-2 and still in play to win the NFC. Arif Hasan, Luke Braun, Luke Inman and Sam Ekstrom break down every aspect. #minnesotavikings
    --------  
    1:02:13

About Locked On Vikings - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Vikings

Locked On Vikings podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League. Host Luke Braun breaks down every player, play and headline. The Locked On Vikings podcast provides your daily Vikings fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, and coverage of all aspects of the Minnesota Vikings. The Locked On Vikings podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Vikings locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Vikings podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
