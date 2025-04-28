Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints

STARTER?: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Will BATTLE IT OUT With Spencer Rattler For Stating Role

The New Orleans Saints drafted Louisville' QB Tyler Shough higher than any QB selected by the franchise since Archie Manning, making him Kellen Moore's guy. While Spencer Rattler will get his fair shake, it feels like Shough is set to become the starting quarterback for the team that may be without Derek Carr in 2025 during his rookie year. Possibly even a week 1 starter.Derek Carr delivers a sermon and update on his shoulder injury, dealings with the Saints. Why Danny Stutsman, Devin Neal, Quincy Riley and others are bona fide value picks and some even have a chance to start their rookie season.BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-saints/ Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-nfl/ LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson hosts the Locked On Saints Podcast keeping the Who Dat Nation up-to-date with everything you need to know about your beloved New Orleans Saints. And follow Ross on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the New Orleans Saints and talking with fans.On Twitter: https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLASupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)