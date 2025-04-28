Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsLocked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints

Locked On Podcast Network, Ross Jackson
SportsFootball
Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 2163
  • STARTER?: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Will BATTLE IT OUT With Spencer Rattler For Stating Role
    The New Orleans Saints drafted Louisville' QB Tyler Shough higher than any QB selected by the franchise since Archie Manning, making him Kellen Moore's guy. While Spencer Rattler will get his fair shake, it feels like Shough is set to become the starting quarterback for the team that may be without Derek Carr in 2025 during his rookie year. Possibly even a week 1 starter.Derek Carr delivers a sermon and update on his shoulder injury, dealings with the Saints. Why Danny Stutsman, Devin Neal, Quincy Riley and others are bona fide value picks and some even have a chance to start their rookie season.BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-saints/ Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-nfl/ LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson hosts the Locked On Saints Podcast keeping the Who Dat Nation up-to-date with everything you need to know about your beloved New Orleans Saints. And follow Ross on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the New Orleans Saints and talking with fans.On Twitter:  https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLASupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    29:11
  • SAINTS SQUAD SHOW: Breaking Down The CONTROVERSIAL 2025 New Orleans Saints Draft Class
    Breaking down the 2025 New Orleans Saints draft class to see where they did well and what they messed up. What does the Tyler Shough pick mean for the immediate future and start of Kellen Moore's tenure? What was the best selection they made? What's next for New Orleans? BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOSaints?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL And follow the squad on Twitter for the most up-to-date news and discussion surrounding the New Orleans SaintsDylan Sanders: https://twitter.com/DillySandersLance Moore: https://twitter.com/LanceMoore16Ross Jackson:  https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLAJohn Hendrix: https://twitter.com/JohnJHendrix Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!  Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    1:01:31
  • REBUILD: New Orleans Saints' 2025 NFL Draft Class A Subtle Reboot, Starting with Tyler Shough
    The New Orelans Saints' 2025 NFL Draft class is one that signals a quiet rebuild and acknowledgement of where the team is. Tyler Shough is set to be Kellen Moore's quarterback, Allen-era draft picks and free agents may be pushed out and sleeper immediate contributors like Danny Stutsman, Quincy Riley and Devin Neal are in line to push their way into playing time. New Orleans had some clear trends in this year's draft class and one of them was failing to land a wide receiver. Which is not something they must do in order to get things started for their new quarterback. BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-saints/ Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-nfl/ LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson hosts the Locked On Saints Podcast keeping the Who Dat Nation up-to-date with everything you need to know about your beloved New Orleans Saints. And follow Ross on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the New Orleans Saints and talking with fans.On Twitter:  https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLA Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    23:08
  • CARR OUT: New Orleans Saints' Kellen Moore Got His Guy In Tyler Shough | Day Three NFL Draft Recap
    The New Orleans Saints let Kellen Moore get his guy with the second-round draft selection of Louisville's Tyler Shough. It won't be a popular pick, nor should it be until things are proven, but the new head coach gets his quarterback in New Orleans. Vernon Broughton and Jonas Sanker deliver defensive pillars even if not the flashy decor that many are hoping for. The Saints are acknowledging their rebuild without saying it out loud. BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-saints/ Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-nfl/ LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson hosts the Locked On Saints Podcast keeping the Who Dat Nation up-to-date with everything you need to know about your beloved New Orleans Saints. And follow Ross on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the New Orleans Saints and talking with fans.On Twitter:  https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLA Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    33:19
  • SHOUGH IT: New Orleans Saints SHOCK NFL Draft Selecting Louisville QB Tyler Shough | Next Starter?
    The New Orleans Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft. Passing on other QBs like Sheduer Sanders and Jalen Milroe. Kellen Moore gets his guys, but making it all work out is that that will matter.What this means for Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler and their futures in New Orelans.BECOME A LOCKED ON SAINTS INSIDER: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonsaints Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-saints/ Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-nfl/ LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson hosts the Locked On Saints Podcast keeping the Who Dat Nation up-to-date with everything you need to know about your beloved New Orleans Saints. And follow Ross on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the New Orleans Saints and talking with fans.On Twitter:  https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLA Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Amazon Fire TV Stick 4kDid you know your Fire TV is also an Xbox? Turn any TV into your gaming and entertainment hub with Fire TV Stick 4K devices — no console required. Head to Amazon.com/firetvlockedon to get started. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNFL at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    21:43

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints

Locked On Saints podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the New Orleans Saints and the National Football League. Hosted by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net, the Locked On Saints podcast provides your daily Saints fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and year-round coverage of all aspects of the black and gold. The Locked On Saints podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Saints locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Saints podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Podcast website
SportsFootball

Listen to Locked On Saints - Daily Podcast On The New Orleans Saints, The Zach Lowe Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 2:23:31 AM