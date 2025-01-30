Powered by RND
Locked On Ravens - Daily Podcast On The Baltimore Ravens

Locked On Podcast Network, Kevin Oestreicher
  • NFL Squad: AFC Has Best Chance At Super Bowl Win, Best Rival for Patrick Mahomes?
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses whether or not the AFC or NFC has the best shot at winning Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Plus they discuss the potential impact of Sam Darnold's upcoming free agency and which QB has the best shot at becoming a true rival for Patrick Mahomes.
    32:22
  • Baltimore Ravens outsmart, shock NFL with savvy coach move, bring back familiar face to help defense
    We look at the Baltimore Ravens outsmarting and shocking the NFL world with a savvy coaching move, discussing the familiar face they brought back and more. We also look at why this offseason will be different for the Baltimore Ravens, early positions of need for the team and more. Baltimore Ravens outsmart, shock NFL with savvy coach move, bring back familiar face to help defense
    27:44
  • Baltimore Ravens possibly hint at John Harbaugh succession plan, media shows ugly Lamar Jackson bias
    We look at the Baltimore Ravens possibly hinting at a down-the-line John Harbaugh succession plan with signing Todd Monken to an extension with Qadry Ismail, discussing what everything means and more. We also look at the media showing ugly Lamar Jackson bias again, an NFL draft prospect revealing his Baltimore Ravens fandom and more. Baltimore Ravens possibly hint at John Harbaugh succession plan, media shows ugly Lamar Jackson bias
    35:49
  • MASSIVE Baltimore Ravens, Todd Monken news benefitting John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson revealed
    We look at BIG Baltimore Ravens, Todd Monken news that benefits John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson being revealed, discussing what happened and more. We also look at what comes next for the Baltimore Ravens and more. MASSIVE Baltimore Ravens, Todd Monken news benefitting John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson revealed
    31:39
  • NFL admits crucial error in Baltimore Ravens playoff loss, Marlon Humphrey clowns Bills for defeat
    We look at the NFL admitting a crucial mistake in the Baltimore Ravens' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, discussing what happened and more. We also look at Marlon Humphrey clowning the Buffalo Bills after their AFC Championship loss, a conversation on John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens and more. NFL admits crucial error in Baltimore Ravens playoff loss, Marlon Humphrey clowns Bills for defeat
