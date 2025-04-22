Rory and Northern Ireland: The Complicated Relationship
In a place where nobody escapes politics, Rory McIlroy has done his best to stay neutral, despite a tragic family history with the Troubles.
When Jim Murray fought Augusta National on race
L.A. Times Pulitzer Prize winner Jim Murray was one of the most celebrated sports columnists of his era, at a time when columnists held more influence and power by far than they do today. His humor and insight were legendary, but a lesser known element of his story is the personal boycott he led on Augusta National between 1968 and 1975, when he helped pressure the club to allow a black player into the Masters. On this week's episode, we look at Murray's quiet activism on the 50th anniversary of Lee Elder's pioneering first trip to Augusta.
Facing the Music: Players who speak to the media after tough losses
From Greg Norman to Jordan Spieth, there is a long tradition of players speaking to the media after tough losses, but it's a tradition that is being lost in the modern game. Today we look at some of the most fascinating instances of player-media interaction after heartbreak, and how it made all parties better.
How the four majors became the four majors
In 1934, when the first Masters tournament was held, nobody in golf would have been able to tell you what the "majors" were, and if they had an opinion, it would likely include amateur events that were quickly losing prominence. By 1974, and the advent of the Players Championship, the four modern majors were set in stone, and the club was closed for membership. How did things change in those 40 years? How did the four majors become what they are, without any governing body to declare their status? In this episode, we dig into history to look at the humans and institutions who made the majors what they are today.
Tiger vs. Sergio: The Great Feud (Part 2)
The final part of our short series, chronicling the latter half of their rivalry and the infamous fried chicken incident.
