Health & WellnessLive Long and Well with Dr. Bobby
Live Long and Well with Dr. Bobby
Live Long and Well with Dr. Bobby

Dr. Bobby Dubois
Health & Wellness
Live Long and Well with Dr. Bobby
  • Can flossing reduce your risk of a stroke?
    Send us a textCan you provide feedback on my podcast (what you like?  what you want more of?  length?  Please answer a few questions here.  Can a simple habit like flossing really reduce your risk of stroke? In this episode, Dr. Bobby unpacks the headlines sparked by a recent presentation at the American Stroke Association’s International Conference that claimed regular flossing could reduce stroke risk by 20–50%. Dr. Bobby begins with a refresher on the importance of stroke prevention. From there, he explores the biological plausibility of a connection between oral health and cardiovascular events. While Americans are fairly diligent about brushing (with 90% brushing once daily and 60% brushing twice a day per YouGov data), flossing habits lag significantly (NIH Oral Health Study—highlighting a clear opportunity if the flossing-stroke link is real.Dr. Bobby dives into the study behind the headlines, a new analysis from the long-running Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which tracked over 6,000 individuals for 25 years. The preliminary finding: regular flossers had significantly lower risk of ischemic and cardioembolic strokes (Study Abstract). Surprisingly, brushing and dental visits showed no significant benefit in this analysis.So why isn’t this flossing-stroke connection headline a "five-alarm fire" in medicine? Dr. Bobby explains the limitations: the results were shared via a conference abstract, not a peer-reviewed journal article. Without full access to the data or understanding how many other hypotheses were tested from this large dataset (which has already generated over 2,300 publications), we risk falling into the trap of correlation being mistaken for causation.To further evaluate the credibility of this association, Dr. Bobby introduces the Bradford Hill criteria—nine principles to assess causality in observational studies. While the biological plausibility is strong and the effect size notable, the study fails on criteria like replication, dose-response, and publication rigor (Bradford Hill Overview).In closing, Dr. Bobby affirms the benefits of flossing—not necessarily for stroke prevention, but for better oral health, which is valuable in its own right. He shares his personal oral care routine, including flossing nightly and using a water jet, while reminding listeners to stay evidence-informed in their health decisions.Takeaways Flossing likely improves oral health, but its role in stroke prevention remains unproven. Be cautious with headlines drawn from unpublished conference abstracts—they’re a starting point for inquiry, not a reason to change behavior just yet."How to Live Long and Well" at DrBobbyLiveLongAndWell.com.
    27:13
  • #34 Resilience: The More You Have, The More You Have to Lose
    Send us a textHelp me improve my podcast content by answering a few questionsTake the Health Type QuizResilience is crucial as we age, especially when it comes to maintaining muscle, joint, and bone health. In this episode, Dr. Bobby DuBois discusses how building physical reserves early on can help withstand inevitable changes and setbacks as we get older. Just like investing in an IRA, the earlier you start building your physical resilience, the better prepared you’ll be for the challenges of aging.Dr. Bobby shares insights from his interview with Karen, who experienced a rapid decline in strength after a period of inactivity. Despite previous success with weight loss and fitness, Karen found herself struggling to lift groceries after weeks of illness and time away from the gym. Her story highlights the importance of maintaining muscle mass and staying active, even after setbacks.Key Points:The Impact of Inactivity: As we age, muscle loss accelerates. We can lose 1–2% of muscle mass per year after age 30, and inactivity can drastically speed up this decline. Strength exercises, even when started later in life, can still yield significant gains (study).Muscle Memory and Recovery: Muscle memory helps regain lost strength more rapidly than building it from scratch, but the recovery time lengthens with age. Karen’s experience reinforces the importance of staying consistent, even when life gets in the way.Protecting Joints: Joint cartilage thins with age, increasing the risk of osteoarthritis. Contrary to popular belief, regular running does not inherently damage joints. However, previous injuries significantly raise the risk of osteoarthritis (study).Bone Health Maintenance: Bone density peaks around age 25 and gradually declines, especially after age 50. Engaging in weight-bearing and high-impact exercises can help preserve bone density. Heavy resistance training is especially beneficial for maintaining bone strength (study).Supplementing won't solve the problem:  Calcium/Vitamin D supplements don't seem to solve the problem. Practical Tips for Resilience:Keep your protein intake between 0.5 to 0.75 grams per pound of body weight to support muscle maintenance.Incorporate cross-training activities during periods of injury or illness to maintain fitness.Focus on exercises that build both muscle and bone density, such as resistance training and weight-bearing movements.Takeaways:Aging is inevitable, but weakness isn’t. Building resilience through consistent exercise and strength training is crucial to maintaining independence and quality of life.Don’t give up after setbacks—muscle memory and consistent effort can help you regain lost strength.Prioritize activities that strengthen both muscles and bones to minimize the impact of inactivity and age-related decline.Live long and well by staying resilient and proactive. Remember to keep moving, invest in your muscle and bone health, and stay committed to your fitness journey. If you found this episode helpful, please share it with others and rate the show!
    33:18
  • #33 Brain MRI: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
    Send us a textTake my Health Type Quiz and learn about yourselfSummary: What happens when you need a brain MRI—but the results leave you with more questions than answers? In this episode, I take you through my personal journey of facing unexpected MRI findings, the emotional and medical challenges that followed, and the valuable lessons I learned along the way. If you've ever dealt with medical uncertainty, this episode is for you.Key Topics & Takeaways:The Decision to Get an MRI – Why my persistent vertigo symptoms led me to pursue brain imaging.The MRI Experience – What to expect, including the impact of claustrophobia and tips for managing anxiety during the scan.The Immediate Shock of Results – Understanding what “chronic microhemorrhage” means and how I navigated the initial fear.Seeking Answers – The process of finding a neurologist quickly versus waiting for a super-specialist.The Power of Medical Conversations – How reviewing my MRI images in detail helped clarify what was truly concerning (and what wasn’t).Lessons for Everyone – How to approach unexpected medical findings, manage anxiety, and make informed decisions about your health.Practical Next Steps – From tracking symptoms to preparing questions for doctors, how to take control of your health journey.🔹 Take Action:If you've ever faced an unexpected medical result, take a step back, ask the right questions, and seek out the right specialists.Interested in the six pillars of longevity and wellness? Download my free eBook "How to Live Long and Well" at DrBobbyLiveLongAndWell.com.
    26:43
  • #32: What the "Bleep": Can Swearing Actually Improve Performance?
    Send us a textTake the Health Type QuizSwearing might not just be an emotional release—it could actually boost athletic performance and increase pain tolerance. In this episode, we dive into fascinating research showing that strategically dropping swear words could make you stronger, push your endurance further, and even help you tolerate pain more effectively. But is it the words themselves or their taboo nature that makes the difference? We explore the science, the theories behind it, and how this connects to the mind-body relationship we discussed back in Episode #5.Dr. Bobby shares studies showing how grunting enhances performance in tennis and weightlifting, with grunting increasing ball speed by 5% and muscle force by 20% (study). But swearing takes things up a notch: in anaerobic performance tests, swearing every three seconds led to a 4.5% increase in power output, an 8% boost in grip strength, and a staggering 22% improvement in wall sit endurance (study). The research also links swearing to increased pain tolerance, with one study showing a 20% improvement in cold endurance when participants submerged their hands in ice water while swearing (study).So why does this work? We examine three key theories:Physiological response: Does swearing trigger a fight-or-flight response? The evidence says no—heart rate and blood pressure remain unchanged.Psychological arousal: Some researchers believe swearing might activate the brain’s amygdala, increasing confidence and reducing self-imposed limits.Pain tolerance theory: Swearing may act as a mental distraction, shifting focus away from discomfort and allowing for greater exertion.Dr. Bobby even put this to the test in his own “N of 1” experiment during a run—grunting didn’t help, fake swear words did nothing, but real swearing momentarily reduced his perception of fatigue.Takeaways:Swearing during high-intensity effort can significantly boost strength and endurance, but the effect is diminished if you swear regularly.The power of swearing may come from its taboo nature, making it an unexpected distraction that reduces pain perception.You might not want to try this loudly in a public gym, but experimenting with your own N of 1 study (perhaps at home) could be revealing.Want to push past perceived limits? Maybe it’s time to embrace a well-placed expletive. Try it for yourself and let me know—just don’t tell my grandson.Live long, well, and powerful—maybe even a little more powerful with a swear word or twoWant coaching from Dr. Bobby?  Information here
    21:51
  • #31: Red, White, and Blue Light: Healing or Hype?
    Send us a textTake the Health Type Quiz hereDoes red light therapy actually work? Can morning sun improve your health? Do blue light blocking glasses really help with sleep? In this episode, Dr. Bobby takes a deep dive into the science behind light therapy—what’s backed by evidence and what’s just hype.Dr. Bobby shares personal experiences, from childhood eczema treated with sunlight to his daughter’s improved sleep from morning walks, and unpacks the latest research on red, white, and blue light exposure. With thousands of red light therapy devices on the market and endless claims about their benefits, it’s time to separate fact from fiction.Starting with the strongest evidence, Dr. Bobby explores how light affects skin conditions, depression, and sleep. While white light (and UV) therapy  has long been used for conditions like psoriasis and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) 【AAD guidelines】, red light therapy is a mixed bag. Studies suggest it can improve wound healing 【Study】, aid hair regrowth 【RCT Review】, and even reduce wrinkles—but much of the research is small-scale and often funded by device manufacturers.Deeper effects of red light therapy, such as pain relief for arthritis and fibromyalgia, remain controversial. Some studies show moderate pain reduction 【Meta-analysis on osteoarthritis】, while others suggest a placebo effect. And when it comes to weight loss or cognitive enhancement, the evidence is weak at best.Finally, Dr. Bobby revisits the hype around blue light blocking glasses. While early studies suggested blue light exposure/protection might affect sleep, newer research, and expert opinion indicates that it’s not the light itself but rather the mental stimulation from screens that affects sleep 【Study】. The best solution? Reduce screen exposure and engage in relaxing activities before bed.Takeaways:Sunlight/UV exposure has well-documented benefits for skin conditions, depression, and sleep regulation. Morning light can help set your biological clock and improve sleep quality 【Study】.Red light therapy shows some promise for surface-level treatments like wound healing, hair growth, and wrinkles, but claims about deeper effects, like pain relief or cognitive improvement, lack strong evidence.Blue light blocking glasses may not be the key to better sleep—instead, reducing screen time and mental stimulation before bed is more effective.Is light therapy worth the investment? Maybe. If you are thinking of  spending hundreds of dollars, consider trying an N-of-1 experiment—track your own results and see if it actually makes a difference. And, as always, focus on evidence-based approaches to living long and well.Until next time, get outside, soak up some sun, and take the Health Type Quiz to better understand your health type!
About Live Long and Well with Dr. Bobby

Let's explore how you can Live Long and Well with six evidence based pillars:  exercise, good sleep, proper nutrition, mind-body activities, exposure to heat/cold, and social relationships.  I am a physician scientist, Ironman Triathlete, and have a passion for helping others achieve their best self.
Health & Wellness

