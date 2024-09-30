Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod

Sam and Andy recap the Warriors win against the Bulls. They discuss Steph looking rejuvenated, Jimmy Butler's first games as a Warrior and him being a true second option. (28:35) Later, they analyze Steve Kerr's comments and if he's bought in on the Jimmy Butler experience. (31:38) To wrap up the show they take calls from the goons.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Producer: Tim Angan
51:32
Golden State Warriors After Deadline Day
The trade deadline has passed! Sam and Tommy share their thoughts on Jimmy being the Warriors only deadline acquisition. (7:28) Next, they discuss potential buyout candidates. (24:34) Later, they debate if Jimmy is the best player Steph and Draymond have played with (besides KD) and discuss Jimmy’s fit with the team.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Tommy Gunn
Producer: Tim Angan
43:21
Jimmy Butler is a Warrior!
Sam, Andy and Tommy discuss the Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler. (2:32) reaction to the trade and how Jimmy fits on Steph’s timeline. (14:58) Joe Lacob’s urgency after the Luka trade and (31:29) Steve Kerr’s reaction.
Host: Sam Esfandiari, Andy Liu, Tommy Gunn
Producer: Tim Angan
53:47
Monday Night Trade Deadline Watch: KD COMING BACK?!
Sam and Andy recap the Warriors' win against Orlando and reflect on what could be the last few games for some players. Next (8:28) we discuss desperation leaks. Are the Warriors calling teams for a star: KD, PG, Jimmy, Zion? (17:41) Will KD come home?
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Producer: Tim Angan
35:45
Reaction and Conspiracy Theories Around the Shocking Luka Trade + Fox/Lavine Trade
Sam, Andy and Tommy react to the shocking Luka Dončić trade. They break down whether this positions the Warriors to get LeBron and or KD. Next they discuss if this trade set up more blockbusters in the league and later react to the Zach LaVine/De'Aaron Fox trade.
Host: Sam Esfandiari, Andy Liu, Tommy Gunn
Producer: Tim Angan
