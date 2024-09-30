Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod

Warriors v. Bulls Post Game

Sam and Andy recap the Warriors win against the Bulls. They discuss Steph looking rejuvenated, Jimmy Butler's first games as a Warrior and him being a true second option. (28:35) Later, they analyze Steve Kerr's comments and if he's bought in on the Jimmy Butler experience. (31:38) To wrap up the show they take calls from the goons. Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Producer: Tim Angan Special Thanks To Our Sponsors: 🎯 PrizePicks: Daily fantasy sports made easy! Get started with a $50 bonus when you deposit $5 using promo code LIGHTYEARS at PrizePicks.com. 💪 BodySpec: Unlock Your Health Insights with BodySpec! for just $45 using promo code LIGHTYEARS45. Discover detailed data about your body composition, bone density, and more. Don’t miss this exclusive offer: http://bodyspec.sjv.io/QyRgZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices