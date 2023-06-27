Your mission, should you choose to accept it, starts now! Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer looking to join the mission, Light the Fuse ...

Quick, before this podcast self-destructs! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to listen to Light the Fuse – The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast. Longtime “Mission: Impossible” obsessives, filmmaker Charles Hood and entertainment journalist Drew Taylor, are taking their passion to the next level. They’ll be sharing anecdote-filled interviews, deep dives into the movies’ heart-racing stunts, and behind-the-scenes revelations, including exclusive interviews with top talent, like Tom Cruise himself. New episodes every Tuesday.

About Light The Fuse - The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast

See Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ONLY in theatres July 12th.