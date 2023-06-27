Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Light The Fuse - The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast

Paramount
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, starts now! Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer looking to join the mission, Light the Fuse
TV & FilmFilm Interviews
Available Episodes

  • Coming soon: Light the Fuse - The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast
    Quick, before this podcast self-destructs! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to listen to Light the Fuse – The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast. Longtime “Mission: Impossible” obsessives, filmmaker Charles Hood and entertainment journalist Drew Taylor, are taking their passion to the next level. They’ll be sharing anecdote-filled interviews, deep dives into the movies’ heart-racing stunts, and behind-the-scenes revelations, including exclusive interviews with top talent, like Tom Cruise himself. New episodes every Tuesday.
    6/27/2023
    2:27

About Light The Fuse - The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, starts now! Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer looking to join the mission, Light the Fuse is your ultimate companion to the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise. Through exclusive interviews with cast and crew, Superfans Charles Hood (writer/director) and Drew Taylor (film journalist) take you inside the world of Ethan Hunt for an incredible look at the iconic characters, heart-stopping missions, jaw-dropping stunts, and behind-the-scenes secrets that have made this series a global phenomenon. See Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ONLY in theatres July 12th.

Light The Fuse - The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast: Podcasts in Family