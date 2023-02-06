A Manchester City Podcast with Sam Lee and David Mooney.Let Me Talk analysis shows released straight after every Man City game.Let Me Talk Details wit... More
Details | Kane or Haaland? Do we like it if everyone hates us?
Nedum Onuoha, Sam Lee and David Mooney answer your questions in episode 5 of Let Me Talk Details.Would you rather Harry Kane or Erling Haaland play up front for Manchester City? Does Pep Guardiola invite the 'everyone hates us' attitude against the club?
6/7/2023
35:43
Man United (N) | Double winners
Sam Lee joins David Mooney to look back at Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Plenty of chat about the performance of Ilkay Gundogan and Pep Guardiola's latest on the future of the midfielder.
6/5/2023
31:59
FA Cup Final preview | Enjoying the journey as much as the destination
With the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup final upon us, Sam Lee and David Mooney talk about Pep Guardiola's record at Wembley and look at past Man City managers' records against Manchester United. All that, plus... speed awareness courses.
6/2/2023
30:32
Details | City's domestic dominance & statues
Nedum Onuoha, Sam Lee and David Mooney answer your questions in the fourth episode of Let Me Talk Details.Is the Premier League uncompetitive and what does someone have to do to deserve a statue outside the Etihad stadium?
5/31/2023
33:05
Brentford (A) | A season review
The Premier League season wraps up with a 1-0 defeat away at Brentford. David Mooney is joined by Sam Lee to discuss Manchester City's season as a whole and some of the big moments which put City on the path to being champions - plus thought's from Pep Guardiola along the way.