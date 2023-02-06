Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Let Me Talk

Let Me Talk

Podcast Let Me Talk
Podcast Let Me Talk

Let Me Talk

A Manchester City Podcast with Sam Lee and David Mooney.Let Me Talk analysis shows released straight after every Man City game.Let Me Talk Details with Nedum Onuoha released weekly, diving in to big topics and listeners questions.
A Manchester City Podcast with Sam Lee and David Mooney.Let Me Talk&nbsp;analysis shows released straight after every Man City game.Let Me Talk Details&nbsp;wit... More

  • Details | Kane or Haaland? Do we like it if everyone hates us?
    Nedum Onuoha, Sam Lee and David Mooney answer your questions in episode 5 of Let Me Talk Details.Would you rather Harry Kane or Erling Haaland play up front for Manchester City? Does Pep Guardiola invite the 'everyone hates us' attitude against the club? www.lmtpod.comA longer version of this episode is available earlier and ad-free via subscription on Memberful.Email: [email protected]: www.LMTpod.comTwitter: @LMTpodInstagram: @LMTpodTikTok: @LMT_pod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/7/2023
    35:43
  • Man United (N) | Double winners
    Sam Lee joins David Mooney to look back at Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Plenty of chat about the performance of Ilkay Gundogan and Pep Guardiola's latest on the future of the midfielder.www.lmtpod.comA longer version of this episode is available earlier and ad-free via subscription on Memberful.Email: [email protected]: www.LMTpod.comTwitter: @LMTpodInstagram: @LMTpodTikTok: @LMT_pod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    31:59
  • FA Cup Final preview | Enjoying the journey as much as the destination
    With the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup final upon us, Sam Lee and David Mooney talk about Pep Guardiola's record at Wembley and look at past Man City managers' records against Manchester United. All that, plus... speed awareness courses.www.lmtpod.comA longer version of this episode is available earlier and ad-free via subscription on Memberful.Email: [email protected]: www.LMTpod.comTwitter: @LMTpodInstagram: @LMTpodTikTok: @LMT_pod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/2/2023
    30:32
  • Details | City's domestic dominance & statues
    Nedum Onuoha, Sam Lee and David Mooney answer your questions in the fourth episode of Let Me Talk Details.Is the Premier League uncompetitive and what does someone have to do to deserve a statue outside the Etihad stadium?www.lmtpod.comA longer version of this episode is available earlier and ad-free via subscription on Memberful.Email: [email protected]: www.LMTpod.comTwitter: @LMTpodInstagram: @LMTpodTikTok: @LMT_pod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    33:05
  • Brentford (A) | A season review
    The Premier League season wraps up with a 1-0 defeat away at Brentford. David Mooney is joined by Sam Lee to discuss Manchester City's season as a whole and some of the big moments which put City on the path to being champions - plus thought's from Pep Guardiola along the way.www.lmtpod.comA longer version of this episode is available earlier and ad-free via subscription on Memberful.Email: [email protected]: www.LMTpod.comTwitter: @LMTpodInstagram: @LMTpodTikTok: @LMT_pod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/29/2023
    30:46

More Sports podcasts

About Let Me Talk

A Manchester City Podcast with Sam Lee and David Mooney.


Let Me Talk analysis shows released straight after every Man City game.


Let Me Talk Details with Nedum Onuoha released weekly, diving in to big topics and listeners questions.


Full-length versions are available 24 hours early via subscription on Memberful.


Email: [email protected]

Website: www.LMTpod.com

Twitter: @LMTpod

Instagram: @LMTpod

TikTok: @LMT_pod


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Let Me Talk

Let Me Talk

