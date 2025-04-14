Drop (w/ JC Howard)

Ronald Young Jr. reviews Drop with JC Howard… JC forces RYJ to ponder whether his thoughts about leverage have ruined his enjoyment of a potentially great thrillerJC - 4.25 of 5 starsRYJ - 3.25 of 5 stars Available in theatersStarring Maghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, and Gabrielle Ryan SpringWritten by Jillian Jacobs, and Chris RoachDirected by Christopher Landon