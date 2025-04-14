Powered by RND
Leaving the Theater
  • Drop (w/ JC Howard)
    Ronald Young Jr. reviews Drop with JC Howard… JC forces RYJ to ponder whether his thoughts about leverage have ruined his enjoyment of a potentially great thrillerJC - 4.25 of 5 starsRYJ -  3.25 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronFollow JC Howard on IG and BlueskyCheck out his piece on Code Switch entitled Black Praise in White PewsAvailable in theatersStarring Maghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, and Gabrielle Ryan SpringWritten by Jillian Jacobs, and Chris RoachDirected by Christopher LandonFor more information about Drop, check out this linkSupport Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
    24:20
  • A Minecraft Movie
    Ronald Young Jr. reviews A Minecraft Movie RYJ ponders the cost of having five writers mine IP to craft a 3D film that nobody asked forRYJ -  0 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronAvailable in theatersStarring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian HansenWritten by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris GalletaDirected by Jared HessFor more information about A Minecraft Movie, check out this linkSupport Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
    16:14
  • Snow White (I know I'm late)
    Ronald Young Jr. reviews Snow WhiteRYJ wonders if the Disney strategy of remaking EVERYTHING is the right moveRYJ -  1 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronAvailable in theatersStarring Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Gal GadotWritten by Erin Cressida WilsonDirected by Marc WebbFor more information about Snow White check out this linkSupport Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
    11:13
  • Death of a Unicorn (w/ Laura Nichols)
    Ronald Young Jr. reviews Death of a Unicorn with Laura Nichols RYJ and Laura try to tackle why he can’t give this film 5 starsLaura - 5 of 5 starsRYJ -  4.75 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronFollow Laura Nichols on Twitter - @larr_bethAvailable in theatersStarring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Richard E Grant, Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, Anthony Carrigan, and Katheryn ErbeWritten by Lars JacobsonDirected by Dan Berk and Robert OlsenFor more information about Death of a Unicorn, check out this link Support Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
    21:14
  • Novocaine
    Ronald Young Jr. reviews Novocaine… RYJ wonders why this movie couldn’t have lost 20 minutesRYJ - 3.25 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, Tiktok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronAvailable in theatersStarring Jack Quiad, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel and Matt WalshWritten by Lars JacobsonDirected by Dan Berk and Robert OlsenFor more information about Novocaine check out this linkSupport Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
Leaving the theater is literally the freshest take on what you just watched. Host Ronald, record reviews while "leaving the theater" after seeing a movie, or on the couch after watching it on television or your favorite streaming services.
