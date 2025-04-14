Ronald Young Jr. reviews Drop with JC Howard… JC forces RYJ to ponder whether his thoughts about leverage have ruined his enjoyment of a potentially great thrillerJC - 4.25 of 5 starsRYJ - 3.25 of 5 stars Follow me on IG, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, and Letterbxd - @ohitsbigronFollow JC Howard on IG and BlueskyCheck out his piece on Code Switch entitled Black Praise in White PewsAvailable in theatersStarring Maghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, and Gabrielle Ryan SpringWritten by Jillian Jacobs, and Chris RoachDirected by Christopher LandonFor more information about Drop, check out this linkSupport Leaving the Theater on Patreon using this link
A Minecraft Movie
Ronald Young Jr. reviews A Minecraft Movie
RYJ ponders the cost of having five writers mine IP to craft a 3D film that nobody asked for
RYJ - 0 of 5 stars
Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen
Written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galleta
Directed by Jared Hess
Snow White (I know I'm late)
Ronald Young Jr. reviews Snow White
RYJ wonders if the Disney strategy of remaking EVERYTHING is the right move
RYJ - 1 of 5 stars
Starring Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Gal Gadot
Written by Erin Cressida Wilson
Directed by Marc Webb
Death of a Unicorn (w/ Laura Nichols)
Ronald Young Jr. reviews Death of a Unicorn with Laura Nichols
RYJ and Laura try to tackle why he can't give this film 5 stars
Laura - 5 of 5 stars
RYJ - 4.75 of 5 stars
Starring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Richard E Grant, Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, Anthony Carrigan, and Katheryn Erbe
Written by Lars Jacobson
Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen
Novocaine
Ronald Young Jr. reviews Novocaine…
RYJ wonders why this movie couldn't have lost 20 minutes
RYJ - 3.25 of 5 stars
Starring Jack Quiad, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh
Written by Lars Jacobson
Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen
Leaving the theater is literally the freshest take on what you just watched. Host Ronald, record reviews while "leaving the theater" after seeing a movie, or on the couch after watching it on television or your favorite streaming services.